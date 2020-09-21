Equity CEFs: When Tech Is Cheap And Value Is Expensive

What funds am I talking about? Equity-based CEFs of course. No where will you find more insane decisions being made of what to buy and what to sell than in CEFs.

You heard that right. Not only are these technology funds vastly cheaper, their NAVs will likely hold up better if we go into another market crash like in March.

You want some more reasons to buy technology and sell value as fast as you can? Try the fact that these technology funds are less volatile than the value fund.

Then consider a value fund that just breached the 100% market price premium level. Who in their right mind would buy that when you're looking at a 50% loss eventually?

You know those technology stocks that have corrected 20% or more already. Trying taking off another 11% to 13%. Is that getting cheap enough for you?

What I'm about to show you is so absurd, so completely off the charts in terms of reasonableness, that you wonder how this can possibly happen. Of course, this has all happened before and the end result will be exactly the same. More on that later.

I've been following and writing on equity CEFs here on Seeking Alpha since 2009 and though I don't promote my subscription service here very much, since I'm an RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) first and foremost, my long time followers know that I'm rarely wrong on these funds.

One of my favorite subjects to write about over the years is what's known as relative valuations of equity CEFs. In other words, despite portfolio differences and the varying income strategies that these funds use, they all utilize the same CEF structure, and thus their market prices can trade at distinctly different prices than their NAVs. This is in sharp contrast to ETFs and mutual funds which are designed to trade essentially at their NAVs (Net Asset Value) at all times.

It's this added valuation metric that's unique to CEFs and you would be wise to pay attention to them because the vast majority of investors in these funds do not.

That's why when valuations become this profoundly skewed the wrong direction, you are given a massive leg up on the competition over time, especially when you consider some of the other added comparable features I will show you.

So let's get started.

Growth vs. Value

We all know that growth and technology stocks and funds have trounced value stocks and funds this year, though recently, that gap has narrowed. In fact, there are quite a number of NASDAQ-100 (QQQ), $266.87 current market price, that have already fallen to -10% corrections and even bear market -20% drops from their highs just in the past month.

Take for example, Apple Inc (AAPL) at its $106.84 current market price. That's a -22.6% drop from its $137.98 high set earlier in September. In fact, the NASDAQ-100 QQQ index itself already has fallen -12.1% from its intraday high of $303.50 set on Sept. 2.

Could it get worse? Sure. In fact, I have an ETF fund that I want to mention below in case you are skeptical of this growth to value rotation (as I am) but still want some protection just in case.

But let's get back to the equity CEF growth vs. value comparison because if you think technology stocks and funds are still expensive while value stocks and funds are cheap, I've got news for you, it's just the opposite in these funds.

Let me first show you the top 30 equity CEF performers so far this year at Total Return NAV, i.e. adding in all distributions:

YTD Equity CEF Performances Thru September 18, 2020

Note #1: This screenshot only shows the top 30 or so funds I follow out of around 100 of the highest yielding equity CEFs

Note #2: Funds that are beating the S&P 500 (SPY) in the Total Return NAV column are shown in green.

I've circled the two technology based CEFs I want to talk about and they are the BlackRock Science and Technology II fund (BSTZ), $24.85 current market price, $27.93 NAV, -11.0% discount, 4.8% current market yield and the AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities fund (AIO), $20.75 current market price, $23.78 NAV, -12.7% discount, 6.3% current market yield.

I've also circled the fund's discounts, which represent the market price percentage discount relative to its current NAV.

Now let me turn this list upside down and show you the bottom 30 or so funds:

Here I've circled the value fund I want to compare the technology funds against the Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT), $7.64 current market price, $3.77 NAV, 102.6% premium, 7.9% current market yield.

Are there even words to warrant the complete absurdity of GUT's $7.64 market price compared to its liquidation value of $3.77? Not really. There are so many red flags associated with GUT right now (an NAV yield of 15.9% though a current buyer would only get a 7.9% yield for example) and yet somehow, GUT has risen to a 100%-plus market price premium.

But as I have pointed out over and over again with CEFs that overpay their distributions, it isn't that GUT's market price is doing so well, it's the fact that its NAV is eroding so quickly that is the primary reason for GUT's mind-boggling valuation.

For example, go back to July 28 when I first pointed out this incredible valuation discrepancy between the AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities fund (AIO) to GUT in this article, Equity CEFs: A Big Fat Opportunity In The AllianzGI Technology CEF.

There you'll see that GUT's NAV has actually dropped from $4.02 on July 28th to $3.77 today. That's a -6.2% gross reduction in NAV (not including distributions) in a fairly short period of time even while GUT's premium has jumped from 91% to 102%.

So despite the increase in valuation, that's not what you want to see from your fund because eventually, the market price will follow the NAV down. It's just a question of time, and in this case, it will be when Gabelli finally cuts GUT's distribution.

