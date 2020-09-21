Broadcom's (AVGO) results for its fiscal third quarter did not disappoint, beating estimates on both the top and bottom lines, with a big dollop of free cash flow. There was some progress on the balance sheet, with promises of further improvements to come in the fourth quarter. Add in low valuation, high yield, and a dividend hike coming soon, and this semiconductor powerhouse is a clear buy.

Let's look at the key figures from the earnings release.

Q3: Revenue

Revenue came in at $5,821 million for the quarter, up 6% year-over-year, and up 1% from the previous quarter. It also beat the average analyst forecast of $5,760 million, and fell towards the upper end of Broadcom's own forecast revenue range.

Broadcom operates as two product divisions, semiconductors and software, which generated 72% and 28% of the company's revenue, respectively.

Semiconductor division revenue actually shrank 4% year-over-year, from $4,375 million a year ago to $4,219 million this past quarter. Sequentially, semiconductor revenue grew 5% from Q2 to Q3. Within the division, CEO Hock Tan called out sequential growth, on the earnings call, of 9% in networking, 7% in broadband, and 10% in server storage connectivity, offset by a 4% sequential decrease in wireless.

So all the year-over-year revenue growth came from the software division, which was up a whopping 41%, from $1,140 million a year ago to $1,602 million now. Of course, most (or all) of this increase is due to the acquisition of Symantec's security software business, which closed in November 2019.

Within the software division, Tan said that CA and Symantec were both flat sequentially, and that Brocade was down "significantly" on a sequential basis. Symantec's revenue was "over $400 million"; more specific numbers were not provided.

It is unfortunate that the company does not report a year-over-year "organic revenue growth" number, showing what growth would have been without the impact of M&A, but we can estimate that from the comments about Symantec. Since the overall year-over-year software revenue increase was only $462 million, we estimate that the software business, ex-Symantec, probably grew in the 3-5% range.

Source: Broadcom presentation

If we confine a revenue review to just the three quarters since the close of the Symantec deal (i.e., Q1, Q2, and Q3 of the 2020 fiscal year), we see flattish results at both semiconductors and software, which grew +1% and -4%, respectively, from Q1 to Q3, with total revenue down less than 1% over that time. I wouldn't read too much into those numbers, however, given how short that data set runs, and since it mostly includes the COVID-19 pandemic era, when sporadic supply chain issues certainly arose to hinder normal company operations.

Overall, we didn't see clear evidence of top-line growth in the results. Our hopes for growth instead rest on the strong guidance given in the earnings release, which we'll discuss below.

Q3: Earnings and Margins

Net income was $2,435 million (I'm using adjusted numbers unless otherwise specified), up 7% from a year ago and up 5% sequentially. On a per-share basis, the company earned $5.40, which is a 5% increase from both the year-ago and quarter-ago numbers; it also beat average analysts' estimates of $5.24 per share.

I also like to track Broadcom's free cash flow generation, which is one of the strong suits of this company. For Q3, free cash flow was $3,073 million, up a very robust 33% from a year ago, although basically flat with the previous quarter's $3,065 million. This free cash flow amounts to $6.75 per share, which is relevant to the company's dividend planning, as we will discuss below.

High margins are one of the hallmarks of Broadcom, and they have recently increased further due to the company's expansion into the software business. Gross margins in Q3 increased to set a company record at 74%. Operating margin increased to 55%. Free cash flow was 53% of revenue - yes, that's right, a majority of revenue ended up as free cash flow. Impressive.

Margin history. Source: Broadcom presentation

Balance Sheet and Debt

Turning to the balance sheet, Broadcom's debt needs to be watched closely, since their string of acquisitions over the last several years caused the debt levels to soar, all the way to over $45 billion in long-term debt in their Q2 quarterly report, just 3 month ago.

The Q3 balance sheet lists long-term debt at $43.2 billion, an improvement of about $1.8 billion over the quarter. Company management also made comments on the earnings call indicating that they plan to continue paying down debt at a significant rate during the fourth quarter.

Broadcom was active in the bond market during the quarter, both issuing new debt and retiring some of the existing debt. These moves extended some bond maturities beyond the next few years, to enhance the company's financial flexibility in the near and mid term. For example, in June, Broadcom exchanged about $3.7 billion of debt due in 2021 and 2024, for new debt due in 2026 and 2028, per the company's 10-Q.

The moves had the net effect of lowering the average interest rate on the outstanding debt to "approximately 3%", and increasing the average maturity to about six years, per management. (Source: Broadcom 10-Q and earnings call)

It is important for Broadcom's business model that they maintain their investment-grade credit rating. Reducing the outstanding debt will help that effort, as well as free up potential financial resources available for future M&A.

Guidance: Growth Coming Soon

The revenue growth we failed to find in the earnings numbers finally appeared with Broadcom's fourth quarter guidance, where they estimated Q4 revenue of $6.4 billion, plus or minus $150 million. At the $6.4 billion mid-point, that would be 11% growth year-over-year, and 10% growth from just-reported Q3. That is juicy growth, and seems to be tied to holiday season product cycles, most prominently the 5G iPhone.

They also guided to Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $3,744 million (oddly specific), plus or minus $75 million. The midpoint would represent 18% growth year-over-year, and 12% from the $3,342 million just reported for Q3.

