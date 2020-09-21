Investment Thesis

Acorn Energy (OTC:ACFN) is a small-cap under-the-radar IoT play that I believe will rise 40%+ over the next 12-18 months through its own fundamental profitability inflection. At the current price you’re paying for an asset-light company with 60% recurring revenue (90%+ renewal rates), and huge incremental margins that are encroaching 80%. And to top it off the current CEO is an activist investor who in the past has made multiples of his past activist investments and owns close to 30% of the outstanding shares.

Business History

Acorn Energy is a holding company that owns 99% of OmniMetrix following the sale of DSIT in 2019 and purchasing the remaining 19% of OmniMetrix in mid-2019. The remaining 1% of OmniMetrix is held by it’s former CEO. OmniMetrix was acquired by Acorn Energy in early 2012 for $8.5m and only had ~2,000 generators on their paid monitoring service when acquired. Since 2012, OmniMetrix has grown to have in the tens of thousands of active monitoring devices installed.

Power Generation (NYSE:PG) Overview: Within their OmniMetrix subsidiary, Acorn Energy sells hardware to residential, industrial, and commercial customers to monitor their backup power infrastructure. Acorn Energy also sells hardware devices to monitor pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, and other industrial equipment. The monitors are sold under the Trueguard PRO and Trueguard 2 names in which at their core, is simply a device to monitor & control engines with. Most recently, they’ve begun selling the AIRGuard monitor for industrial air compressors.

Cathodic Protection (NYSE:CP) Overview: Within their OmniMetrix subsidiary, Acorn Energy sells remote monitoring hardware to gas utilities and pipeline companies for cathodic protection on gas pipelines. The monitors are sold under the Hero Rectifier Monitor and Patriot Test Station Monitor names. These products monitor cathodic protection systems which are apparatuses that reduce rust and corrosion on steel pipes used for natural gas transportation. While this segment accounts for nearly half of their hardware revenue, it only accounts for less than 10% of their monitoring revenue and has had large customer concentration issues in the past. Due to the unpredictability of this segment and the almost complete lack of information the company gives for it relative to the PG segment, I’ve focused almost my entire article on the PG segment.

Value Proposition to Customers

The PG monitors offer a value proposition to both the service organization and the owner of the machine. Service organizations benefit by collecting data from the machines to assist the proactiveness in their service and by allowing a one-stop solution to the customer. By a one-stop solution, I mean, the monitor preserves the service organization's relationship with the customer directly by alerting them of any issues detected instead of the manufacturer directly. The machine owner benefits through the constant proactive monitoring of the machine making sure it’s always operational when needed. On top of this for service organizations is that Acorn Energy devices offer an easy profit incentive. Simply because the monitoring devices are sold to the service organization and then marked up. An easy analogy would be financing in the car industry at almost a 100% profit center for automotive dealerships. If the service organization doesn’t profit from the generator sale itself, they can make the backend up through the monitoring device.

Market Opportunity (NYSE: TAM

The TAM for the PG segment is comprised of currently installed generators and future produced generators. It’s estimated that there are ~2.3 million stationary installed generators and 200k new stationary residential generators and 100k stationary industrial generators to be produced annually in the US for the next 4-5 years. While this TAM makes it easy to simply calculate the potential penetration rate and implied ARR, Acorn Energy’s advantage over its competition makes this penetration much tougher to calculate. What makes Acorn Energy unique and so compelling, especially for commercial and industrial customers, is the one-stop platform for all brands. For example, at a hospital or university or even local municipality, generators are installed as needed throughout time for new buildings over the years. Often, if not all of the time, these generators are different brands causing the various entities needing to use different software/platforms to monitor them all at once. Acorn Energy’s devices work with any generator and can monitor multiple brands of generators on one single, easy platform. For evidence, refer to a proposal bid for 18 TrueGuard Pro to be installed on 18 generators representing 3 different brands in Davie, FL.

Historical Growth and Profitability:

With an average monitoring device costing $200-400 to the servicing companies, and the monthly ARPU being $10-30, most customers wouldn’t gain anything long-term by ripping out the device and putting in another one due to the competition typically being the same price or more. Furthermore, the majority of disconnects residential customers is because of the house being sold and the new owner not knowing about the device installed. Depending on the ARPU you use, the current active install base would be around 20-25,000 generators for the PG segment. When asked list time, management stated there is a 60/40 split of residential to commercial/industrial customers. Considering their current install base Acorn has historically grown its monitoring revenue in the 20% year-over-range.