Here's a gross one-year NAV and market price graph of GUT, i.e. does not include distributions:

I can't say when Gabelli cuts GUT's distribution but I believe it's inevitable because despite CEF Connect showing all of GUT's $0.05/share distributions as portfolio generated income, the fact of the matter is that GUT's 15.7% current annualized NAV distribution means that most of the distributions are really highly destructive return of capital. The NAV wouldn't be going down if it wasn't.

As I mentioned above, this is not the first time a CEF has joined the 100% market price premium club. A few years ago, the PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income fund (PGP), $8.37 current market price, breached the 100% market price premium too and I wrote many relative valuation articles during that time, telling investors to swap out of PGP and into the fund I compared it against.

Here are those articles including Total Return Market Price graphs of the two funds since I wrote about them (links below will take you to the article).

From Feb. 25, 2013:

Data by YCharts

From February 29, 2016:

Data by YCharts

From July 1, 2016:

Data by YCharts

Keep in mind that two of these funds I compared PGP against, The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRX fund (GRX), $10.50 current market price, $12.46 NAV, -15.7% discount, 5.7% current market yield and the Boulder Growth & Income fund (BIF), $10.28 current market price, $12.36 NAV, -16.8% discount, 4.0% current market yield, are themselves very value stock focused and thus have had more value fund type market price total return performances since I wrote the articles.

No matter, both clearly were the better funds to own despite both GRX and BIF still trading at over -15% market price discounts today!

This is what relative valuations can do for you and I cannot emphasize enough how far ahead of the game you can be when you pay attention to this because I can assure you none of the hundreds of thousands of Robinhood investors out there are.

Will GUT Be The New PGP?

Will GUT follow the same path as PGP? It will when Gabelli finally cuts GUT's distribution and it all depends on whether they go big or go smaller like PGP, which has now had four distribution cuts since I wrote those articles.

If Gabelli goes big and cuts by 50%, then GUT's market price will drop accordingly. If Gabelli decides on a "death by a thousand cuts," then it will be over time like PGP. But I believe it's already too late for GUT to turn it around and it's only a matter of time before Gabelli's hand is forced.

Oh, and by the way, Gabelli has now raised GRX's distribution twice over the last 18 months so it's not like Gabelli can't raise or cut distributions like it does for its NAV distribution policy funds like (GAB) or (GGT). In fact, this is probably how Gabelli will eventually cut GUT's distribution, i.e. by adopting an NAV distribution policy too.

If they adopted say an 8% NAV distribution policy for GUT, there's your 50% distribution cut as an 8% annualized distribution on a $3.77 NAV equates to $0.025/share per month. Frankly, I'm shocked Gabelli hasn't done it yet.

Back To How Technology CEFs Are Underpriced

There's little doubt that investors, whether they be long-term income investors, short-term Robinhood investors and even some institutional investors are simply buying into the rotation from overpriced technology stocks/funds and into underpriced value stocks/funds.

The problem is that this doesn't apply to these CEFs, so unless you are very naïve about how CEFs work, technology focused fund's like BSTZ and AIO already are trading at heavily-discounted market prices, and thus, should be considered undervalued. GUT, on the other hand, is clearly the most overvalued "value" fund out there, so this sell technology/buy value approach doesn't work. And when you add in each of these fund's unique investment strategies, it makes an ever stronger case how undervalued BSTZ and AIO are and how dangerous a fund like GUT is.

What if I told you that a value focused CEF like GUT has an even more volatile NAV than the two technology focused CEFs, BSTZ and AIO? How can that be? It's quite simple in CEFs because each fund has an income strategy that can range from aggressive to conservative.

So in the case of GUT, the fund uses an aggressive leveraged strategy on its utility stock portfolio and anytime you leverage up roughly 33% of your portfolio, you're taking on a lot more risk and volatility even if its in boring utility stocks.

BSTZ and AIO, on the other hand, may own more volatile technology stocks, and in the case of BSTZ, include private investments, but both funds offset that to a degree with their income strategies. BSTZ uses a defensive sell (write) option strategy on its stock positions and since its positions are very volatile, the premiums received can be quite large depending on strike prices and expirations.

AIO offsets its high technology beta by owning convertible securities, which represent a full half its portfolio value. So despite AIO's name, Artificial Intelligence & Technology, the fund includes in its Top 10 holdings as of August 31st, a healthcare stock United Healthcare (UNH), a cyclical stock Deere Inc. (DE), as well as convertibles including its top holding, a Tesla (TSLA) convertible:

The bottom line is that not only are BSTZ and AIO dramatically more undervalued than say, a GUT, but their NAVs are not as volatile either. Or at least they weren't when the markets tanked in March of this year when the COVID-19 virus pandemic burst on the scene.

Here is a total return graph of each fund's NAV from the beginning of the year to the March 23 low:

Data by YCharts

Do you understand now why I look at these three funds and I say to myself "If GUT can trade at a 100%-plus market price premium, where should BSTZ and AIO be trading at?"

