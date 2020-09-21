Using Beta To Avoid Stock Market Crash

By monitoring beta regularly, it is possible to avoid the slaughter and be able go back to the market at the right time.

The S&P 500 has dropped about 7.5% from its all-time high, closing at 3,319.5 on Friday, September 18, while the NASDAQ has lost more than 10% of its value in not even a month. The major indexes currently are trading in a contraction period, but further political escalation such as the presidential election or the China-US tension will only promote more instability.

At this point, should investors exit the market immediately to avoid the uncertainties, or should they stay invested, believing that time in the market will beat timing the market? There are, probably, a plethora of market crash predictions on Seeking Alpha based on some form of historical valuations or technical analysis. Here, I present an alternative perspective, a quantitative approach that uses the beta of SPY to predict the next market crash with high confidence.

(Source: Author via TradingView)

What is Beta?

Beta of a stock is a metric designed to measure the volatility of that stock relative to its market index. A stock with beta of 1 means that 100% of the movement of the market will be reflected in the stock. If the market rises 12%, that stock will rise the same 12%. On the other hand, a stock having a beta of 0.5 will be 50% less volatile than the market. In particular, an index ETF that mimics a certain market index is expected to have a beta in the vicinity of unity. Far greater than this value, the ETF may be subject to excessive volatility.

Consider an ETF having a return R e and its imitating index return R i , then beta β is the slope of the least-squared regression line of R e on R i . In addition to a volatility measure of the ETF, β expresses the size of the asset from t 0 to t 1 every dollar invested in it. Thus, a β of 1.1 implies the investor can expect a pay-off of $1.1, after the lapse of one period, with $1.0 invested in it. Above that, investors may receive dividends quarterly.

In this study, I have adopted 1 month as a discrete measure of time. Remember that β is a parameter that may change from time to time. It is necessary to update an ETF’s β periodically to keep one in sync with the market.

Calculating Beta

An index-based ETF seeks to earn the return of the market that it aims to replicate. A great advantage of index ETFs is that you do not have to go through the hustle of picking stocks. By investing in index ETFs, you remain diversified. They tend to charge the lowest cost amongst various equity assets. Besides, the bid-ask spreads on index ETFs are so tight that slippage of price occurs infrequently.

In what follows, I will demonstrate how to calculate β on SPY, an index ETF replicating the S&P 500 index. Since β varies from time to time, it is necessary to monitor it closely by constructing a rolling β on monthly basis to ensure that SPY works at least as good as the market, if not better than it.

(Source: Author via Excel Spreadsheet)

From Yahoo Finance, download the monthly closes of the S&P 500 index and SPY. Create a spreadsheet like the one above. At column K, you find ‘30M BETA’ in the caption, indicating the insertion of a 30-month rolling β. At K32, type ‘=SLOPE(G3:G32,C3:C32)’ and you will get the required β at that particular point in time. By copy and paste, get other cells in column K filled.

Below presents the relationship between the returns of SPY vs. S&P 500 index:

(Source: Author via Excel Spreadsheet)

Without a doubt, returns of SPY and the S&P 500 index over the past two decades are perfectly linear. There were a few outliers, but they had not ruined the linearity of the returns. Starting from January 2000, their growth curves virtually overlapped the entire duration. Unfortunately, for the first 10 years, both curves merely strayed sideway, and the true breakthrough ultimately occurred in 2013.

(Source: Author via Excel Spreadsheet)

Rolling Beta

A 30-month rolling β is constructed to monitor the performance of SPY. Most of time β is to wander between 0.94 and 1.04. This is a very narrow band of fluctuations, which provides insight in telling that if β reaches either boundaries, reversion to the mean might occur. Far back to June 2007, β climbed to an unprecedented high of 1.0391, and 4 months later, the market exploded. That was the notorious subprime bubble burst.

(Source: Author via Excel Spreadsheet)

As shown in above chart, β sank to a low of 0.9760 around March 2009. The same month the market ceased diving. For the next few years, β failed to rise again but strayed below unity. Yet this was good time for the market to revive and flourish. By June 2015, β stealthily hit 1.0296, marking a recent high. It was at this moment the market reached a plateau. But a β of 1.0296 was not enough to hinder the momentum of the market. Towards mid-2016, the bull finally broke through the plateau and ascended to a high of 3,231 in S&P 500 in early 2020. Commentators say that the market is topping, but today’s β value does not seem to agree. At a level of β = 1.0064 (July 2020), SPY still remains in its comfort zone.

I am not advocating β be used as a signal for buying or selling of an equity. It lacks the sensitivity as such indicators as RSI or MACD. β is different in that it is normally distributed where its mean µ and standard deviation σ can be calculated. The probability of β a distance away from its µ can be estimated. The rule of reversion to the mean applies and investors can be confident that β will not wander too far away and will revert back to its µ.

Summary & Conclusion

Besides as a volatility indicator, β is a useful metric that measures the heat of the market. When the market turns excited, β will rise higher than its mean. When the market turns pessimistic, β will drop lower than its mean. SPY’s β is a normal random variable with µ = 0.9985 and σ = 0.0167. The upper 3-sigma limit is 1.0486 and the lower 3-sigma limit is 0.9484. That provides the reasonable boundary within which β roams about. The probability of exceeding either boundary is a slim value of 0.0013.