Acorn Energy’s profitability has been overshadowed by the CP segments inconsistency due to customer concentration disconnects from the oil price collapse in 2014. Not only has the CP segments customer concentration had issues, but also the PG segment’s previous large customer that disconnected ~1,500 over the course of 3-4 years starting in 2013 (page 12 of 10-K).

As can be seen starting in Q1 of 2017, the aggregate gross margins of OmniMetrix were affected by the collapse in monitoring revenue within the CP segment in 2016.

Why does this opportunity exist:

Something that alludes the top line of the income statement, is the GAAP required deferment of hardware and monitoring services. Whenever the company sells hardware, the revenue from the hardware is deferred over 3 years and the same for the cost of the hardware. Plus a 12-month monitoring service subscription is typically sold initially alongside the hardware. The problem here is that starting in Q1 of 2018 they deferred hardware over 2 years instead of 3. This makes the top-line hardware revenue shown under GAAP standards look somewhat lackluster than previously. While on a cash basis, sales for hardware have decreased a tiny amount for the last few years. This is largely due to an open sales manager and salesmen positions that were vacant for the majority of 2019 with the manager’s position only being filled in March 2020.

Another reason being, the general top line of the income statement has fallen from $20 million in 2014 to a little over a fourth of that for 2019. This is entirely a consequence of the company’s divestitures and choice to focus exclusively on the remote wireless monitoring market.

Blue Sky Scenario

For the last several years, management has guided 20% year-over-year growth and has achieved this for the monitoring but have had declines in hardware sales on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis. Since they don’t break down the deferred revenue on a PG & CP segment basis, I can only take managements words that much of this decline has been due to a lack of salesforce. If management continues growing their monitoring at their target rate, I have the PG segment doing over $2 million EBT by 2024 alone, assuming hardware sales stay roughly the same. While this assumption is highly imputed, I feel the imputation is conservative considering the CEOs consistent purchase of more and more shares. The reason they become profitable even with hardware unit sales remaining the same is that every hardware unit sale adds to their monthly active paying customer base. For illustrative purposes, I’ve modeled out the PG segment’s financials according to my base case. I estimate that by 2024, based on their current retention rates, Acorn Energy would need to sell $1.6-1.8 million a year worth of hardware to have churn matching new customers.

If Acorn Energy can achieve their forecasted and past growth, the PG segment alone could pump out $2+ million in EBT. For a sanity check at 35,000 active units by 2024, if churn rates stay the same, this would imply 4-5,000 new unit installs a year. Considering that the estimated annual installations of standby generators in the US is 200,000 for residential and 100,000 for industrial, Acorn Energy would still have less than 3% of the annual installs. Based on management’s tone to focus on higher paying industry and commercial customers, I find it highly likely for the ARPU to gradually increase. Further fueling my belief in OmniMetrix has been the CEO’s cost-cutting abilities for the corporate Acorn Energy structure. He has cut the corporate Acorn Energy level expenses from $4 million in 2015 to just over $800k in 2019.

Valuation/Comps

I believe the most effective way to think about Acorn Energy’s valuation other than comparable comps, is through an Annuity analogy.To show the estimated net present value of their currently installed monitoring service base, I’ve created a simple perpetual annuity model. I’ve input my estimated ARR of $3.7 million and factored in their 90%+ renewal rates. I also used a 10% discount rate as a midway point. While at a glance the EBIT margin might seem excessively high, I’d like to point out again, that the monitoring service gross margin has been 84%+ since almost its inception. Regarding taxes, I’ve factored in the NOLs and put taxes at 0%.

As proof of the annuity aspect and incremental margin potential look at the rolling PG segment OpEx for the last few years. Thinking logically, why I believe they have huge incremental margin potential within their PG segment. OmniMetrix does not sell the hardware to the final customers themselves they sell the hardware to generator service companies who then sell to the final customer. What this means is that they do not have to spend much on customer acquisition because the generator service companies do that for them. All OmniMetrix must do is convince the generator service companies to carry their monitoring devices, which they’ve already done.

As seen in the chart, the OpEx has recently up ticked due to the new salesmen positions that were vacant last year in which management estimated a 15% increase in S&GA for 2020. I estimate that they currently have a 30% incremental margin on every additional actively monitored hardware device installed, and I believe that this will balloon to almost 80% by 2022. I’m calculating incremental margin using the EBT change and dividing that by the change in revenue. If Acorn Energy can continue achieving a ~15%+ annual growth for the Power Generation installed devices they could have an additional $1.6 million EBT by 2024 using a 70% incremental margin.

