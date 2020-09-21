Meantime, the company is building out solar capacity and has an $810 grid modernization project on the desk of the state regulator.

Yet despite economic headwinds, the dividend has not been cut and the $1.55 annual payout currently yields 5.6%.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) is basically the Oklahoma Gas & Electric ("OG&E") company with a sizeable stake in Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL). OGE contributed all of its interstate pipelines and field service business to the Enable partnership, which was formed in 2013 with two other companies. As a result, OGE is highly exposed to the weak natural gas market in Oklahoma through its 25.5% stake in the Enable MLP and its 50% ownership of the GP. That exposure, combined with a COVID-19-affected economy, has put tremendous pressure on the share price - which followed ENBL units lower - and are down 60%+ YTD and down 33% over the past 12 months (see below). Yet the dividend has remained intact, and one could argue the shares are now significantly undervalued.

Earnings

OGE announced Q2 results on August 6th:

As can be seen in the graphic above, over the first six months of 2020, operating revenue is down ~7% while operating expenses went up ~6%, not a good combination. Meantime, Q2 affiliate income (i.e. Enable) was down ~25% YoY while debt expense was up 17% over the first six months of the year. Despite all those rather negative developments, bottom line Q2 YoY net income per share was down only 14% to $0.43/share. That compares favorably to the quarterly $0.3875/share dividend.

Note: In the above graphic, I purposefully used quarterly YoY results for equity earnings and EPS comparisons in order to take out the $780 million impairment charge taken in Q1 due to the drop in the market price of ENBL units and focus on on-going operations.

During Q2, OG&E contributed $0.39/share in earnings, up 2 cents from Q2 of 2019. However, Natural Gas Midstream Operations contributed earnings of $0.10/share - which were down 3 cents from Q2 of last year. The decrease was driven by Enable's reduced natural gas and crude oil gathered volumes and lower volumes of NGLs. As a result, Enable Midstream issued cash distributions to OGE of ~$18 million in Q2, which were down nearly 50% from Q2 of 2019.

According to the EIA, Oklahoma was the fourth largest crude oil producing state last year. That had been a nice tailwind behind OGE since the formation of Enable Midstream, but now it is a drag on results because Oklahoma crude oil production has seen a dramatic drop due to the low prices caused by COVID-19 demand destruction:

Indeed, the EIA's latest monthly data show that - as of June 2020 - Oklahoma crude production has dropped by ~15% YoY to 13.9 million barrels. However, note that is up from 11.2 million bbls in May as shut-in production was brought back online. Enable Midstream has crude oil gathering and transport assets, and transports and processes the associated natural gas and NGLs as a result of oil production. That being the case, ENBL saw significant declines in volumes during the quarter across its gathering, transport and processing operations:

This will likely be the case for the short term and perhaps even the medium term. US oil production, and thus associated gas and NGLs production, could continue to fall until the economy bounces back more strongly from the COVID-19-induced demand destruction.

Dividend

Despite these economic headwinds, Q2 earnings covered the dividend, which has not been cut. Note also that OG&E's utility contributions to OGE's net earnings was an ~90% of the total Q2 earnings per share ($0.39 out of $0.43). By itself, those OG&E earnings covered OGE's $0.3875/share dividend in Q2.

At the end of Q2, OG&E's full-year 2020 estimates remained unchanged and is expected to earn $1.75/share at the midpoint of guidance. That will easily cover the $1.55/share annual dividend.

Going Forward

OGE Energy's 2020 consolidated earnings guidance is estimated to be a net loss of between ~($173) million to ($154) million, or ($0.87/share) to ($0.77/share). The losses are primarily from the $780 million in non-cash impairment charges due to the precipitous market drop in the value of ENBL units.

OGE's earnings will likely be negatively affected by COVID-19 on both electricity and oil & gas demand. Volumes in both will likely rebound if the COVID-19 virus gets under better control and/or a vaccine is widely available and taken.

On the Q2 conference call, Sean Trauschke - Chairman, President and CEO - spoke of several positive catalysts, including the potential for an $810 million grid modernization proposal now being considered by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission:

On the regulatory front, in Oklahoma, we received a new procedural schedule for the Oklahoma Grid Enhancement Plan. If you recall, the plan includes $810 million of investments over 5 years, focused on ensuring a more secure, reliable, resilient and efficient system for the benefit of all of our customers. The new schedule costs we're hearing in October, which should give time for an order by the end of the year.

If approved, the grid modernization plan would be very positive for OGE and would increase returns on invested capital because the grid would be more efficient and more resilient in the face of storms, thereby reducing maintenance expenses.

Meantime, Trauschke also reported on positive developments in recent solar power projects:

Our two new 5-megawatt solar farms in Davis and Durant in Oklahoma were placed in service and began producing megawatts in July. Both have been fully subscribed by our customers. In Arkansas, we recently filed for approval to build a 5-megawatt solar facility. We believe there is demand from our customers in Arkansas for solar and this is the beginning of what we see as an opportunity to offer our program in Arkansas similar to what we already have in place for our Oklahoma customers.

Valuation

The company projects ongoing earnings of $417 million-$436 million of net income, or $2.08 to $2.18 per average diluted share. At the midpoint ($2.13/share), that implies a current P/E=13.5. That's significantly below that of the average utility P/E=18.7 as measured by the SPDR Select Utility ETF (XLU) while OGE's current 5.6% yield is significantly above the XLU's current 3.3% yield.

Meantime, a rise in the price of natural gas this winter could prove to be an upside catalyst.

Lastly, note the non-cash impairment charge for OGE's ownership in ENBL was $780 million, while the loss in OGE market cap since the beginning of the year is an estimated ~$3 billion. Certainly OGE will have a lower dividend growth potential since ENBL's distributions going forward - at least in the short term - will likely be significantly lower than in the past. But the current 5.6% yield and an arguably overdone loss in market cap may offer investors an opportunity to get in the stock at a very cheap entry point.

Summary and Conclusion

OGE appears to have the worst case "ENBL scenario" already priced into the stock as it trades at a significant discount to the utility sector from both a valuation and yield perspective. Meantime, the company is building out solar capacity - a positive development. OGE's net-debt-to-equity is just under 1x, less than the majority of its peers. Putting a P/E=15 on next year's expected EPS=$2.13 equates to a $32 stock price. Combined with the 5.6% yield, that is an opportunity for a total annual return of more than 15%. As a result, utility and income-oriented investors might want to take a closer look at OGE as it appears undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.