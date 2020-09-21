Key Themes For Q4 2020

Treasury Market

I believe the Federal Reserve made a policy mistake at its last meeting this September. The Fed promised to hold the Federal Funds Rate at 0% until 2023 and did not increase the amount of Treasury securities being purchased or QE. The Fed should have done the opposite - in the sense that QE bond buying should have been increased while at the same time saying it won't hesitate to raise rates or taper purchases once confident inflation will average over 2%. That would have kept long-end yields down, as it satisfies both parties. One camp, those worried about inflation, could take solace in the fact that rates will be increased when inflation increases. The second camp, those worried about issuance from the government, would be assured new supply of bonds or issuance would be met with satisfactory QE from the Fed. Instead, the Fed did neither and disappointed both parties.

The Fed can pin down the short end of the yield curve, but the mid to longer end are going to give it problems it looks like. The risk/reward of owning a 5Y or 10Y Treasury is very unfavorable. QE and the super dovish Fed risk inflation over that time period, and there is big government issuance in the short run. Even if the global economy slips into deflation or recession, there is little upside for Treasuries because a flight to the USD creates an international exodus from US bonds as we saw in March, i.e. yields rose while growth forecast were severely downgraded and US dollar rose.

There is a significant oversupply of bonds in the US banking system and lack of US dollars. Primary dealers such as large banks and financial institutions that bid at Treasury auctions are holding far too many bonds and lacking US dollars. The huge US government debt issuance is not helping this problem, and I think the Fed's response is inadequate if the intent is to hold middle- or longer-end yields down. We got a taste of this in late 2019 with the repurchase market turbulence which caused the Fed to resume Treasury purchases, QE, or expansion of its balance sheet. Call it what you may, but the core issue remains unresolved and that is an excessive oversupply of US bonds in the banking system and currently being issued. The composition of assets held by the banking system, that is, US dollars versus Treasury securities, is being increasingly tilted toward more Treasuries and that lack of US dollar availability is a problem for the global economy.

The Bank of International Settlements estimates around $13 trillion in foreign USD denominated debt. Since ending quantitative tightening in 2019, the Fed's balance sheet has risen around $3.3 trillion. The massive USD liquidity is an illusion because it is being absorbed by large Treasury issuance and foreign demand. I understand bailing out emerging market economies and foreign corporations that borrowed too heavily in dollars is not the Fed's congressional mandate. Though I will say, the Fed has been very clear on its intent to keep the USD and Treasury yields down, thereby averting or more aptly prolonging a global (mainly EM) financial crisis. I feel the current policy will be ineffective in those goals.

My opinion is real (inflation-adjusted) yields rise as we continue to see disinflationary trends with rising nominal yields.

Oil Prices

I also believe OPEC made a major and obvious policy mistake in March during the Saudi/Russia price war, and there will be lingering negative effects on oil prices as land inventories nearly reached capacity. There are long and variable time lags in central banking and monetary policy. This is the OPEC equivalent. Instead of cutting production immediately and drastically, production was ramped up in a major way. It would be similar to a central bank raising rates during a recession and therefore would worsen the situation. Contango on the CL futures curve is here to stay for the foreseeable and could easily blow out again. The reason is oil is more than ample and available for near-term delivery. There is simply no shortage. Looking out several years, lack of investment in new production capacity with recovering demand is likely to create a shortage in the long run. This supports an upward sloping forward curve known as contango where long-term prices are higher than short-term.

For a sustainable oil recovery to take hold and the inventory overhang to abate, there need to be longer-term cuts to OPEC production. Russia is unlikely to agree to this as the breakeven for Russia's government budget is in the $40s a barrel, while Saudi Arabia needs oil in the $80 range for its government deficit goal. I expect both of these nations' currencies to come under speculative pressure. Saudi's currency is pegged to the USD and defending the currency board will be of importance for Saudi Arabia more so than Russia which runs a managed float. Russia also is more concerned with gaining market share relative to United States shale. Russia may welcome a decline in oil prices as it keeps US shale at bay, while at the same time stifling global production investment as mentioned above and setting up for long-run higher prices with increased market share. Essentially, Russia seems more willing to endure short-term pain for long-term gain in the global oil competition. I wouldn't rule out the Saudis and Russians disagreeing again.