For the potential upside to the stock, I’ve factored in the annual corporate expenses of $800k required for a public company of their size and subtracted the $800k from the incremental EBT for the EV multiples.

Due to the uniqueness of their business, there are no public pure-play comps and only a few transaction comps. Elecsys was an IoT company that had half of its revenue in remote monitoring products and services. The other half was still remarkably similar except they had large aerospace and military customers. TempAlert was a temperature monitoring and task management solutions provider for healthcare, industrial, and food services industries company. While TempAlert isn’t in the same monitoring industry as Acorn Energy, they did have a very similar recurring revenue stream and growth rate as Acorn. Accelerated on the other hand was a provider of cellular networking equipment and backup connectivity applications geared towards enterprise customers. Accelerated is similar in that they focused on the backup critical infrastructure networking equipment.

While there are no pure-play public comps, I’ve compiled a shortlist of IoT or M2M public companies. Calamp (CAMP) has a majority of its revenue from vehicle fleet management, while Orbcomm (ORBC) and Sierra Wireless (SWIR) have a small percentage for vehicle fleet management. Orbcomm does have some generator monitoring IoT services, but most of its recurring revenue is from general industrial IoT asset management services. Sierra Wireless actually has a similar air compressor monitoring solutions device that would be a competitor to Acorn Energy’s AIRGuard device. The list of IoT and M2M public companies might have someone thinking that Acorn Energy is fairly valued or even over-valued, but the key reason this is incorrect lies in the margins & NOLs. Acorn Energy has over a 20%+ gross margin advantage over most other comps largely due to their focus on remote monitoring, and the NOLs will provide up to a $14 million tax benefit in the future.

My base case for Acorn Energy is to continue growing its PG segment monitoring ARR in the 11-15% range until 2022. Moreover, if the PG segments hardware sales stay stagnant for the next couple of years, it will add roughly $5-600k a year in ARR per $1.2-1.4 million in hardware sales. For the CP segment, I’ve assumed a more mediocre outlook by assuming it essentially flatlines as I feel it’s too much of a black box. At an aggregate of 3.9x recurring revenue, and 4x gross profit I’m giving Acorn Energy a potential 43% upside from the current price.

Management

Jan Loeb, Acorn Energy’s CEO since 2016, and OmniMetrix’s CEO since November 2019, was first appointed to the board in August of 2015. Jan has a long history through his investment funds, of being an activist investor and ultimately changing/rearranging a companies overall structure for the better. Furthering his activism, Jan since being appointed to the board has consistently purchased more and more shares of Acorn. He’s also a former managing director at several investment banks meaning he has a lot of experience in company transactions.

Risks/Concerns

Managements claimed competitive edge of generator dealers preferring their monitors over manufacturers could be incorrect. Especially considering that Generac’s own version called Mobile Link has had their own monitor pre-installed by the factory on every single generator produced since Q1 of 2018 (slide 32). On top of Generacs own monitoring device, Generac has an estimated 75% market share of standby generators in the US (slide 6). Over time as more and more generators are replaced, Generac could put pressure on dealers to refuse offering a different monitoring service.

The company’s disclosure of KPI’s began dwindling after Jan became CEO. Prior to his position, install base milestones were given in earning calls before 2016 and only once has mentioned the number of hardware devices sold for a period in their 10-Q for Q2 2017. I’m not saying there’s anything bad about not disclosing various KPI’s, I feel this masks the true potential as it requires extensive digging to find some approximation to their install base.

The previous CEO of OmniMetrix, Walter, left abruptly, for a larger company. In Walters defense, Acorn Energy is a micro-cap and he was only getting paid $200k a year. Furthering executive concerns, current management compensation is a bit high in my opinion. The CEO makes $350k a year and the CFO makes $200k a year while only working an aggregate of 520 hours. It is important to note that the CEO, Jan, and the CFO have worked together on numerous other companies that Jan has been an activist investor in.

Conclusion

In conclusion, for an Enterprise Value of $12 million Acorn Energy is a well-positioned, fast-growing IoT company with huge potential for ARR to begin falling to the bottom line. While the current EV multiples seem in-line with similar companies, the EV multiples fail to show the close to 80% incremental operating margins going forward for all additionally added monitoring devices. The other thing not being considered by the market is the NOLs that have been accumulated, with the NOLs worth almost as much as the entire company discounted back.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACFN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.