The company didn't break down the guidance into semiconductor and software components, but did mention the growth prospects of a couple of product groups. Specifically, CEO Hock Tan called out the Wireless segment of the semiconductor division as a big source of growth in Q4, being slated to grow "approximately 50% sequentially". This is most likely due to the launch of the Apple iPhone, which has been modestly delayed this year due to COVID-19-related supply chain disruptions; the delay will further shift some launch-related revenue past Q4 and into Q1.

On the software side of the business, management expects Symantec revenue to be up 4% sequentially; that was the only expected software growth mentioned.

The (somewhat) higher levels of EBIDTA growth compared to revenue growth show the operating leverage that the Broadcom business model can deliver. That leverage may grow more pronounced over time, as the Symantec acquisition gets further integrated and rationalized.

Dividend: High and Rising

Broadcom declared a quarterly dividend of $3.25 per share, which, at a rate of $13 per share annually, represents a 3.6% yield at $360 per share, where the stock has been trading recently.

This is the fourth consecutive quarter of $3.25 dividends, so 3.6% is the trailing dividend yield. Compare this to the trailing yield of the S&P 500, which is currently 1.76%: Broadcom's dividend yield is basically double that of the S&P.

The Q3 payout ratio, using earnings per share, is 60%. But it's more appropriate to compute the ratio by comparing the total dividend payment last quarter, $1,386 million, compared to the free cash flow, $3,073 million; this method more accurately reflects the company's own thinking when planning future dividends. By this measure, the payout ratio was 45% in the third quarter. The company's stated intention is to keep the dividend in the range of 50% of free cash flow.

The company will likely increase the dividend at its next earnings release, around the beginning of December, when they will declare a dividend payable at the end of December, if history is a guide.

One of the participants on the earnings call asked if a raise to $14 per year ($3.50 per quarter) would be reasonable to expect. That would be a 7.7% increase. The answer from the CFO was more or less affirmative, and can be paraphrased as "no promises, but yes, such a raise would be reasonable and in keeping with our payout policies".

I foresee a likely dividend raise to $3.50 or $3.60 a share quarterly. A $3.50 per quarter per share dividend would be a 3.9% yield at a stock price of $360 per share. If they raise the dividend to $3.60 per share, that would be an even 4.0% yield. Of course, the stock price will likely move by then, but at least an investor buying the stock today would get this nice return as a yield-on-cost going forward.

I doubt they will raise more aggressively than $3.60 per share, given their stated intention to use cash to reduce debt. A strong Q4 could see free cash flow per year above $7.50 per share, allowing a dividend in the $3.75 per share range. But acting conservatively with the dividend in order to strengthen the balance sheet is more likely.

Risks

The main risks to Broadcom, as I see them, are:

Debt remains stubbornly high and impairs their ability to raise new funds to fuel future M&A;

Growth doesn't materialize organically, with the software business stuck in neutral, and the semiconductor side hostage to consumer electronics spending cycles;

Difficulty integrating and growing the software business, where management has less experience than on the semiconductor side.

Combined, these risks would leave the company as a low-growth, low-valuation investment, although with high and stable profits, cash flows, and dividend yields.

Valuation and Price Target

Broadcom trades at a trailing P/E of 17 (my calculation, based on adjusted earnings, and using a recent stock price of $360 for Broadcom); this compares to a trailing P/E of 30 for the S&P 500 as of September 1, according to various reputable sources I looked at. The Wall Street Journal reports a trailing P/E of 36.7 for the S&P 500 as of September 18, 2020.

Looking forward, Zacks reports average earnings estimates of $25.31 per share for the fiscal year to October 2021, which produces a forward P/E of only 14.2. In comparison, The Wall Street Journal reports a forward P/E of 25.5 for the S&P 500.

The details of P/E calculations can be nitpicked, based on which earnings data are being used, but in this case the conclusion is clear: Broadcom is priced at well below the market multiple of peer large companies, the S&P 500 (of which Broadcom is a member).

A fair valuation for Broadcom would be a forward P/E in the range of 18 to 20, which would still be comfortably below the S&P forward P/E. Rounding down the estimated earnings to $25 per share in the twelve months to October 2021, and using a conservative P/E of 18, we get a fair value of $450 per share.

A target dividend yield is an alternative valuation method. If we target a 3% yield, still well above the market yield (thus being conservative), a dividend of $14 a share in FY October 2021 (the lower end of our estimate range for the dividend over the next FY) produces a price target of $467 a share.

Averaging the two estimates of fair value gives $458; we round down and obtain our price target of $455 per share.

These two estimates were based on conservatively predicted earnings and dividends, respectively, in the twelve month fiscal year ending October 2021; this logically indicates that $455 is a fair price for Broadcom stock as of October 31, 2020, if investors look forward 12 months. I think a revaluation from the current ~$360 will take longer, as it will likely take a couple of solid earnings reports, showing consistent growth numbers, for such a revaluation to take hold among investors. Therefore, I am establishing $455 per share as a twelve month price target.

Bottom Line and Thesis

Broadcom is a consistently profitable technology infrastructure company, producing high profits, cash flows, and dividends. It trades at a below-market multiple and pays an above-market dividend yield. The company has shown the ability to produce growth over the long term, through a combination of M&A and organic growth, and to consistently raise the dividend.

My twelve-month price target of $455 per share is about a 25% increase over today's price - a comfortable margin of error. And investors buying the stock today get paid dividends at close to 4% while they wait for the shares to revalue upwards.

I rate Broadcom a Buy. There is room to move to Strong Buy if upcoming earnings reports show (a) growth in revenues in both semiconductors and software, and (b) steady reduction in debt. I'll be watching.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may increase my long exposure over the next 72 hours.