I love the consumer staples business to form the core of my dividend growth portfolio. The reason being that they typically sell goods that are consumed rather quickly and create repeat customers.

Hormel Foods (HRL) has several recognizable brands outside of their namesake. Brands such as Spam, Wholly Guacamole, Jennie-O Turkey and Justin's peanut butter.

Dividend History

The dividend growth strategy is the one that most appealed to me. If you believe that a business is the sum of its future cash flows, discounted to the present, then a business that is already paying and growing their dividend is a great place to look to identify investment candidates.

Image by author; data source Hormel Foods Investor Relations

According to the CCC list, Hormel Foods has a 53 year streak of dividend growth. Their streak dates back to 1967 and covers just about every kind of economic and political issue imaginable.

Starting in 1990 Hormel has had 30 years of dividend increases. Over that time year over year dividend growth has ranged from 2.6% to 25.0% with an average of 12.0% and a median of 11.4%.

There's been 26 rolling 5-year periods since then and Hormel's annualized dividend growth rate has ranged from 3.9% to 18.9% with an average of 11.5% and a median of 11.7%.

There's been 21 rolling 10-year periods since 1990 and Hormel's annualized dividend growth has ranged from 6.0% to 16.3% with an average of 10.9% and a median of 10.5%.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling period annual dividend growth rates starting in 1990 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year DGR 3 Year DGR 5 Year DGR 10 Year DGR 1990 $0.03 1991 $0.04 16.05% 1992 $0.05 20.21% 1993 $0.06 22.12% 19.43% 1994 $0.06 13.04% 18.39% 1995 $0.07 16.03% 17.00% 17.45% 1996 $0.08 3.87% 10.86% 14.87% 1997 $0.08 3.19% 7.54% 11.42% 1998 $0.08 3.09% 3.38% 7.70% 1999 $0.08 3.00% 3.09% 5.72% 2000 $0.09 6.31% 4.12% 3.89% 10.46% 2001 $0.09 5.48% 4.92% 4.21% 9.41% 2002 $0.10 5.63% 5.81% 4.69% 8.00% 2003 $0.11 7.79% 6.29% 5.63% 6.66% 2004 $0.11 6.84% 6.75% 6.41% 6.06% 2005 $0.13 15.66% 10.03% 8.22% 6.03% 2006 $0.14 7.69% 9.99% 8.67% 6.41% 2007 $0.15 7.14% 10.10% 8.98% 6.81% 2008 $0.19 23.47% 12.52% 11.98% 8.76% 2009 $0.19 2.59% 10.72% 11.07% 8.71% 2010 $0.21 10.74% 11.94% 10.11% 9.16% 2011 $0.26 21.29% 11.28% 12.76% 10.69% 2012 $0.30 17.55% 16.45% 14.87% 11.88% 2013 $0.34 13.33% 17.35% 12.92% 12.45% 2014 $0.40 17.65% 16.16% 16.05% 13.53% 2015 $0.50 25.00% 18.56% 18.90% 14.42% 2016 $0.58 16.00% 19.49% 17.84% 15.27% 2017 $0.68 17.24% 19.35% 17.78% 16.32% 2018 $0.75 10.29% 14.47% 17.14% 15.01% 2019 $0.84 12.00% 13.14% 16.00% 16.03% 2020 $0.93 10.71% 11.00% 13.21% 16.02%

Table and calculations by author; data source Hormel Foods Investor Relations

The payout ratio is a quick way to gauge the safety of a dividend payment. It's not a catchall because the future is unknown; however, I believe it's a good way to view how reliable the dividend could be based on how much of earnings or cash flow is being allocated towards the dividend.

Image by author; data source Hormel Foods SEC filings

Hormel has typically paid out a fairly low amount of earnings and free cash flow to shareholders via dividends. The 10-year average payout ratio based on net income is 35% while the 5-year average is 39%. Those values for the free cash flow payout ratio come to 39% and 52%, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

While there's plenty of ways to increase profits, the one that I believe gives more long term optionality is to see a rising revenue stream. The reason being that while reducing expenses can lead to higher profits, there's a limit to how much can be cut before the business starts to suffer. However, a consistently rising revenue stream shows there's a higher demand for the businesses products and management can focus on higher value things than looking for further cost-cutting measures as a way to increase profits or cash flow.

