AT&T (T) is one of the most popular stocks on Seeking Alpha as it approaches 487,000 followers. Since September 1st, there have been fifteen articles written on Seeking Alpha about T with various opinions and outlooks. T has received two very bullish ratings, four bullish ratings, seven neutral ratings, and two bearish ratings from the authors on Seeking Alpha in September. I have skimmed through all of these articles and read a handful in their entirety from the authors I follow. I agree with many of the viewpoints and respect the criticism some have raised. I have written several articles on T and my position is still bullish over the long term.

Individuals who invest their capital in the stock market have one common goal and that is to generate a return on their investment. Over the past decade, the markets have been firing on all cylinders. If you look at the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the past ten years, it has generated a return of 193.94% and a 69.17% return over the past five years. T's performance has been the exact opposite as it has generated a return of 4% over ten years and -11.28% over the past five years without taking dividends and compounding into consideration. Someone asked me why should they invest in T as it bounces around the $30-$40 range when I can invest in SPY, generate a consistent return with a 1.62% dividend? Individual stocks aren't for everyone and funds in the form of ETFs or Mutual Funds provide great investment vehicles while mitigating risk. The answer to the question I was asked isn't the same for everyone as generating a return is common among all investors but how those returns are generated differ with different investment strategies.

In my opinion, if you're looking for growth, T isn't the company for you. If you're looking to beat the market, T also isn't the company for you. Some people want to invest in an index fund, add to it when they can and go about their lives which is a perfectly good investment thesis. I own a bunch of different funds and wouldn't consider liquidating them for individual stocks. I explained to my friend who asked that outstanding question I own T as a cornerstone in my dividend portfolio. T is a top pick in my opinion for dividend investors. My investment strategy is complex compared to most and I explained that I have a percentage of my portfolio dedicated to income-producing stocks. If you watch Mad Money with Jim Cramer, he always says to put your first $10,000 in an index fund. Its great advice and I believe people should own funds and continue to invest in them over time. I told my friend I am creating a portfolio that will serve in different ways when I retire with a plan of living off the growth of funds and tech stocks in addition to turning off dividend reinvestments and generating a monthly income from dividends. Let's be honest, the probability of catching a double in AT&T's share price over the next five years and maybe even ten years isn't something I would bet on. I am bullish on T that they will still be a viable company for decades to come while continuing its 36-year track record of dividend increases.

The power of harnessing T's dividend

AT&T currently pays a dividend of $2.08 per share and has grown its dividend for the past 36 years. Over the past five years, T has an average growth rate of 2.09%. T's payout ratio is at 65.06% and recently management presented at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference where they indicated the payout ratio would remain in the low 60s at the end of its fiscal year. T is in a class of its own when it comes to the dividend. Not many companies provide its shareholders with a dividend which exceeds 7%, a 2% average growth rate for the past five years, 36 years of consecutive increases, and a payout ratio in the 60-70% range. T is a cornerstone of my dividend portfolio and I am looking forward to compounding the dividends every quarter until I retire.

Harnessing the power of a 7% dividend and allowing it to compound over time is a powerful tool. I am going to illustrate a scenario which will clearly show how holding T for a long period of time can turn out to be a great investment even if the share price barely moves. I am planning on working for another 31 years so my time horizon for this scenario will be 31 years. I am going to assume that T continues to provide annual increases to its dividend at a 2% rate. For the majority of the past ten years, the share price of T has fluctuated between $30 and $40 spending limited amounts of lime below $30 and above $40. In my scenario, I will have T's share price increase by one dollar each year until it reaches $39 then decrease by one dollar each year until it gets back to $30 and repeat. The share price will represent the average price for the year. I am going to show the compounding on an annual basis rather than quarterly because the table will be too long to put in the article.

The results in year 31 are exactly why I don't care about T's share price being stuck between $30 and $40. Currently, you can purchase 100 shares of T for $2,893. Hypothetically, if my scenario was to come to fruition I would like to think any investor would be happy with the results. So, what exactly happened over this 31-year period? T continued its 36 previous years of dividend growth and all dividends were reinvested. At the end of year 1, the reinvested dividends generated 6.93 additional shares. Through T's dividend increase and the power of compounding at the end of year two, this investment generated an additional $18.87 of dividend income which is an increase of 9% and an additional 7.32 shares which is an increase of 5.6%. In year 1, this investment would have generated $208 in dividends prior to quarterly compounding. In year 31, this investment would have grown from 100 shares to 1,039.18 shares which would generate $3,915.25 in income for the year. Your share amount would have grown by 939.18 shares or 939% and your annual income from T would have also grown by $3,707.25 or 1,782%. In this hypothetical model, a $2,893 investment today could generate $3,915.25 of income 31 years from now. Hypothetically, let's say shares of T fell in year 31 to today's prices. Your shares would be worth $30,063.5, which is an increase of 939%.

