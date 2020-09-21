CVS Health (CVS) is undervalued when compared to its peers. A valuation analysis using peer multiples shows that CVS is worth between $83 and $116 per share. This is compared to its current share price of about $60. Investors have various concerns with the business model and execution. There are external threats as well. To close the valuation gap, CVS needs a major catalyst, but none is in sight. CVS shares may continue to be undervalued and may even decline further. As such, I will avoid investing for now, but will follow closely should a catalyst arise.

CVS is undervalued based on peers' multiples

CVS has three business segments: Pharmacy Services (pharmacy benefit management, “PBM”), Retail and LTC, Health Care Benefits (primarily Aetna). I choose United Health (UNH) and Humana (HUM) as the peers for the Pharmacy Services and Health Care Benefits segments. Both UNH and HUM have PBM services in addition to their health care benefits business. UNH owns its PBM service under the OptumRx brand. HUM has its own PBM business under the Humana Pharmacy Solution brand. For the Retail/LTC segment, I choose Walgreen (WBA) and Rite Aid (RAD) as CVS’s peers.

Figure 1 shows the relevant data for CVS and its peers. When one looks at the data in Figure 1, especially the EV/EBITDA multiple of CVS compared to its peers, it becomes clear why CVS is undervalued. The market gives CVS a multiple of 7.2, which is within the range of its Retail/LTC peers, but is much lower than its peers in the health care benefits and PBM segments.

Figure 1: Relevant data comparison between CVS and its peers. Source: SA data base and author’s calculation.

If the PBM and health care benefits segments of CVS were to be given the multiples of their peers, the share price of CVS will be much higher. In Figure 2, I did such an analysis. In the low-multiple estimation, I use the multiples of RAD and HUM for the Retail/LTC and PBM/Health Care Benefits segments, respectively. In the high-multiple estimation, I use the multiples of WBA and UNH. Figure 2 shows that even the low multiple estimation shows that CVS shares are undervalued by 28%. The natural question then is: what are the reasons for the undervaluation of CVS shares?

Figure 2: Share price estimation based on assumed multiples. Source: Author’s model.

There are multiple risks and concerns

There are multiple risks and concerns with CVS that may have resulted in the valuation gap, some relate to its business model and execution and some relate to external risks and competition. One major concern is the continued pressure on profitability as shown in Figure 3. Figure 3 shows the continued decline in operating margin.

Figure 3: Long-term decline of operating profit margin. Source: SA data base.

The pressure on profitability comes from several fronts. The LTC business, also known as Omnicare, faces multiple challenges and CVS took a $6.1 billion write down of the value of the business that was acquired in August 2015 for about $12.9 billion. In addition, this big write down came on the heel of the Aetna acquisition, and does not bolster investor confidence in the Aetna acquisition. Some investors feel that CVS overpaid for Aetna. In addition, investors are not confident that the promised synergy can be accomplished.

The retail and PBM segments are also facing profitability pressure. The pharmacy is facing constant pressure on the reimbursement rate from the insurers. In addition, there is also pressure on the profitability of generic drugs. The same store sale increase of the front store has been anemic and causes deleverage. There is intense competition from eCommerce as well as large retailers such as Walmart, Target and supermarket chains. Anyone who has shopped and compared prices at CVS will note that CVS’s price is higher compared to Walmart’s or Target’s. As a result, the PBM segment operating margin has been flat at around 3.3%. The Retail/LTC segment’s operating margin has been on the decline, as shown in Figure 4. It is expected that this segment’s profitability will continue to come under pressure.

Figure 4: Retail/LTC segment adjusted operating margin. Source: 10-K.

CVS took on a heavy debt load when it acquired Aetna. Currently, CVS’s net debt is around $54 billion. CVS will not increase its dividend nor will it purchase its own shares until its leverage ratio is at or below its own target of low 3x. CVS’s goal is to get there by 2022. Management has the proper focus on deleveraging and CVS has ample FCF generating capacity. CVS generated around $11 billion of FCF after dividend in the latest TTM. Hence, barring any unforeseen issues, deleveraging is relatively low risk. With its dividend at $2 per share, translating to a 3.4% yield, it is still reasonably attractive even without a dividend increase on the horizon.

With health care benefits, PBM and Retails/LTC all under one roof, CVS aims to become an integrated health care provider standing between the payers (such as Medicare) and the consumer. CVS’s long-term goal is to leverage its consumer facing health care assets such as the Retail pharmacies and HealthHUB to reduce the cost of delivering health care services and hence improve profitability. While the concept may be sound, CVS has to show investors that it can execute. However, any tangible result will not show up in the next couple of years.

Then there are external risks. Providers in the health care services business is always under pressure from Washington to reduce health care cost inflation which in turn may pressures margin. This is a general risk for companies in this business, but by being an integrated supplier, the risk to CVS is heightened.

Amazon (AMZN) acquired PillPack in June 2018 to get into the online pharmacy business. There are also speculations that AMZN may get into the PBM business using PillPack as its platform. It is well known that whenever AMZN gets into a business, it enters as a disrupter with a focus on the consumer. Hence, the AMZN threat is ever present.

There is no catalyst to close the valuation gap

A company’s valuation gap can persist unless there are catalysts to cause the valuation gap to close. To illustrate this point, I refer you to the recent example of FedEx (FDX) where catalysts generated by the COVID-19 pandemic caused FDX shares to jump 80% in two and a half months. In my September 2019 article on FDX, I pointed out that FDX was trading at a large valuation gap compared to its peers. FDX shares were trading in the $150 range at that time. I postulated that if awarded peer multiples, FDX shares should trade between $240 to $300 per share. There were many investor concerns on FDX. More importantly, there was no catalyst. FDX shares languished in the same undervalued situation going into the COVID-19 pandemic. At the initial phase of the pandemic, FDX shares declined further as most stocks did at that time.

When it became apparent that the pandemic and its associated effects provided a major catalyst for FDX on both the supply and demand side, I wrote another article in July 2020 to highlight this major catalyst. With the steep decline of commercial airline traffic, transcontinental package and air freight capacity declined steeply. At the same time, eCommerce volume shot up. As a result, the pandemic caused a rapid tightening of supply demand balance in package shipment capacity, and FDX is able to raise prices. FDX shares were trading in the $160 range when the article was published. Today, FDX shares were trading in the $240 range. One can see how quickly the valuation gap can closed when a major catalyst surfaced.

As I mentioned in the first part of the article, CVS shares are trading at a steep discount against peers. If CVS were to be valued using peer multiples, CVS shares could be valued anywhere between $83 to $116 (Figure 2). To close that valuation gap, CVS shares need a major catalyst.

Unfortunately, I do not see any potential major catalyst on the horizon. As such, I expect CVS shares to continue to languish. This languishing can last a long time. Long term CVS investors know this painfully well as CVS share price has been on a long-term declining trend since mid-2015 as shown in Figure 5. As such, I will not commit any capital to CVS shares at this point. However, I will keep a closed eye on CVS, and will jump should a major catalyst surface.

Figure 5: CVS share price chart. Source: SA.

Takeaway

CVS shares are trading at a steep discount to peers. There are many investor concerns on the strategy and execution of the business, as well as on political and competitive risks. There is no major catalyst on the horizon and CVS shares may continue to languish. My strategy is to stay away for now, but continue to follow the company. Should a major catalyst surface, I will be in a position to commit capital to CVS quickly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold the author harmless.