Image by author; data source Hormel Foods SEC filings

From the end of FY 2010 through the end of FY 2019, Hormel's revenues have only climbed 32% in total or ~3.1% annualized. Operating income has grown faster than revenues rising 77% over that same time or ~ 6.6% annualized.

Similarly, operating cash flow has grown 90% in total or 7.4% annualized. While free cash flow hasn't seen quite the level of growth that operating cash flow has managed, it has still well out-paced revenue growth. Free cash flow has grown 59% in total or 5.3% annualized.

Image by author; data source Hormel Foods SEC filings

Hormel's gross margins showed solid improvement from 2014 through 2016; however, they have been drifting lower since. Hormel's gross margins are relatively tight, as would be expected for more of a commodity facing business. Hormel's gross margins have averaged 18.8% over the last 10 years and 20.9% for the most recent 5 years.

My preference is to see free cash flow margins above 10% which Hormel has fallen well short of. Hormel hasn't once had a full year with >10% free cash flow margins and the highest level they've hit is 9.2% in FY 2015. The average free cash flow margin for the last decade is 6.9% while the average for the most recent 5 years is 8.4%.

Image by author; data source: Hormel Foods SEC filings

The free cash flow return on invested capital, FCF ROIC, is my profitability metric of choice. The FCF ROIC represents the annual return of cash that is theoretically available to be distributed to shareholders based on the capital invested in the business.

Hormel's FCF ROIC has averaged 14.6% over the last 10 years and 15.1% for the most recent 5 years. Hormel has also managed a FCF ROIC greater than 10% every year over the last 10 years.

I consider myself a part owner in the businesses that I invest my savings into. As such I want to see capital and cash flow allocations that make sense. That means that first and foremost the business should be reinvesting to maintain and ideally grow the current business through capital expenditures. Sustainable cash flow above the capital expense needs should then be returned to shareholders via a rising dividend payment. Any excess cash flow above that should be used for share repurchases, strategic acquisitions, paying down debt or building up a cash war chest.

To understand how Hormel has used its cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF - Cash flow from operations less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD - FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB - FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

Ideally the business would show positive FCFaDB since that would mean there's more than enough cash flow generated by the business to sustain the entire capital allocation process. I'm not concerned about the level in any specific year because opportunities can sometimes be fleeting; rather, it's the trend over time that I focus on.

Image by author; data source: Hormel Foods SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Hormel has generated positive FCF every year over the last decade. In total, Hormel has produced $6.22 B in FCF over the last 10 years which has allowed management to pay owners $2.49 B in dividends over that time. That puts the 10-year cumulative FCFaD at $3.73 B.

Management has spent just $0.84 B on share repurchases over the last decade which puts the cumulative FCFaDB at a very healthy $2.89 B.

With very little cash flow allocated towards share repurchases it should come as no surprise the Hormel's share count hasn't really changed over the last decade. The share count has actually increased slightly by 0.7% over the last decade although that's fairly negligible at ~0.1% annualized.

Image by author; data source: Hormel Foods SEC filings

As an investor in the equity side of a business the capital structure is quite important. If debt levels are too high the there's risk to the shareholders since they are lower on the capital structure. While that's true in the general sense, it's not a concern at this time for Hormel. Hormel's average debt-to-capitalization ratio over the last decade is just 8%.

Image by author; data source: Hormel Foods SEC filings

We see this play out in Hormel's debt ratios as well. When examining the balance sheet, I like to see how the absolute debt levels compare across various measures of cash flow. The 10-year average debt-to-EBITDA, debt-to-operating income and debt-to-free cash flow ratios are 0.3, 0.3 and 0.5, respectively. In other words, on average Hormel could have covered the entire debt load, principal and interest, with less than 1 years worth of EBTIDA, operating profits or free cash flow.

Image by author; data source: Hormel Foods SEC filings

Valuation

I like to take a multi-pronged approach to valuing a potential investment using dividend yield theory, minimum acceptable rate of return (MARR) analysis and a reverse discounted cash flow to see what the current share price is suggesting the future could be like.

A MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce, apply a realistic multiple on those earnings for a terminal value and then determining whether the expected return surpasses your hurdle rate.