Can AT&T really commit to its dividend and is its debt load to large?

Before investing in AT&T, you should consider the investment risks. For me, the biggest risks are T's commitment to the dividend as I would like to see a continuation of the past 36 years and its debt load. As of June 30, 2020, T had $153 billion of long-term debt on its balance sheet. From a financial aspect, one has to wonder has the debt load grown to such a level where the previous dividend trends will be jeopardized?

$153 billion is a mountain of debt, so the question is can AT&T comfortably service the debt? At the end of Q2 2020, T had almost $17 billion in cash on the books with just over $56 billion in total current assets. I think Q2 of 2020 will go down as the toughest business landscape for the foreseeable future as many parts of the country were shut down for limited periods of time. During this period of uncertainty, T generated $41 billion in consolidated revenue, $12.1 billion in cash from operations, and had a free cash flow of $7.6 billion. While Q2 of 2020 was detrimental to many businesses, T was able to generate exceptional numbers with billions in free cash flow. If we look back at the time of the Time Warner acquisition in June of 2018, T's debt level rose to $181 billion. In just under two years, T was able to reduce its debt by $33.8 billion through divesting assets and capital allocations by the end of Q1 2020. T's management was able to utilize the cost of debt to strengthen their position. T went to the bond markets and issued $17 billion in long-term debt at rates which were lower than T's current average cost of debt. This allowed T to reduce its debt towers by $15 billion over the next three years. John Stephens who is AT&T's Senior Executive Vice President and CFO updated shareholders on September 10, 2020. In this update, Mr. Stephens indicated that due to the resiliency of wireless and broadband, T is confident in its ability to generate strong cash flows. He also said that T plans to use its excess cash after dividends to reduce its debt load.

The big questions for many AT&T shareholders are whether the dividend is sustainable and will T have the capital to maintain annual increased? The dividend is what makes T's stock attractive to many and if it was in jeopardy, I think we would see shareholders looking for other investments. On the Q2 2020 conference call, T's CEO John Stankey addressed these concerns. Mr. Stankey reassured the investment community that T is committed to its dividend and projected that the payout ratio would be in the low 60% range for the year. When it comes to money, many people including myself like to hear the information from the CFO. In Mr. Stephens' shareholder update last week, he reinforced what Mr. Stankey said and stated that T continues to expect the dividend payout ratio to be in the 60% range for 2020. Last week when Mr. Stankey presented at Communacopia, he indicated that as a company, T is comfortable where it is with respect to sustaining the dividend and is comfortable with the dividend load compared to T's cash production levels based on the end of year projections.

Management understands that the dividend is cherished by its shareholders and that the dividend is why so many are still invested considering its lackluster share performance. Management also knows that its debt levels need to be further reduced. Based on T's financials and the reassurances from senior leadership, I am not worried about the commitment to the dividend or its debt levels. T generates enough cash to pay its dividends and reduce its debt. I would start to worry if T's revenue decreases significantly or if its operating expenses increase significantly. With $7.6 billion in free cash flow from Q2, it leaves T with many options from reducing debt to investing within its business to generate additional revenue. At this point in time, I believe shareholders can sleep well knowing that the dividend isn't at risk and T's debt can be serviced and reduced with its current operations.

Conclusion

T doesn't have a fantastic growth story ahead of it and isn't part of a new and exciting technology segment. It's not probable that shares of T will double anytime soon, so if you're looking for a short-term investment, T isn't where you should look. If you're a dividend investor looking to harness the power of compounding for the long term, T should be at the top of the prospect list. T has 36 years of consecutive dividend increases, a payout ratio in the 60% range and generates billions in free cash flow. I have a 31-year time horizon before I stop reinvesting the dividends and taking them as cash. If my hypothetical model is somewhat accurate, a 100-share investment worth $2,893 today would generate an annual income of $3,915.25 in 31 years from now. If you're looking for dividends and can get past a share price that trades sideways do your homework on T as it could generate significant income in retirement.

