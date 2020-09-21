Between its 6.2% yield, 4.0-5.0% annual earnings growth potential, and 0.7% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Philip Morris International are positioned to exceed my 10% annual total return requirement over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in Philip Morris International, is that I estimate the stock is trading at a 7% discount to fair value.

Philip Morris International also maintains a reasonably strong balance sheet with its interest coverage ratio of just under 18.

Despite a challenging second quarter, Philip Morris International's revenues have only declined 0.5% YoY through the first half on a like-for-like basis while like-for-like adjusted diluted EPS grew 8.0% YoY.

In a year that has been filled with dividend cuts/suspensions, Philip Morris International announced a 2.6% increase to its quarterly dividend from $1.17/share to $1.20 just as I expected.

As a dividend growth investor, I am always on the lookout for businesses that possess ubiquitous brands and strong competitive advantages, especially with the advent of COVID-19.

One such company that has been the beneficiary of prominent brands, including Marlboro and IQOS, is Philip Morris International (PM).

As I'll explain below in this article on Philip Morris International (hereafter referred to as "PMI") since I last covered the stock in July, PMI's dividend remains moderately safe for the foreseeable future, PMI delivered fair results through H1 2020 considering the circumstances and maintains a strong balance sheet, and is trading at a slight discount to fair value, which I believe justifies my overall buy rating for shares of PMI at this time.

The Safest Dividend Is The One That Has Just Been Raised

Although I hold the opinion that it's always wise to determine the safety of a stock's underlying dividend, I believe it's even more necessary to do so when a stock is yielding more than 3 times that of the S&P 500's 1.80% yield as is the case with PMI's current 6.15% yield.

Through the first half of this fiscal year, PMI generated adjusted diluted EPS of $2.50 against $2.34 in dividends/share paid out during that time, for an adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 93.6%.

While this is materially higher than the 89.4% payout ratio through the first half of 2019, when excluding currency fluctuations, PMI's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio through the first half of this fiscal year is a more manageable 87.0% (according to data sourced from page 37 of PMI's Q2 2020 earnings press release).

Adding to the case that the dividend is safe for the foreseeable future, is the fact that PMI recently announced a 2.6% increase in its quarterly dividend from $1.17/share to $1.20/share.

As the saying within the DGI community puts it, "the safest dividend is the one that has just been raised," and PMI's dividend increase precisely met the expected dividend increase that I outlined on my blog a few weeks ago.

With that in mind, I anticipate that PMI's annual dividend growth over the long-term will fall slightly below whatever annual earnings growth the company is able to deliver over the long-term, which is a contrast to when I last covered the company and anticipated that long-term dividend growth would track long-term earnings growth.

Given that Yahoo Finance has since upped its annual earnings growth estimates over the next 5 years from 4.2% to 5.3% in the past couple months, I expect that PMI's long-term dividend growth potential will remain the same as when I last covered it at 4.25% annually.

PMI Possesses Great Brands And A Strong Balance Sheet

Image Source: PMI 2020 Second-Quarter Results Presentation

In light of the confinements on mobility in key markets and the resulting disruptions to retail trade in April and May that were indicated in CFO Emmanuel Babeau's opening remarks during PMI's Q2 2020 earnings call, I believe that PMI delivered satisfactory operating results for the quarter and the first half of the year.

Starting with net revenue, PMI's net revenues declined 13.6% YoY from $7.699 in Q2 2019 to $6.651 billion in Q2 2020 (which was due to unfavorable volume/mix, primarily due to lower cigarette volumes in key markets, including Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, and Russia per page 10 of PMI's Q2 2020 earnings press release). Excluding currency fluctuations, PMI posted a 9.5% YoY decline in net revenues.

As I alluded to above, the disruptions to daily life in most countries throughout the world adversely impacted PMI's volumes during the second quarter, which resulted in the above decline in revenue.

PMI's total shipment volume fell 14.5% YoY from 198.9 billion in Q2 2019 to 170.1 billion in Q2 2020 (per slide 14 of PMI's 2020 Second-Quarter Results Presentation). While cigarette volumes declined 17.6% YoY from 183.8 billion in Q2 2019 to 151.4 billion in Q2 2020, these declines were partially offset by the significant growth in HTU volume shipments, which increased 24.3% from 15.1 billion units in Q2 2019 to 18.7 billion in Q2 2020.