Currently analysts expect Hormel to report EPS for FY 2020 of $1.67 and FY 2021 EPS of $1.81. They also expect Hormel to show annual EPS growth of 3.0% per year for the next 5 years. I then assumed that Hormel would manage a 3% annual earnings growth for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 55% payout ratio based on EPS.

For the realistic multiple on the future earnings I like to see how Hormel has been valued in the past. Looking back at the last 10 years of data, Hormel has typically traded between ~15x and ~25x TTM EPS.

Data by YCharts

[object HTMLElement]

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Hormel could produce assuming the assumptions laid out above are reasonably close to how things play out in the future. Returns include dividends taken in cash and are calculated with a purchase price of $48.75, Friday's closing price. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2025, "5 Year", and calendar year 2030, "10 Year".

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 27.5 4.6% 4.8% 25 2.9% 4.0% 22.5 1.0% 3.0% 20 -1.1% 2.0% 17.5 -3.4% 0.8% 15 -6.0% -0.5%

Alternatively, I've calculated the price levels that I would need to purchase shares in order to generate the returns that I desire from my investments. My typical hurdle rate is 10% and for Hormel I'll also examine return targets of 9% and 8%.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 27.5 $38 $32 $40 $34 $42 $37 25 $35 $29 $37 $32 $39 $35 22.5 $32 $27 $34 $29 $35 $32 20 $29 $25 $30 $27 $32 $29 17.5 $26 $23 $27 $25 $28 $27 15 $23 $21 $24 $22 $25 $24

Dividend yield theory is built on the idea of a business having a "normal" dividend yield and that due to investor's emotions or appetite for certain businesses that dividend yield will stray either higher or lower over the short term. Dividend yield theory is all about reversion to the mean and assumes that the 5-year average dividend yield is a good proxy for the fair value of the business.

Image by author; data source Hormel Foods Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

Hormel shares current offer a dividend yield of 1.91% compared to the 5-year average of 1.89%.

The reverse discounted cash flow analysis is a way to see what investors expect about the future of the business based on the current share price. I use a simplified DCF model built on revenue growth, the maximum of the 3-, 5- and 10-year average EBIT margin, a tax rate of 21%, with 0% and 10% EBIT margin improvement over the 20 year forecast period. Future cash flows are discounted at 8% and 10% hurdle rates. I then calculate what the required growth rate is as a reality check.

For the 8% hurdle rate scenario with no margin improvement, revenue growth needs to be just 4.5% annualized over the next 20 years to justify the current share price. With an 8% hurdle rate and 10% EBIT margin improvement, the required revenue growth drops to 4.0%. The 10% hurdle rate scenarios require revenue growth of 7.8% and 7.3%, respectively.

Conclusion

While Hormel has proved itself over time to be a good business, as it stands today I don't think it's a great business. Especially one deserving of trading at such a lofty valuation.

While the business is stable, which is a huge positive, and has the ability to pass on some cost increases, the problem is where is the growth going to come from. As far as I can tell it's very much a legacy moat built around the strength of its core brands rather than a reinvestment moat. That means that growth is likely going to be hard to come by from internal sources and that either external sources, i.e. acquisitions, will need to be power future growth.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range of $45 to $55. While the MARR analysis suggests a fair value between ~$27 to $32 if 8% returns are desired. The fair value from the MARR analysis based on a 10% hurdle drops to ~$23 to $27.

There's an opportunity cost calculation that every investor has to make before investing their capital to decide whether one idea is better than another. The big pros for an investment in Hormel is that it's a solid and stable business that should continue to do well into the future. They also have a management team that has shown a willingness to return excess cash to shareholders with a 50+ year streak of growing dividend payouts.

In January of 1990, shares of Hormel were trading on a split adjusted basis around $2.20. Over the ensuing 30 years Hormel paid out $7.70 per share in quarterly dividends or 3.5x the initial investment. That's a truly amazing fact.

Even looking at a purchase in January 2000 shares were trading around $5.10 per share and Hormel has paid out $7.08 in quarterly dividend payments. That's a 1.4x return from dividends alone and you would still have the shares that are up roughly 9.6x.

The question is whether an investment is Hormel is the best use of your investment capital at this time which I don't believe it is due to the current price in the market rather than the business itself. I would probably still pay up for shares if the share price declined to around $40 or lower, especially given my current position with a significantly lower cost basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.