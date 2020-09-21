Introduction

Shares of conglomerate Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) have done well the last few years, rising from around $20 per share at the lows in 2016 to around $80 today, and yet the stock remains under a market multiple with a major upcoming catalyst in the release of the PlayStation 5 video game console.

Data by YCharts

A Release Date And Pricing For PlayStation 5

Sony finally gave consumers what they wanted to know for some time now on September 15, 2020. Pricing and a release date for the PlayStation 5. On November 12, 2020, two days after Microsoft (MSFT) releases their new consoles (readers can read my article about that here), the PlayStation 5 will release. Much like the new Xbox, there will be two versions of the PS5, although, unlike the Xbox consoles, both Sony consoles share a name. There's the regular PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

Source: PlayStation

Also, unlike the Xbox consoles, the PlayStation consoles share specs, meaning the digital edition is just as powerful as the regular console but does not include a disc drive. The digital edition PS5 will be priced at $399 USD, $100 more than Microsoft's Series S console, and the regular console will come in at the same as the Xbox Series X at $499.

It's an interesting strategy from PlayStation. Offering consumers a budget option that's just as powerful may convince some consumers to go with the PS5 digital edition over the less powerful Microsoft Xbox Series S. The Series X and PS5 will battle it out at the exact same price point.

Competition Will Be Fierce

In the previous console generation, Sony won the console war selling 110 million PlayStation 4 units globally compared to just 50 million unit sales for the Xbox One.

Source: Wikipedia All-Time Home Console Sales

This time around though, Microsoft has come out swinging offering gamers two consoles at two different price points and is even offering console financing for as low as $24.99 per month, including Xbox Game Pass (normally $14.99 per month). This is certainly more compelling than Xbox's previous generation launch, so it certainly won't be as easy for Sony this time around. Furthermore, Microsoft has the lowest priced console at $299, so highly budget-conscious gamers will likely opt for the Xbox over the PlayStation (PlayStation was the more affordable option last gen).

Valuation

Sony's valuation, despite seeing the stock price increase substantially over the last few years, remains well under many of its peers. In the console world, Microsoft is undoubtedly Sony's closest competitor. Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) is also a competitor in the console space but tends to target a slightly different audience. Sony is much more than a console-maker though, making all sorts of electronics, music, and movies. Sony even has a financial services division. This makes it impossible to come up with an exact direct comparison to another company, so I went with Apple (AAPL), Microsoft, and Nintendo below.

Data by YCharts

As one can clearly see in the chart above, Sony trades at a multiple of earnings of just 16. Well under Nintendo at 21, and nearly half of Microsoft and Apple. Given a new console release should significantly boost revenue in late 2020 and throughout 2021, Sony looks like it may be an opportunity here.

Conclusion

Sony announced pricing for the PlayStation 5 that appears to, for the most part, be competitive with Microsoft's Xbox. The PlayStation 5 launches a couple of days after the Microsoft console in select regions and a week after globally. Despite this, Sony's stock price remains at a fairly low level on a price to earnings basis, making a possible case for an interesting opportunity.

