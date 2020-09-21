Crude oil made an impressive recovery last week, after trading down to just over $36 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. The energy commodity made a higher low as it avoided a challenge of the June 12 low of $35.25 per barrel.

The price of NYMEX October crude oil futures fell from a high of $43.78 on August 26 to a low of $36.13 on September 8, a decline of 17.5%. At the end of last week, the price was back to a level that was closer to the high than the low since late August.

Bullish and bearish factors continue to pull at the price of the energy commodity. Concerns about demand during the global pandemic pushed the price of NYMEX futures below zero in late April as the May futures contract was expiring. Since then, optimism over the end of the pandemic and production cuts provided the support that lifted the price of crude oil futures. At the same time, a falling US dollar and government and central bank policies have been bullish factors for commodity prices, and crude oil is no exception.

The next significant event for the crude oil market is the November 3 election in the United States, which will determine the path of energy policy for the world’s leading oil and gas producing nation. We could see lots of volatility in the energy commodity. I continue to believe that buying crude oil during periods of price weakness is the optimal approach. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (NYSEARCA:UCO) and its bearish counterpart (NYSEARCA:SCO) provide market participants with the opportunity to trade crude oil without venturing into the futures arena.

A higher low as the stock market hit a speed bump

The stock market made another new high in early September, but it ran out of upside steam, at least temporarily. As stocks fell, the price of crude oil followed, like an obedient puppy.

Source: CQG

Nearby NYMEX crude oil futures are rolling from October to November contracts. As the chart shows, the price of the November contract fell from a high of $44.05 per barrel on August 26 to a low of $36.58 on September 8. While the price corrected by 17% as the stock market fell, the energy commodity stopped short of a test of technical support at the June 12 low of $35.54 per barrel. Since September, the crude oil futures market made a comeback and was trading at over $41 per barrel at the end of last week. Crude oil made another in a long series of higher lows since late April when November futures $24.43 and May futures fell below zero.

The daily chart highlights that price momentum and relative strength indicators are both above neutral readings and are rising. The total number of open long and short positions rose after the price slipped in from September 8 through 15 in a sign that market participants bought the dip in the oil futures market. Daily historical volatility moved higher from below 16% on the final day of August to almost 54% at the end of last week. The short-term chart in the NYMEX futures market remains bullish for the price of the energy commodity.

Inventories have declined in nine of the past twelve weeks

The inventory data from both the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration has been bullish since the week ending on June 26.

Source: API

As the chart shows, crude oil stockpiles fell by 48.4 million barrels since the end of June.

Source: EIA

The EIA said that petroleum inventories declined by 44.7 million barrels over the same period.

The decrease in stocks supported the price of crude oil as November futures were trading below $39 per barrel on June 26.

The seeds of inflation are potent

Last week, we heard from the US central bank at the September FOMC meeting. The Fed told markets that short-term interest rates are likely to remain at zero percent until sometime in 2023. Moreover, the central bank shifted its inflation target from 2% to an average of 2%, stating that they are prepared to tolerate inflationary pressures rising above the level that was previously a line in the sand for interest rate hikes. With the Fed encouraging inflation, the prospects for higher commodity prices are rising. Moreover, the dollar has been trending low against other reserve currencies. The dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for raw materials, and crude oil is no exception.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the dollar index illustrates the decline from a high of 103.96 in March to a low of 91.725 on September 1. At below 93, the dollar index is within striking distance of the low, and the trend remains lower. A weakening dollar tends to provide support for the price of crude oil.

Crude oil is waiting for the US election

Crude oil has a long history as a highly political commodity. Over half the world’s reserves of the energy commodity are in the Middle East, the most politically turbulent area on the earth. The US achieved energy independence from the region as it became the world’s leading producer for oil and natural gas.

The November 3 election will be, among many other things, a referendum on the future of energy production from the US. President Trump has advocated for US energy production with a drill-baby-drill administration. Many Democrats support the Green New Deal, putting pressure on former vice president Joe Biden to crack down on fracking and US energy output.

Meanwhile, OPEC, Russia, and other world producers have cut output to address the decline in demand during the global pandemic. They are waiting to see if the US will pass the leadership baton in oil production back to the cartel and Russia if the administration changes in early 2021. Therefore, we could see lots of volatility in the crude oil futures market over the coming weeks as the election approaches.

High-quality petroleum stocks for investing and the UCO and SCO for a trading alternative to futures

I believe that the crude oil market will move higher in the aftermath of the election and into 2021. Inflationary pressures, a falling dollar, and a sector-wide rally in the commodities market on the back of rising deficits and unprecedented stimulus are a potent bullish cocktail for the crude oil market.

Energy-related shares have been the worst performers in the stock market since 2018. I favor the two leading companies, Chevron (CVX) and Exxon (XOM). As of the end of last week, CVX has low debt levels and pays shareholders a 6.6% dividend. CVX has not participated in the stock market rally that took the leading indices to all-time highs over the past weeks. At $78.21, the stock is well below its record high of $135.10 in 2014.

When it comes to XOM, the DJIA removed the shares from the index in August. XOM pays its shareholders a 9.4% dividend. At $37.19 per share at the end of last week, XOM is way under its record high from 2014 at $104.76.

CVX and XOM are not only trading at bargain-basement levels, but both companies are strategic for US national security regardless of which candidate wins on November 3. Chevron and Exxon are as close to state oil companies as it gets in the United States. I favor both companies as long-term investments at the current share prices.

When it comes to trading, we could see lots of price action in the oil market over the coming days and weeks. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) are useful products for market participants looking to take risks in crude oil without venturing into the futures arena. UCO has net assets of $1.54 billion, trades an average of almost 6.9 million shares each day, and charges a 0.95% expense ratio. SCO’s net assets are $109.6 million, and the bearish product trades an average of over 3.57 million shares a day while charging the same 0.95% expense ratio. The price of November NYMEX futures rose from $36.58 on September 8 to a high of $41.58 on September 18, a rise of 13.67%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UCO rose from $24.78 to $30.62 per share or 23.57%. UCO holds a leveraged portfolio of three actively traded WTI futures contracts to create its bullish performance. SCO does the same with three contracts on the short side of the WTI futures market.

We could see lots of two-way action in crude oil over the coming weeks and into next year. However, the environment and trend in the energy commodity remain higher.

For short-term trading, I prefer trading crude oil from the long side on price weakness. When it comes to the long-term, I love the prospects for CVX and XOM as both offer compelling value at the current share prices.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.