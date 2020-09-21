I think a rotation is already taking place. It's not dramatic, it’s not robust, but I think it is already starting and it’s going to get more robust in the coming year. - Jim Paulsen

Earlier this month, I had summarized the stock performance of various regions in The Lead-Lag Report, highlighting the relative underperformance of Latin American and European stocks in 2020. In light of potential volatility that comes with election fever, and the pricey valuations of U.S. stocks, we may now see some rotation towards pockets outside the U.S. such as European stocks. The Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) is one vehicle you may consider if you want to rotate or diversify away from the U.S., although - as I highlight later in the piece - it is a region that has its share of challenges and the economic recovery may be patchy.

ETF Profile

VGK gives you access to all-cap stocks based in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom (Note that Eastern European economies are not included). The fund passively tracks the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index by the full replication approach, enabling it to maintain the lowest expense ratio in this category, at 0.08% (Except for IEUR, that offers a comparable expense ratio of 0.09%, all the other peers in this space such as EZU, HEDJ, FEZ, IEV have much steeper expense ratios ranging from 0.29%-0.59%).

VGK has a long history of 15 years, and is also incidentally the largest in this space, with an AUM of $12.3bn, almost 3x larger than the next biggest peer - EZU at $4.47bn. There is also a decent dividend angle to the fund; at the current share price, you get a dividend yield of 2.5%, and over the last 4 years, this has averaged around 3.2%. That said, it is rather dispiriting to note that the dividends have been cut in Q1 and Q2; in Q1, it was tempered by 20% YoY, and in Q2 (which has traditionally been their strongest dividend payout quarter), they slashed it by 64% YoY.

Before I proceed to the sector analysis, I would like to touch upon some of the economic developments in Europe

Macroeconomic scenario

The current economic scenario in Europe is rather mixed. Last month, in The Lead-Lag Report, I had pointed out the pickup in retail footfall across Europe. Whilst these retail sales had bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, it does feel as though the rise in retail sales were a reflection of pent-up demand, rather than any sustained fundamental shift. What’s quite evident is that Eurozone consumers are still feeling rather uncertain about the future. This is reflected in the consumer confidence levels which have hovered at the negative-15 levels for 3 straight months now.

More worryingly we may potentially be staring at a prolonged deflationary scenario. Despite the ECB pumping in $1.59 trillion via its bond-buying program, it has done little to boost the price level, with Eurozone inflation declining by -0.2% in August (incidentally the first decline since May 2016) below Street estimates of a +0.2% rise. Some of the subdued price level impacts can perhaps be attributed to the solid performance of the Euro, which has appreciated c.+10% since March.

What seems evident is that a large chunk of the ECB stimulus is being saved up by the Europeans as a safety-net, rather than being spent. As mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, bank deposits, surged by EUR184bn in July, up 10.3% YoY, crossing the Eur 12 trillion mark for the first time. That said, it is not all doom and gloom. There have been some encouraging signs on bank lending; credit to the private sector in June grew at 5.3% YoY, its fastest pace for over a decade, whilst lending to non-financial companies and government rose by 6.5% YoY and 5.7% YoY (a record) respectively.

Eurozone manufacturing PMI which had been in the doldrums even before COVID-19 (it had been in contraction mode since Jan 2019), has rebounded smartly in July and August, with almost identical readings of 51.7. As mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, in the near future, it does look as though Europe will throw up better GDP numbers than the U.S.

The UK represents the most dominant region for VGK with c.23% of the holdings based there. The dominant talking point for companies in the UK will be the impact of a potential no-deal Brexit with c.40% of the country’s exports coming from the UK. If this comes to fruition, it could hit sectors such as manufacturing and retail as they will be impacted not just through higher tariffs but even supply-chain issues.

Inflation expectations in the UK have perked up on account of a potential no-deal outcome. The slight mitigation factor to a no-deal Brexit could be a likely further depreciation of the GBP which will make UK exports competitive around the world. Last week, the UK signed a trade deal with Japan worth $19.5 billion enabling UK companies tariff-free opportunity for c.99% of the exports to Japan. Also, it is estimated that c.77% of the FTSE 100 earnings comes from abroad, so a further depreciation of the pound could be good for stock valuations too as earnings receive an FX boost.

Source: Vanguard

Sector Analysis

Source: Seeking Alpha

One of the benefits of investing in VGK is that it gives you exposure to a mammoth pool of almost 1300 stocks! This ETF does not suffer from concentration risk either, with the top-10 holdings accounting for only c.17% of the total holdings. I also like the sector breakdown. The two dominant sectors are healthcare (15% of holdings) and financials (14.4%), which feels like an ideal combination at this stage of the cycle. Many think we could be in for a cyclical upswing in 2021, and you want to be favorably positioned towards cyclicals such as financials that have hitherto underperformed.

Yet, there are also plenty of doubts about the sustainability of an upswing due to the challenges of the efficacy of any potential vaccine, so you also want a sizeable defensive component in your armor. Worth noting that, 5 out of the top-10 names of VGK are healthcare names (Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), and Novo Nordisk A/S B (NYSE:NVO)). Industrials make up for the next biggest segment at 13.83%; I’ve already highlighted how manufacturing momentum in the Eurozone has picked up over the last 2 months. As I also highlighted in The Lead-Lag Report, European tech, like its American counterpart, offers limited value at these levels; encouragingly, VGK’s exposure to the tech sector is not sizeable at only 7.7%.

Conclusion

Investors who are looking for some diversification away from the US on account of steep valuations and election volatility risk may consider VGK - a cheap, well-diversified Europe focused ETF, with some ideal sectoral exposures. You also get the bonus of a c.2.5% dividend yield. Valuations of the ETF too are relatively cheap, at a P/E of 17.8x which is more than half the P/E valuations of the S&P 500 at 36.5x and the Nasdaq at 36.3x.

