Investment Thesis:

Adobe (ADBE) provides tools, applications, and services that help their customers do everything from creating digital content to orchestrating data-driven, personalized marketing campaigns. Adobe's business is centered around digital media and digital experience, against the backdrop of artificial intelligence and machine learning, meaning the company should continue to benefit from global digitization-this makes Adobe an attractive long-term investment.

Business Overview:

Adobe primarily generates revenue from two business segments: Digital Media and Digital Experience.

Digital Media: This segment can be broken into two subsegments: Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud. Creative Cloud is a subscription-based offering of cloud-based applications, tools, and services that allow creative professionals to design, create, and publish content. This segment includes well-known names like Adobe Photoshop and Premiere. Document Cloud provides document-related services through products like Adobe Scan and Adobe Sign.

Digital Experience: This segment is a subscription-based offering of cloud-based software applications and services that help data analysts and marketers create, manage, execute, measure, and optimize the customer experience across multiple channels.

Adobe estimates their total addressable market (NYSE:TAM) at ~$128 billion. This figure represents 10x current TTM revenue. Specifically, Adobe places their Digital Media TAM at $44 billion (5x TTM revenue) and their Digital Experience TAM at $84 billion (25x TTM revenue). So, while there is plenty of room for growth in both segments, Digital Experience is clearly the bigger opportunity.

But revenue growth in the Digital Experience segment slowed to 5% and 2% in Q2'20 and Q3'20, respectively. Is there a problem?

Let's take a closer look at that segment before diving into financial metrics.

Adobe Digital Experience:

Adobe's Digital Experience segment, also called the Experience Cloud, is composed of a variety of cloud-based software applications and services, all built on Adobe Sensei (artificial intelligence platform) and the Adobe Experience Platform (collects and prepares data). The underlying Adobe Experience Platform can ingest data from internal sources and third-party sources, such as cloud storage infrastructure like Microsoft (MSFT) Azure or Amazon (AMZN) Web Services, customer retention management software like Salesforce (CRM), enterprise resource planning software like SAP (SAP), and payment platforms like PayPal (PYPL).

The graphic below provides an overview of Adobe's Experience Platform (i.e. the foundation of the Experience Cloud).

Source: Created by the author using information from Adobe Investor Relations.

As a whole, the Experience Cloud provides businesses with a variety of tools-relating to analytics, marketing, and commerce-that help collect and analyze customer data in real time, build identity profiles, create targeted marketing content, and deliver personalized digital experiences across marketing channels.

Adobe has been restructuring the Digital Experience segment in recent quarters, primarily through the discontinuation of the Adobe Advertising Cloud. This has negatively impacted revenue growth within the segment. And, in the short term, it will continue to negatively impact growth. But meanwhile, by reducing the costs of revenue associated with Advertising Cloud, which are high relative to other areas of the Digital Experience segment, Adobe's overall gross margins have improved by 125bps YoY to reach 86.8% in Q3'20.

Additionally, by leaving advertising to other businesses that focus on advertising, like The Trade Desk (TTD), Adobe can focus on other core competencies, like content, analytics, and marketing. So, to summarize, Adobe is cutting costs associated with Advertising Cloud to focus resources on three growth opportunities. These three growth opportunities are enumerated below, along with a description of the corresponding products:

1. Data & Insights: Products include Adobe Analytics, Audience Manager, Customer Journey Analytics, and Real-Time Customer Data Platform. These products focus on analytics, allowing businesses collect and analyze customers' data. For example, let's say you run a business and you notice a large increase in traffic on your website. Adobe Analytics can help you analyze that data and determine how these potential customers are reaching your site. Are they clicking on email ads? Search results? Social media? You can also gather other information, such as conversion rates from each of these segments (i.e. the number of people who made a purchase). Likewise, the Real-Time Customer Data Platform would allow you to use all that data and analysis to create customer profiles, which can then be utilized through other applications.

2. Content & Commerce: Products include Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Target, and Magento Commerce. These products focus on targeted content delivery and providing e-commerce functionality. For example, Magento Commerce could help your businesses easily build and manage an online storefront. And Adobe Target would allow you to automate the personalization of webpage content, using relevant data to create the best experience for each customer in terms of page layout, recommendations, etc. The following video shows Adobe Target in action.

3. Customer Journey Management: Products include Adobe Campaign, Marketo Engage, and Journey Orchestration. These products help businesses personalize marketing campaigns, and manage customer journey from beginning to end. For example, Journey Orchestration utilizes data to help plan future marketing campaigns. Let's say you have two customers with items in their carts; one abandons the cart and the other completes the purchase. What do you do next? Through Journey Orchestration, the customer that abandoned the cart could receive marketing material that offers a discount on that product, and the customer that completed the purchase could receive marketing material that offered deals on complementary products. Accordingly, Adobe Campaign helps create multi-channel marketing campaigns (i.e. mail, email, mobile push notifications), using data to determine which channel is most appropriate for each customer.

The graphic below puts the entirety of Adobe's Digital Experience segment in perspective, from the foundational platforms (Adobe Experience Platform and Adobe Sensei) to the top tier applications I've just discussed.

Source: Created by the author using information and graphics from Adobe.

Financial Metrics:

Adobe has grown revenue at 21% since 2014. This trend is shown in the graph below:

Source: Created by the author using data from Adobe Investor Relations.

