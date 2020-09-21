Cash flow had been understated over the past several years because of high accounts receivable; nonetheless, the stock is a bit expensive.

Non walled-gardens reliant on digital ads would be obliterated if users cannot be served targeted ads; this is a backstop for regulatory concern.

The Trade Desk's competitive advantages are subtle to end users; this is concerning, but it's unlikely take rates compress as the industry consolidates.

Last June, I wrote an article titled "The Trade Desk Could Be The Investment Of A Lifetime." I wanted to revisit that thesis and explain why I prefer The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) over other high-flying technology stocks. These high flyers tend to get grouped together, evidenced by The Trade Desk's peers. While metrics may look similar, The Trade Desk's business is nothing like Alteryx (AYX), Okta (OKTA), or Twilio (TWLO). Antidotally, when I've seen investors share excitement for high flyers, The Trade Desk and these peers are often mentioned in the same sentence. I believe it is a fundamental error to group investments in such a way. As the timeless quote says, "It's a market of stocks, not a stock market."

I think there are a few simple ways to examine what types of businesses will translate their growth into shareholder value into the future. The Trade Desk meets these criteria, and I'm bullish on the stock. The valuation is not the most compelling it's been, considering the market's positive momentum. I continue to hold my shares of The Trade Desk, but would encourage potential new shareholders to be patient when building a position.

Open-Ended TAM

To understand what makes a great investment "investment of a lifetime," we should understand the great investments of the past. Great investments of the past are generally the largest businesses of today. I believe the best investments are in what I would deem "platform" businesses. The first identifying trait of a platform business reveals itself when assessing a business's total addressable market. The closer we can get ourselves to classifying the end market as "open-ended", the more desirable the business.

A few examples of the best open-ended markets are e-commerce, businesses like Amazon (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA), digital advertising, like Facebook (FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and of course, The Trade Desk, and enterprise software, with Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), and Salesforce.com (CRM). These end markets either consist of broad appeal amongst hundreds of millions, or billions of people, or high dollar enterprise customers.

The Trade Desk's revenue structure is simple. The company takes about 20% of all the volume on its platform. If an agency spends $1 million purchasing ads on the platform, they owe The Trade Desk $200,000. It's not exactly precise because The Trade Desk offers other value-added services, but it's a simplistic way to think about it.

The Trade Desk sells ads across a variety of mediums such as mobile and display, but CTV appears to be the largest opportunity for growth.

I like to be skeptical when it comes to bombastic growth projections, but The Trade Desk's opportunity in CTV appears to be what it seems.

CTV has numerous advantages over linear TV:

As we mentioned before, CTV is very close to the normal television viewing experience. However, there is a much higher ability to target the audiences you're looking for based on the data these apps provide. This provides a much higher return on investment than traditional television advertising, which is more like the shotgun approach to advertising. This, coupled with the fact that most applications for viewing content through CTV are less expensive than traditional TV, contributes to the fact that users don't mind experiencing video advertising on CTV.

Advertising is shifting to digital, and The Trade Desk will benefit in some capacity from secular tailwinds.

The Trade Desk estimates large brands spent just about 20% of budgets on digital ads in 2017. It takes very little imagination to see that number growing. An open-ended TAM is simple, a business can continue to capture more and more share of budgets over time.

The Trade Desk's platform directly benefits from increased volumes. The transaction between The Trade Desk and advertising agencies is a simple proposition. Oftentimes, technological tools are used to perform a very specific task and constrain addressable markets. This is not the case with The Trade Desk and forms the basis of my optimism.

Cash Generation

The second quality of platform businesses is their structural ability to generate cash flows that far exceed the assets needed to produce said cash flows. This is the result of high operating leverage and return on invested capital. This is a place where The Trade Desk really outshines its competitors.

TTD Q2 Investor Presentation

MediaMath, one of The Trade Desk's largest rivals, also provides professional services. From a cash flow perspective, professional services are generally poor. Professional services require employees taking care of clients. This is not scalable, a prime example of low operating leverage. It also creates a conflict between a business that is competing with its customers. The Trade Desk has avoided both of these pitfalls by creating a pure technology platform and emphasizes fostering good relationships with advertising agencies.

Platform businesses that conduct transactions receive a flow-through effect. The business's expense is to maintain and innovate its platform, but it receives a cut of all of the cash that flows through the platform.