There are abundant demand forecast downgrades coming from global oil agencies and trading companies, including OPEC, IEA, BP and Trafigura. US crude inventories have drawn a bit, but I believe it is a false start, and we are more likely to see builds into year-end than draws. Gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and distillate inventories remain at or near all-time highs. This will filter through to crude builds as refineries don't need product.

FX

An important factor for the global economy is US dollar exchange rates, and it is arguably the most important arbiter of global economic health. Many pundits are claiming dollar weakness is positive for the global economy, but the USD weakness we are seeing is not genuine and full. The USD has declined versus the euro and yen, while rising against most emerging market currencies. The appreciation in the euro and yen is a deflationary shock for their economies, especially Europe as it is highly export driven. A stronger currency decreases global export competitiveness. Europe and Japan are bordering on deflation and cannot afford a stronger currency.

I tend to believe the euro appreciation is not sustainable though. Typically the euro rises in periods of Eurozone economic outperformance or synchronized global growth (2017). Right now, we have neither. Add that to the fact that the ECB is more dovish than the Federal Reserve as measured by central bank balance sheet assets as a percent of GDP and negative rates. The surging euro is also getting the attention of the ECB as at the previous ECB meeting foreign exchange rates were mentioned for the first time since 2018. I wouldn't rule out further action from the ECB with deeper negative rates or increased QE to tame the euro's rise. Europe's recent inflation print was dismal. An appreciating euro can be partially attributed to this and risks undermining the European recovery.

Meanwhile, emerging markets do not want an excessive depreciation in their currency as it increases their USD denominated debt burden and can lead to speculative runs, capital flight, higher import costs and inflation rates (which are already high in EM) and depletion of FX reserves. So essentially we are getting the "wrong" kind of dollar weakness (up versus EM and down versus euro and yen) and that is a negative for the global economy.

China

If the image below isn't a sign, the Chinese consumer rebalancing isn't happening, I don't know what is. Markets cheered the 0.5% rise in retail sales with complete disregard retail sales were growing at a 9%-10% pace pre-Covid. Not only that, but the divergence between industrial production and retail sales has not only flipped but also widened drastically. This shows failure of the CCP in rebalancing the economy from an investment- and export-led model to a consumer demand model.

The CCP turned the factories back on, but there is little end demand, which is showing up as increased inventories and will weigh on Chinese growth in H2 2020 and into 2021. I would not be long anything dependent on China. Its banking system, which is close to 300% of GDP, means a 1% increase in NPL or defaults equals a 3% increase of bad debt in the economy. That is very fragile. Also the incremental capital output ratio is likely soaring, meaning debt is becoming less efficient in financing growth. The big 4 banking stocks in China have absolutely lagged the Shanghai Composite Index.

There is also legitimate concern the Chinese government is falsifying its economic data. CEO of China Beige Book and member of the American Enterprise Institute, Derek Scissors, went as far as to say China did not actually grow in Q2. He makes the case in the linked article here, which I recommend reading. He states:

A 3.1 percent slip in FAI would, along with an 11.6 percent first-half plunge in retail sales (standing in for consumption), account for by far the two largest components of GDP. Yet GDP falls only 1.6 percent in the first six months. China rushes to publish data which never hold together.

The PBOC will be forced to drop rates to zero and expand its balance sheet. There is no way China can disengage from a low growth environment and avert a hard landing. Everyone else is easing. Why does the PBOC and CCP think they are different? They will need yuan depreciation for net export competitiveness. Their investment- and construction-driven stimulus is becoming less and less effective in producing economic growth. Most of the bank loans are lent to old industrial economy, and this creates an inherent problem for their banking system in the "smooth rebalancing" thesis, which isn't happening right now anyway. The longer China prolongs its hard-landing, the more difficult the adjustment phase will be.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STNG, FRO, DHT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short VALE and RGLD - put options.