Well, certainly a lot higher than -11% and -13% discounts, don't you think? AIO went public at $20/share in November of 2019 and already has grown its NAV to $23.85 after distributions, or 19.6% on a total return NAV basis YTD.

Who in their right mind would sell AIO at $20.75, only 3.7% over its IPO price when its NAV is $23.85? That's truly insane. AIO already is down significantly from its 52-week high of $22.68 from Sept. 2 and I believe it should already be at $25 Per Share.

What will get it there sooner rather than later? Try a distribution increase, which is likely to happen by year-end unless we see the markets continue to struggle. Still, at a very conservative 5.5% NAV yield, AllianzGI has a lot of wiggle room to increase AIO's distribution.

What If Technology Continues To Sell Off?

Let's take a negative case scenario and the technology sector continues to sell off. If that happens, then I doubt this rotation will have much legs either and I believe the markets in general will not hold up without technology resuming its leadership position at some time.

In such a scenario, I have hedges in the form of inverse funds from Proshares and Direxion to protect portfolio downside. Though this would not offset 100% of the downside if we go back to a bear market, it's enough to offset the losses so that clients don't suffer too significant of a decline.

But if you believe, like I do, that this rotation will eventually run its course like all the rest, and that eventually technology stocks and funds will recover, then it's just a question of how low we go in the interim.

Remember, the Nasdaq-100 already is down -12.1% from its highs set earlier this month so considering the speed in which it has fallen, there may be some more downside.

And if that's the case, then I would be looking at the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI), $25.58 current market price. NUSI owns all of the Nasdaq-100 stocks in similar weightings as QQQ, but it goes one step further and uses a collar option strategy of selling a Call option and buying a Put option against 100% of the fund's $135 million portfolio value. This provides for a lot of downside protection and is designed to cover the monthly 0.65% distribution for the fund, which works out to a generous 7.8% annualized yield.

Though like any investment, timing is key and September was not a good month for the fund. October however, started has out with a bang and the October rotations were initiated last Friday, Sept. 18. Note: rotations typically begin and end the third Friday of each month.

Below you can see the two option positions (in yellow) initiated last Friday. The sell Call option is first and is a debit of ($4,289, 805) and the Put option is second and is a purchase of $2,809,170. The notional value represented by each roughly equals the entire portfolio value.

But because the Call option is only slightly out-of-the-money by 1% to 2% while the Put option is more out-of-the-money at say, 5% to 6%, the result is a cash debit between the two of ($1,480,635). The goal is to see that go to zero and even turn up and one down day can make a big difference, as you'll see.

On Friday, September 18the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) dropped -1.3% and you can see below the resulting change in the two positions at the close of the day.

The written Call option, with a strike price of 11175 on NDX, dropped $1,100,000 million in value just on Friday while the Put option with a strike price of 10600, went up $280,000.

That's a net gain of $1,380,000 for the fund (or about 1%) and goes a longs ways to offset the downside in the stock portfolio. So with NDX (which is an index symbol for the Nasdaq-100), at 10937, down -144 on Friday, the more the index goes down, the more the out-of-the-money Put option kicks in and if NDX drops to 10600, the Put option moves closer to 1-for-1 as it moves to in-the-money. At the same time, the sell Call debit goes down in value too and in a month will go to zero if NDX is below the Call strike price.

The bottom line is that NUSI should NOT have much downside over the next month if the Nasdaq-100 pulls back further.

What If Everything Goes Down

As I write this, the major market indices are all under pressure, down another -1.7% pre-market. If you don't own ProShare or Direxion inverse ETFs, whether they be the -1X, -2X or -3X to their benchmark, to help offset some of the downside, it may be a little late to buy them.

I would instead take a large position in the Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL), $21.72 current market price. TAIL is essentially a Treasury bond fund that uses its income to go out and buy a series of leap Put options on the S&P 500 out to the end of 2021.

As its name implies, TAIL is a good offset for a major drop in the markets though because it's mostly a bond fund, it is interest rate sensitive. Generally though, if the markets tank, Treasury bonds usually go up as a flight to safety. So combined with TAIL's Put option sleeve, we should see the fund accelerate to the upside as the markets go down.

TAIL got as high as $25 in March so the bottom line is that TAIL will not go against you too badly, unlike the ProShare or Direxion inverse funds, if the markets rally, but TAIL does have the potential to go up fairly significantly if we go into a bear market.

Conclusion

I believe you need to have positions that can take advantage of any 2-3 day drops in the market as well as two to three day rallies. I can't say for sure if we are in a lower highs and lower lows market now, as some strategists think, or if we go sideways up and down or back up. But I do think you will have opportunities to play the markets both ways and this is my game plan to accomplish that.

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work. CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIO, BSTZ, QQQ, SPY, NUSI, TAIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.