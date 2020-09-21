The Fed's New, Looser Policy On Inflation: It Will Steepen The Yield Curves, With The Back End Rising The Most

The Fed, to put it mildly, is desperate to see some sustained inflation, doing whatever it does in an economic system. We therefore expect steepening yield curves, higher interest rates and bond yields in the intermediate future as consequence of this new Fed policy.

The Fed recently revised its monetary policy strategy, replacing 2% price inflation targeting, adopted in 2012, with a new approach in which the Fed targets an average inflation rate instead.

The Federal Reserve three weeks ago (August 27) released an important revision to its monetary policy strategy, replacing 2% price inflation targeting - adopted in 2012 - with a new approach in which the Fed will target an average inflation rate instead.

The Fed’s official statement said: “(F)ollowing periods when inflation has been running persistently below 2 percent, appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time.” The idea is thus to allow inflation to move above 2% until it averages 2% over some unspecified number of prior periods rather than to aim for a consistent 2% level.

Traditional economists still fighting the inflation bogeyman

The reaction to the new policy since then was mixed. Some economists described the policy as so far lacking in several essential details that would be required to make it count as something more than a self-devised license to formulate seat-of-the-pants monetary policy.

Primarily, as many economists have noted, an arbitrary choice on the number of periods over which to average out inflation could justify any policy action. The Fed may be working on optimizing such period, so the jury is still out on this aspect.

The other omission: Tthe Fed has not made clear (yet) how they would react to a steady uptrend in price inflation. Again, this aspect is likely under study, as it is inconceivable that the Fed will leave this issue unaddressed once the new policy is implemented.

It seems to us that the adverse comments so far were rooted in reaction to the Fed deviating from its traditional central bank role of “taking away the punch bowl just as the party gets going.” Simply put, traditional economists are still fighting the inflation bogeyman.

The Fed will allow the party to go on, and even provide the punch

But we, at Predictive Analytic Models (PAM), see these comments as misguided and not attuned to recent economic developments in the US and around the world. Why? The Fed said that the funds rate will be kept at zero, and so we consider the new policy as moot, even academic. It is clear that as long as inflation stays below the 2% target, the Fed will allow the party to go on, and even be instrumental in providing the punch.

The new policy would only begin to matter if inflation surges forcefully above 2%. But it has been decades since we saw inflation stay above 2% for more than several months (see chart below). We expect that situation to slightly improve sometime next year, but to assume that the “punch bowl” would be taken away as soon the party overheats, is simply laughable at this time. There has recently been no economic "party" to speak of. That abysmal condition may extend for several quarters longer.

The reality is that new average targeting policy makes sense in a current world of very low inflation, as we have at present. Therefore, for a while, the Fed could safely set aside its price stability mandate and focus on other objectives. In fact, the Fed has probably belatedly realized that they have acted too early and too forcefully the last time the FOMC went on tightening mode. That has consigned the economy to move at low gear for a long time, and contributed to the GDP’s low trajectory just before the COVID-10 pandemic struck.

We discussed this issue in depth at PAM. One community member, @gelstretch, summarized the issue nicely:

The deviation in Fed policy signals to me a capitulation of purpose, brought on by the reality of a 2% inflationary target as "delusional". Initially, the economy must exhibit a capability of sustained growth that would sustain an inflationary stance, and this is well into the future given the "damage" that was sustained as a result of the Pandemic. Secondly, a sustained political objective of economic growth is the foundation needed, and at this point in the election cycle the prospects of this ingredient is "murky" at best.... as the choices are somewhere between "free enterprise" and "Socialist utopian beliefs".... big difference! Another member, @mad banker, concurred with the PAM thesis, saying: Spot on, Robert. The Feds plan has been one of hope in terms of inflation for years. Not sure this one is basically one of hope as well, as they can only control the short end as you mentioned. Even the gold bugs don't seem to be buying much of the inflation rhetoric...

More clarity needed from the Fed, nonetheless

Nonetheless, the Fed still has a lot of work of explaining to do. For instance, what would they do if the average inflation continues climbing well beyond 2%? One fear of the traditionalists is that if inflation trends upward, delaying the remedial action could remove the moorings of inflation expectations, which could set off an uncontrollable inflationary spiral. Obviously, this argument appeals to the situation which happened in the 1970s. That event has since then became the bogeyman of central bankers all over the globe, and has been the unseen foe that was fought tooth and nail for decades, ushering in the global deflationary condition that has sired most, if not all, of the distress in the global financial system that we have seen since then, and for some time longer.

The 1970s inflation spectre still haunts central bankers

Indeed, what happened in the 1970s? US inflation started picking up in the late 1960s following massive deficit spending in support of the “Great Society” programs and to support the war in Vietnam. Inflation further exploded higher in the wake of the oil price shocks of 1973 and 1979. Also, the other reality is that the oil shocks triggered income adjustment programs to be enacted, and these factors were basically the proximate cause for the spiral higher in inflation (see chart below). There were very special circumstances, which were further followed by attenuating events, so we at PAM believe a 1970-style inflation surge is unlikely to happen.

But that's just us. The truth is that the 1970s inflation spectre still haunts central bankers. and the older investor managers who still dominate the helm of Wall Street institutions. The good side of all these is that trades which will exploit this new Fed policy paradigm have not been embraced with alacrity, and are still not crowded. We still have room to exploit this new Fed policy stance.

How do we make money from this new policy?

Despite our arguments to the contrary, if a 1970 scenario is indeed in the pipeline, how can we benefit from the new Fed policy stance, nonetheless?

With the Fed loosening its grip on inflation, and assuming they will be deliberately slow in responding to any inflation rise, we believe that the best way to make money out of all these is via the yield curve. The dynamic goes this way: Core CPI leads the bond term premium; and the term premium, in turn, leads changes in the Yield Curve (see chart above, and below).

For bond yields, the dynamic is slightly different, but the prime mover is also inflation - although it is not the Consumer Price Index which matters to the long bond yield. It is the Implicit Price Deflator that matters the most, inflation-wise (see chart below). In other words, growth does matter a lot to inflation and to the long bond yield.

With the Fed committed to zero-bound Fed Funds Rate in the immediate future, any adjustments made for higher inflation will be done via the long bond yields (10yry and 30yrs). The front-end will be virtually locked in place; therefore, the yield curves will mechanically steepen – the far back end steepening the most. We, in fact, already see that happening. The 10Yr/30Yr yield curve has already done the most steepening of all the pairs (see chart below).

At PAM, we front-ran the Fed when central bank staffers first sent up trial balloons for this paradigm change in April, this year. We (as well as the hedge fund which finances us) went for steepeners (5Yr/30Yr), and we have seen very encouraging results. Both front-end and back-end of the yield spread made (and are still making) money - we could not ask for more beneficial outcome. We intend to hold this spread trade for some time. The last time I did the trade from November 2008 to April 2011, the proceeds allowed me to become financially independent.

In summary, the Fed’s new approach to inflation is a direct response to the deflationary spectre that is stalking the US and global economy. The Fed, to put it mildly, is desperate to see some sustained inflation, doing whatever it does in an economic system. We therefore expect to see steepening yield curves and higher interest rates and bond yields in the intermediate future as a consequence of this new Fed policy. This may run counter to the instincts of old-school central bank watchers, but we at PAM cheer on the willingness of the Federal Reserve under Mr. Jerome Powell to take some risks in this aspect. We believe they will succeed in their quest.

