A Guide To Trading Copper

Many who have gold in the house are looking for copper outside. - (Russian Proverb)

Copper is used in many industries, but, for the most part, in manufacturing and construction. Among the manufacturing industries, the maximum demand comes from the transportation sector. For example, manufacturing a single car typically requires at least 50 pounds of the metal in its motor, brakes, and connectors. The metal's demand is expected to receive a boost further when electric vehicle production picks up pace. Similarly, in the construction industry, for example, 439 pounds of copper are used in the construction of an average home.

It is a very important metal, and understanding its fundamentals and speculative activity is the key to trading or investing in the commodity. If you have ready access to the following information, you can confidently do that:

1. Availability

2. Production (including recycling)

3. Demand

4. Inventories

5. Charts and the Trade Setup

While the fundamentals are generic, all the following stats are as of September 14, 2020:

A. Global Copper Availability

Source: Copper Alliance

As per the United States Geological Survey, global copper reserves were estimated at 830 million tons in 2019, and annual copper demand was estimated at 28 million tons (the numbers have changed dramatically after the arrival of COVID-19). Total copper resources were estimated to exceed 5,000 million tons. After accounting for copper derived from recycling, the agency estimates that we have more than 200 years' worth of resources left, including reserves and deposits.

As there are plenty of reserves, the only disruption to the supply of copper can be extreme weather conditions, mishaps, strikes, political unrest, protests, natural calamities like COVID-19, and other extraordinary happenings in the main copper-producing countries.

B. Copper Production (including Recycling) 2020

Source: Mining.com

The U.S., Japan, Chile, Canada, Zambia, and the European Union are the major copper-refining nations. Copper output in 2020 is estimated at 21 million tons, which is higher than 2019's output of 20.6 million tones. However, 2020's output is lower than the estimated 21.4 million tons because of COVID-19-related lockdowns and protests.

C. Copper Demand in 2020

Source: Mining.com

After accounting for demand destruction in world economies, including the key copper-consuming industries of construction and transportation, research firm Global Data estimates that global copper demand in 2020 would be about 25.2 million tons. Despite COVID-19, the demand for copper is estimated to grow at 2.7% year over year. It is lower than the predicted 4.1%, but any growth in these pandemic times is a big positive.

China, European nations, the U.S., Japan, and Russia are the major copper consumers. Traders must track China's demand because it is the world's manufacturing hub, though there may be heavy disruptions if a U.S.-China cold war breaks out.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that about 9% of copper consumed comes from old scrap.

So, here's the equation so far: Demand 25.2 million tons; Supply 21 million tons, and the rest comes from inventories in warehouses. This is the reason why the metal has been running up for the last 6-7 months.

D. Copper Inventories

Copper is traded on a spot basis on the London Metal Exchange ((LME)) and the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). To calculate copper inventories, traders must account for inventories on the LME and COMEX, add the inventories listed with the Shanghai Metal Exchange, next figure out mine and recycled inventories, and lastly, add the non-bonded stockpiles.

Therefore, calculating copper inventories is a stretch and no copper trader or investor can afford to spend that kind of time correlating inventories stored at different locations around the globe. However, getting some clarity helps.

E. Charts and the Trade Setup: A Screener for Copper Trading

Charts, typically, follow the money and can clue you on about the changing fundamentals. Here is a screener that will help you figure out if smart money is chasing this commodity or dumping it:

Source: Investing.com

Bullish Screen Conditions (all should be fulfilled):

1. Day RSI (14) Rising

2. Day RSI (14) Greater than 58

3. Day MACD (26, 12, 9) Line Rising

4. Day MACD (26, 12, 9) Histogram Greater Than 0

5. Day EMA (5) Greater Than Day EMA (20)

6. Day EMA (20) Greater Than Day EMA (50)

7. Hourly EMA (5) Rising

In the chart setup above, in the latest reading, all the conditions are fulfilled except for # 4. So, even if one condition is not fulfilled, it does not qualify as a buy.

Buy Trigger

(A) Current 5-Minute High Crosses Above 5-Minute EMA (5)

Or

(B) Current 5-Minute Close Greater than 5-Minute EMA (5)

Bearish Screen Conditions

Reverse all the conditions # 1 to # 7 above and change the Day RSI (14) value to "lesser than 48" in condition # 2. All the conditions must be fulfilled.

Do check out these screens in a live setup or create your code and back-test the data. Also, note that charting is not God - it can go wrong. So, please use your discretion and skills.

Summing Up

Copper's price has been rising in 2020 because of the virus-related lockdown and other disruptions. Nothing much has happened to the demand, it's just that the supply-side issues fuelled the price. The copper supply should stabilize in the near term and return to normal in the medium term unless we are hit by extraordinary events or natural calamities. As COVID-19 is still causing disruptions around the world, my outlook on copper is bullish in the near term.

News can have a major impact though and wreck my bullish stance. The metal can take a hard knock if a U.S.-China cold war breaks out. One of the factors responsible for boosting copper's price recently is the optimism around the trade talks.

So, well, that's what you got to do if you want to trade or invest in copper: Figure out what the fundamentals are saying by getting a handle on the demand and supply situation disruption, news, new applications that can increase (or decrease) demand, and if possible, some clarity on inventories. Once you get a grip on the fundamentals and understand how the metal moves in the market, the next step would be to move on to the charts and trade.