Competitors

From a structural standpoint, I believe these characteristics make The Trade Desk a better business, but what DSP customers choose has more of a range of preferences:

The fact is that there are fewer and fewer DSP's since a lot of consolidation has been happening now for some time. Overall, you'll find that The Trade Desk is highly regarded around here. They have good tech, targeting, and support. MediaMath was the platform I started on in 2012 and is right up there. I find it extremely easy to use and have usually had good results.

It's not ideal that The Trade Desk faces such close direct competition. But what is comforting is the fact that the industry is consolidating. Thus, it is hard to imagine The Trade Desk's take rate will be under pressure in a consolidating industry. Technological advantage can be fleeting, but users of the product clearly believe that The Trade Desk is a dominant DSP, even over Google's DV360 in CTV.

For CTV I would definitely recommend TTD over DV360. TTD has a device graph specifically to match cookie and device IDs to household IPs. DV360 has no such thing. My understanding is there is no device ID passed for CTV bid requests so you need to match your audience to IP addresses to be able to target on CTV. I tried running CTV on DV360 targeting our 1P data and it barely delivered at all. TTD has been delivering well for us.

Regulatory Concerns

Another risk that has been brought up more and more is threats from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google. The simple reality is that numerous businesses depend on targeted ads.

The L.A. Times cannot tolerate a 50% drop in CPMs, just because of a change in policy at Google. In one scenario, a content provider may then ask for a consent for a reader's e-mail address on every visit. And then they'll work with the ecosystem to build new identity models. To The Trade Desk, it doesn't really matter what the identity model or approach is. We'll be successful regardless. In fact, I can make the case that we become indispensable in that latter scenario. TTD 4Q19 Earnings Call

A consumer exchanging data for free services will always be part of the value proposition of the internet. It's unclear which means will enable this with cookies being disabled, but Jeff Green and The Trade Desk are not concerned. The business has begun to build version two of its "Unified ID," an open-source sign-in for the web. Wide adoption of The Trade Desk's Unified ID may turn out to be a competitive advantage for the business. In this case, The Trade Desk will be a more important aggregator.

It seems, highly, highly, unlikely that regulatory challenges or cookie policies at Apple and Google to have a long-term impact on the business. It is one risk that investors must be comfortable with when owning The Trade Desk. But, for that to happen, in my opinion, the world would be going backwards. This situation would be catastrophic for non-walled gardens like Facebook and Google that rely on digital ads to pay the bills. Smaller businesses whose models rely upon digital ads are dependent on third party aggregators like The Trade Desk to fill their pages with ads.

Financials

The revenue number for the business's most recent quarter was not so good, as the company saw the business contract. This is just one quarter during a pandemic, it says very little about what the business's future will look like. However, it's very clear that the stock has made a trip since March, going from incredibly cheap to a bit on the expensive side. At the end of the day, free cash flow is all that matters.

Source: Author

One of the reasons the business has looked unimpressive on a cash flow basis is accounts receivable. Despite the weakness in Q2, the business was able to convert receivables into cash, and cash flow ballooned. It's better to collect cash sooner, and that's the direction The Trade Desk has been moving. I think investors should consider adding accounts receivable back to see a more accurate picture of cash flow or "earnings." So, when the stock traded down to $140 in March, it traded at just 18x 2019 FCF, plus change in receivables. Now, the business trades at 57x 2019 FCF plus change in receivables.

This is not the most ideal time to buy shares of The Trade Desk. What makes me confident in owning an expensive stock is the business's open-ended addressable market. Stocks are volatile. There's little reason to sell compounding businesses because the stock price goes up and down. I believe these factors give The Trade Desk the highest probability of compounding capital over time.

Source: Author

On a 5-year forward basis, the stock is a bit expensive. I've used revenue consensus numbers through 2022, then a 25% growth rate through 2025. The secular tailwinds give me confidence in this assumption. FCF margins also expand, but we've seen some of that in 2020 as the change in accounts receivable has substantially decreased. The Trade Desk has built a highly scalable platform which also bodes well to expanding margins. Multiples will compress over time, but again, anticipating the continual digitization of advertising gives me the confidence in the business beyond the foreseeable future. The stock could trade at a higher multiple than 50x cash flow in 2025, considering potential growth continuing well into the future based on secular tailwinds. Naturally, much of a business's value comes from the terminal growth. Confidence in a business's terminal growth is what gives investors the confidence to weather the ups and downs of the market. On a 5-year basis, the stock is expensive, but my simple criteria suggest The Trade Desk has the pieces in place to succeed over the long term. I am still bullish on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.