But in Q3'20, revenue growth decelerated to 14.0%. This is slightly worse than the deceleration to 14.2% in Q2'20. In general, 14% revenue growth isn't bad. But this was largely driven by the deceleration in the Digital Experience segment. And I think some investors are concerned about that, as Adobe's stock price has dropped nearly 8% since reporting earnings on September 15.

But I think these investors are missing the bigger picture. While the deceleration in revenue is not ideal, I believe the trend will reverse and revenue will reaccelerate eventually.

Why do I think that?

As I mentioned earlier, Adobe is in the process of discontinuing the Adobe Advertising Cloud. Management warned investors this would negatively impact revenue growth in the short term. And it has. But long-term, Adobe's Digital Experience segment addresses an enormous market. Adobe estimates their Digital Experience TAM to be ~$84 billion, or ~25x TTM revenue within that segment. That's an enormous amount of room to grow.

More importantly, remaining performance obligation (RPO) reached $10.34 billion in Q3'20. This represents 18% YoY growth. RPO is the combination of deferred revenue and backlog (i.e. unearned revenue + performance obligations not yet invoiced). RPO growth of 18% is 400bps above the revenue growth figure for Q3'20. This is a strong indicator that Adobe's revenue growth could reaccelerate in future quarters. Will it happen next quarter? I don't think so. It seems more likely that revenue growth will reaccelerate by Q2'21 (i.e. one year after Adobe started to discontinue Advertising Cloud).

Despite slowing revenue growth, free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) growth remains strong. Since 2014, Adobe has grown free cash flow at 29% annually. This number accelerated to 30% YoY in Q3'20, as TTM FCF reached $4.9 billion. FCF growth is depicted in the graph below:

Source: Created by the author using data from Adobe Investor Relations.

Likewise, Adobe's profitability has increased substantially since 2014. EPS has grown at 59% annually during that time, though growth has slowed to 40% annually since 2016 and profits only grew 22% YoY in the most recent quarter. But if revenue growth reaccelerates, I would expect this metric to reaccelerate as well.

Finally, Adobe's balance sheet remains strong, with $5.3 billion in cash and short term investments compared to $4.7 billion in debt and lease obligations. Book value has increased at 9% annually since 2014. And return on equity has been trending upward over the same time period, reaching 33% in Q3'20. This indicates very efficient generation of profits, and represents more the double the S&P 500 average of 14%.

Risk & Valuation:

Adobe has significant competition across various markets. In marketing, digital experience, and digital commerce platforms, Adobe competes with Oracle (ORCL), Salesforce, SAP, and many other companies.

But Adobe's comprehensive offering, including both Digital Media and Digital Experience, creates an ecosystem of products that no competitor can match. Products like Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro are the gold standards in graphic design, photo editing, vector graphics, and video editing, respectively. And while Adobe was not a first mover in the Digital Experience market, they have become a market leader, as is evidenced by their leadership position in several Gartner Magic Quadrants, including multi-channel marketing hubs, digital experience platforms, personalization engines, web content management, and digital commerce platforms. Additionally, Adobe's Digital Experience platform has been named a leader by Forrester Research.

Source: Adobe.

As indicated, Adobe is often a leader alongside Salesforce, Oracle, and SAP, but even these formidable competitors cannot match Adobe's offering in the Digital Media segment. Simply put, Adobe stands alone in terms of the breadth of its comprehensive offering. And both segments of Adobe's business are further fortified by high switching costs and network effects.

Accordingly, Adobe trades at ~18.3x sales. A high valuation compared to the S&P 500, which currently trades at 2.4x sales. But more importantly, this is a high valuation compared to its competition.

Data by YCharts

Investors should be aware of this. Adobe is an excellent company, and I believe an investment today will outperform the market over the next 5-10 years. But will the stock be up tomorrow? Next week? Next year? Maybe. Or it may be down 20%.

Conclusion:

Adobe is the third largest SaaS provider in the world, behind Microsoft and Salesforce. The breadth of their product offering is unrivaled by any competitor, and they are considered a leader in many of the markets in which they operate. And while growth in the Digital Experience segment has slowed in recent quarters, I believe it will reaccelerate eventually. And when it does, the higher gross margins attained through discontinuation of Adobe Advertising Cloud should make the company is even more profitable.

Additionally, Adobe still has a tremendous market opportunity, which they estimate to be ~$128 billion. And that number may expand as they enter new markets. But even if it doesn't, the current estimate represents more than 10x trailing twelve month revenue.

Will Adobe's stock price rise 10x in the next 10 years? I highly doubt it. The days when Adobe could produce a 900%+ return in 10 years are in the past. But that doesn't mean this is a bad investment. If Adobe keeps revenue growth around 15%, and is afforded a PS ratio near 18x (as it is today), Adobe stock could double over the next five years, and possibly triple or quadruple over the next decade.

Adobe has a strong history of innovation, execution, and strategic acquisitions (i.e. Omniture, Neolane, TubeMogul, Magento, and Marketo all helped the Adobe Experience segment become what it is today). And with exciting new markets on the horizon, like augmented reality (Adobe Aero), I believe Adobe will continue to be a leader in Digital Media and Digital Experience for many years to come. For this reason, Adobe is still a buy for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.