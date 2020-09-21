Several warning signs are flashing red right now. We may be on the edge of a risk-off period.

The Fed has fueled this rally, and looks to not have a handle on what they are doing.

In our last catchup on the macro side, I noted that the pullback from early to mid September was more likely a head-fake than an actual pullback. Shortly after, the markets rallied off the intra-month lows to provide a nice rebound for long-only investors. Everything good, right? Well, I have maintained that this year looks like there will be a pullback at some point, as a Federal Reserve-fueled rally can only go so far, and the long-term conditions are looking weak, at best. In the last week, we saw some significant changes in short-term conditions.

Despite the pullback, the S&P 500 (SPY) is still significantly elevated long term, especially off the March lows, and given the disconnect between stock returns and the economy. In fact, it looks more like the recent pullback was mostly driven by algorithms responding to the RSI indicator – it's no surprise to see a pullback when the metric gets to the high 80s, and some heavy-handed computers probably pumped the sell button lower there. But since the rally, conditions have changed. And a few of them are starting to show some glaring risk-off indications, similar to the period we experienced in February and March.

One of the short-term indicators I follow, and have written award-winning whitepapers on, is how lumber is performing – or rather, mean reverting. And it's mean! That's a significant pullback, and has great correlation with leading equities to the upside and the downside. You can see from the period in February we saw a similar-type contraction and also in the period leading into late 2018. How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if the animal runs out of money because of a stock market crash? We might be finding out if this leading indicator continues to power to the downside.

Utilities (XLU) to the S&P 500 (SPY) is another relationship also flashing some signs in the last couple of weeks. Through Sept. 16, XLU has vastly outperformed the SPY as pictured above. Historically, when utilities outperform the broader stock market on a short-term basis, it’s a warning. Whether or not another stock market crash comes to fruition is not the point – the point is that conditions are changing.

And with $Lumber's fall, another indicator that's flashing red is the ratio of lumber to gold performance. Gold (GLD), seen as a safe haven, has remained relatively stable in the last couple of weeks, whereas lumber fell off a cliff. When it rains, it pours.

At the end of the day, the Federal Reserve doesn't care about my indicators. And last week, Jay Powell and his League of Extraordinary Bankers came to the table, and have shown utmost disrespect for future generations, in my opinion. They are printing at unbelievable rates, and now trying to cause inflation above the 2% target, after causing massive deflation by pumping the system with money and debt. Come. On. Man. Look, I'm not against the Fed and what they have done in the past. But they are overstepping their play here, and showing no regard for what future generations will have to deal with. Capitalism has worked for a reason, and it's not because the Fed has the responsibility to bail out every company that's going to go bankrupt – Japan did that, and they ended up with massive amounts zombie companies

The indicators talked about are certainly not encouraging for investors right now. In The Lead-Lag Report, my readers know that several interesting warning signs are flashing that we are on the edge of a risk-off period. Whether that comes in the next week or month will remain to be seen.

About that COVID-19 bubble thing…

