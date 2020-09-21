SPACs: Joining The Action After Being A SPACtator

I examined SPACs that currently on the market that have not yet chosen a target company to combine with.

In this article, I will be getting in on the SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) action after watching the SPAC market over the past couple of months. For my articles, and in my own portfolio, I usually focus on dividend-paying companies that have one or more of the following traits: large scale, a sustainable competitive advantage, or high barriers to entry. Therefore, writing about SPACs and actually buying them is not my usual strategy; however, I see an opportunity in certain SPACs. My strategy for examining SPACs is not to just jump into the most popular ones or the ones with the most capital available, instead take a diversified approach by spreading my investment around based on the target industry of each SPAC as well as examining the team that is running the SPAC.

Risks

Before jumping in, it is important to recognize some important risk factors when investing in SPACs. The first is that you are completely relying on and have to have trust in the management team to find an attractive target company. Second, money invested could be tied up assuming the shares are held until a deal is made or until the time to make an acquisition runs out. Finally, many SPACs have low trading volume and wide bid-ask spreads, so that is something to watch out for as well.

SPAC Selections

In this section, I will be covering each of the SPACs I chose to invest in after going through my research process. I purchased an equal-weighted amount of each SPAC, and combined as a group, they only account for roughly 2.75% of my portfolio, so they are very small positions. The following list of SPACs is listed by size.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) (NYSE:JWSU)

Jaws Acquisition Corp. is the first SPAC that I will be covering and is the largest one that I purchased. Jaws is headed by Barry Sternlicht who is the founder, chairman & CEO of Starwood Capital Group, and Joseph Dowling who is the CEO of Brown University’s endowment. The following chart from Bloomberg last year showed Brown had the best investment performance out of all the Ivy League endowments in 2019, which is an impressive accomplishment.

Bloomberg

As far as a target industry goes, in their recent 10-Q, it notes that Jaws is not limited to an industry they are targeting in a business combination, which means there are plenty of possibilities in various industries to choose from.

The Company is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region for purposes of consummating a Business Combination. ~Jaws 10-Q

- Website: jawsholdings.com

- Size: $690 million

- Target Industry: Any

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBACU) (NYSE:RBAC)

RedBall Acquisition Corp. is an interesting SPAC because it is run by Alec Scheiner, who is the CEO, Gerald Cardinale and Billy Beane, who are both Co-Chairman. Going over their qualifications, there are a couple things that stood out, which makes me confident in the ability of this group to be successful. According to the S-1 filing, Alec Scheiner was on the executive team with the Dallas Cowboys when they designed and built AT&T Stadium. Gerald Cardinale partnered with the New York Yankees and the Steinbrenner family to create the (“YES”) Network in 2001. Billy Beane, yes the same from the movie Moneyball is also on the board and is currently the EVP of baseball operations for the Oakland Athletics. Another interesting thing about this RedBall is that there is the possibility that they could target a professional sports franchise, or in general, the sports, media, data analytics industry.

While we may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or sector, we intend to focus on businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors, with a focus on professional sports franchises, which complement our management team’s expertise and will benefit from our strategic and hands-on operational leadership. ~RBAC S-1

- Website: www.redbirdcap.com/news/redball-acquisition-corp-completes-575-million-initial-public-offering/

- Size: $575 million

- Target Industry: Sports

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (HEC) (NASDAQ:HECCU)

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. I found to be an interesting SPAC targeting Fintech companies or healthcare information technologies not just because those are attractive industries, but also because of the management team. Douglas L. Braunstein is the President and Chairman, and Douglas G. Bergeron is the CEO. According to the S-1, Douglas Braunstein was the CFO of JPMorgan Chase from 2010 to 2012 and vice chairman from 2013 to 2015, so he has some very valuable experience in the financial industry. Douglas Bergeron also has valuable experience in the fintech industry because he was the CEO of Verifone for 12 years. With those two leading the team for this SPAC, it seems like a quality choice if they are able to find a fintech or healthcare technology company to combine with.

- Website: www.hudsonexecutive.com/hudson-executive-investment-corp/

- Size: $414 million

- Target Industry: Fintech/Healthcare information technology

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (SNPR)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II is the second SPAC by Tortoise. The first Tortoise SPAC (NYSE:SHLL) recently decided to merge with Hyliion, so this is an important consideration since SNPR has the same management team as SHLL. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results, but it is good to see that the management team has already has a win under its belt in the SPAC space. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II will be focused on finding a company in the energy transition/sustainability industries. There have been many SPACs targeting electric vehicles and similar technologies, and it has been a hot space. Therefore, it makes sense to include one SPAC in my group that is targeting the same or similar industries, and I believe SNPR is a quality choice.

- Website: tortoisespac.com/tortoise-acquisition-corp-ii/#investor-information

- Size: $345 million

- Target Industry: Energy transition/Sustainability

NavSight Holdings (NSHU)

The final SPAC I will be examining is NavSight Holdings, which intends to target a business in the defense/technology/security industry, which is an area that will continue to show growth regardless of the economy, or political party in the White House. The NavSight management team has lots of experience in the technology/defense industry as well as having members of the management team that were previously in government.

Bob Coleman

Was the founder, CEO, and President of Integrated Data Systems Corporation, which was acquired by ManTech in 2003, and then went on to be COO of ManTech. IDS provides software, computer security, and enterprise architecture to the Intelligence Community and the Department of Defense.

Jack Pearlstein

Per the S-1, Jack Pearlstein has completed over 40 acquisitions, mergers, and divestitures. From June 2014 through June 2020, Jack Pearlstein served as EVP and the CFO of Cision (NYSE:CISN).

Additional team members:

On the NavSight holdings website, it also lists three additional team members that have important experience that I view as extremely valuable when looking for a target in the government technology/intelligence industry.

Bill Crowell - Former Deputy Director of the NSA (National Security Agency)

Hank Crumpton - Former Chief of the CIA National Resource Center

Gilman Louie - Founder and is the former CEO of the CIA In-Q-Tel Venture Fund.

we intend to initially focus our search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S. government customers in support of their national security, intelligence and defense missions. ~NavSight S-1

- Website: navsight.com/about-us

- Size: $230 million

- Target Industry: Defense/Intelligence/Technology

Closing Thoughts

In closing, after going through the list of all SPACs currently on the market, I found these to be the most appealing based on the industries they are targeting and the management teams behind them. I also hope to reduce risk by spreading my investment across these five SPACs to be diversified by target industry. Also, with SPACs, they usually have a 2-year shot clock (time to make a deal), so the money I invested could be tied up for a while, assuming I hold until a deal is made or until the time runs out. As I noted above, these five SPACs combined account for roughly 2.75% of my portfolio, so they are not large bets.

Another potential driver in the share price of SPACs is a SPAC ETF (SPAK), which has already been filed, but not yet approved. It is easy to envision a future where investors buy an ETF, which will own many SPACs to gain exposure to the industry.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSHU, HECCU, JWS, RBACU, SNPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.