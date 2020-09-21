CEO Bernard Looney's new strategy to reduce BP's oil and gas output by 40% over the next decade and allocate as much as $5 billion per year to clean energy.

BP is shifting from an integrated oil company to a more integrated energy company with a particular focus on "clean energy" and electricity generation.

Image: Wind turbine

What happened?

The London-based BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) -- along with the entire oil sector -- is facing an existential crisis that has no real precedent in modern history. It is like a long-distance runner who suddenly twists his ankle halfway to the finish. It is not severe enough to force him to quit the race but painful enough to significantly slow him down.

The troubles started when the COVID-19 pandemic forced all of us to change our way of living with adverse repercussions for oil demand drastically. Adding salt to injury, while the energy demand fell sharply in March, Saudi Arabia elected to flood the market with cheap oil after escalating its fight with Moscow.

The market reaction was brutal, and US oil prices turned negative in late April for the first time in history, as much as minus 37.63 a barrel.

A simple chart regarding BP's hydrocarbon's price history is sufficient to see what happened in the second quarter and how painful it has been for BP financials. I recommend reading my article about the second-quarter results here.

However, since then, oil prices recovered to a more reasonable level within a range of $39 to $46 per barrel after OPEC+ decided to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day. Brent closed at $43.15 per barrel on Friday.

The recent oil stocks selloff is disturbing, especially when the company is shifting from an integrated oil company to a more integrated energy company with a particular focus on "clean energy" and electricity generation.

BP has changed its tune and is now aiming for a different future, where oil uncontested domination is currently contested

These exceptional events encountered recently by the "fossil fuel" industry accelerated an existing trend set in motion a few decades ago already.

According to BP assessments, fossil fuel contribution (oil, coal, natural gas, and heavy oils) to the global energy mix declined by around 33% from a top of 50% in 1973.

The company said the constant growth of oil demand has ended prematurely due to the coronavirus crisis and sees demand "broadly flat" for the next two decades, assuming the best-case scenario.

Weakening oil demand had a direct effect on the hydrocarbons price received by BP in the second quarter. It was a record low of $19.06 per Boe, and the natural gas price was $2.53 per MMBtu.

The issue with BP and most of its peers is that this current crisis is perceived as a transition period.

Most oil supermajors think that the oil demand will crest sooner than expected. Demand would recover from the present situation but then reaches about 100 million barrels a day for the next 20 years.

Thus, BP is focusing on its renewable segment and especially electrical generation.

Pivoting to low carbon energy and customer focus A 10-fold increase in low carbon investment by 2030, with up to 8-fold increase by 2025

Partnering with 10-15 cities and three core industries in decarbonization efforts and doubling customer interactions to 20 million per day, all by 2030.

One recent news in that direction: Norway's Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) agreed to sell a 50% stake in two wind projects to London-based BP plc for $1.1 billion. The acquisition is expected to close early next year.

European oil companies such as Total SE (NYSE:TOT), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), and Equinor are all committed to reducing carbon emissions in the future towards the "net zero" goal, which contrasts to their peers in the United States (i.e., Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)).

The issue for us shareholders is that BP is now diving again, despite an appealing but uncertain greener future. Perhaps this new strategy is hard to quantify in terms of future cash flow? And as we all know, the market hates uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the stock is now dipping below $19 per share, and we have to decide if this downside is only temporary or if it is the beginning of a long slide into oblivion?

Data by YCharts

I believe BP remains a possible long-term oil company, even with a reduced quarterly dividend per share at $0.315. Hence, I recommend accumulating the stock. It is not my best choice in this sector but it's not terrible either.

However, to profit in the oil industry, it is crucial to trade short term a large part of your long position. Assuming you own about 1,000 shares, I recommend setting aside 400 shares to sell and buy back using technical analysis.

Balance sheet consideration: lousy timing?

The second quarter of 2020 was quite discouraging, but the market reacted positively initially. It surprised a few of us because of the broad scope for interpretation after learning of the massive loss announced, the 50% cut in the dividend, and the shift in strategy unveiled by the new CEO.

Note: Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney's new strategy to reduce BP's oil and gas output by 40% over the next decade and allocate as much as $5 billion a year in CapEx to build one of the world's largest renewable-power companies.

As I said earlier, the basic idea supporting that change in strategy is that Bernard Looney believes oil demand has reached a top due to the COVID-19 pandemic changing consumer behavior and increase in worldwide stringent environmental policies. Notice that not everyone in the oil sector agrees, and few others believe that "oil demand is poised for 10 years of growth before a steady decline."

However, as a shareholder, I am more focused on the results, and BP will generate future cash flow by applying this new strategy.

It is a long way to 2050, but I am confident that BP will go through some severe headwinds the next several years unless oil prices can jump above $55 per barrel, which is so far unlikely.

It is a laborious exercise to start a strategy shift when the business fundamental weakens and doesn't support a smooth transition. One transparent element of concern that may slow down the process is found in the debt load and the debt-to-equity ratio.

Net debt was $40.92 billion in 2Q'20 (or $50.161 Billion, including lease liabilities).

Net debt is now $40.92 Billion or $50.161 Billion, including leases. Gearing is 33.1% down from 36.2% in the previous quarter. Please see the details below:

BP's debt-to-equity ratio is now 1.103. According to YCharts, it is one of the highest amongst its peers.

Note: Eni's (NYSE:E) debt to equity ratio is 0.7065 in Q2.

I could have used a few other financial ratios to explain why BP is not ideal for entering the transition phase. Still, I believe it is straightforward and shows why BP is perhaps less equipped to venture is this endeavor.

It all comes to the price per share.

BP is perhaps not the best choice amongst its peers, but I consider it a safe choice at the present value. The transition phase will not be smooth, but if oil prices can hold the $39-$46 range until a vaccine is found and distributed widely, I believe BP will be much higher in H2 2021. Demand is the key.

Thus, I have decided to add and accumulate long term BP below $20 because I believe it is in oversold territory.

Technical analysis short term

BP experienced a breakdown of its descending wedge pattern late in August, and I believe the new potential pattern is a descending channel. The resistance range is $21.60-$22, and the further support is between $17.60-$18.

The strategy short term is to accumulate BP on its way to the new support and take some profit off between $21-$22.

The bearish scenario could push BP to its March low (double bottom) at $15 if oil prices break $39-$46, which is possible but not likely. Conversely, the bullish scenario could trigger a rally with a retest of the 200 MA at $26.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.