Adjusted operating income fell 12.7% YoY from $3.210 billion in Q2 2019 to $2.802 billion in Q2 2020, which was slightly helped by the fact that PMI posted a 40 basis point gain in its adjusted operating income margin from 41.7% in Q2 2019 to 42.1% in Q2 2020. Excluding currency fluctuations, PMI posted a 9.5% YoY decline in adjusted operating income (data also sourced from page 10 of PMI's Q2 2020 earnings press release).

Trickling down to adjusted diluted EPS, PMI's adjusted diluted EPS fell 11.6% from $1.46 in Q2 2019 to $1.29 in Q2 2020. Excluding currency, adjusted diluted EPS fell 7.5% from $1.46 in Q2 2019 to $1.35 in Q2 2020 (data sourced from page 37 of PMI's Q2 2020 earnings press release).

PMI's net revenues declined 4.5% YoY from $14.450 billion in H1 2019 to $13.804 billion in H1 2020, and only declined 1.8% YoY, excluding currency fluctuations. On a like-for-like basis, PMI's net revenues declined a mere 0.5% (as per data sourced from page 11 of PMI's Q2 2020 earnings press release).

PMI's adjusted operating income declined 2.1% YoY from $5.713 billion in H1 2019 to $5.591 billion in H1 2020. Excluding currency fluctuations, PMI posted a 3.1% YoY increase in adjusted operating income (data also sourced from page 11 of PMI's Q2 2020 earnings press release).

Concluding with adjusted diluted EPS, PMI's adjusted diluted EPS declined 2.0% YoY from $2.55 in H1 2019 to $2.50 in H1 2020, and adjusted diluted EPS excluding currency fluctuations increased 5.5% YoY from $2.55 in H1 2019 to $2.69 in H1 2020 (data sourced from page 37 of PMI's Q2 2020 earnings press release). On a like-for-like basis, adjusted diluted EPS increased 8.0% YoY from H1 2019 to H1 2020 (according to slide 9 of PMI's 2020 Second-Quarter Results Presentation).

Image Source: PMI 2020 Second-Quarter Results Presentation

PMI's encouraging trend of rapid growth in IQOS and RRPs overall continued in the second quarter as IQOS users increased 5.5% sequentially from 14.6 million in Q1 2020 to 15.4 million in Q2 2020 as per CFO Emmanuel Babeau's opening remarks in PMI's Q2 2020 earnings call.

Even more impressive, was the fact that PMI's IQOS user base surged 36.3% YoY from 11.3 million in Q2 2019 to the aforementioned 15.4 million figure in Q2 2020.

RRP net revenues continued to accelerate, with total RRP net revenues climbing sequentially from 21.7% in Q1 2020 to 24.1% in Q2 2020, which demonstrates the significant growth potential of RRPs as PMI goes about its mission to deliver a "smoke-free future."

Image Source: PMI 2020 Second-Quarter Results Presentation

Despite the challenges that COVID-19 posed for PMI in the first half of this year, PMI is expecting a reversal of fortunes in the second half of this year (as per slide 13 of PMI's 2020 Second-Quarter Results Presentation).

While adjusted EPS for Q3 2020 are expected to roughly be in line with Q2 2020's figure, PMI is expecting pricing increases in certain markets and stepped up cost efficiencies to have a greater impact in Q4 2020.

It's with this in mind that PMI's CFO Emmanuel Babeau indicated in his opening remarks during PMI's Q2 2020 earnings call that PMI is forecasting 2-5% YoY growth in adjusted diluted EPS on a currency neutral like-for-like basis from $5.13 in 2019 to $5.23-$5.38 in 2020.

In addition to PMI's better than expected Q2 2020 earnings and encouraging adjusted diluted EPS currency neutral like-for-like basis forecasts for 2020, PMI maintains a strong balance sheet.

This is supported by the fact that PMI boasted a $4.2 billion cash and cash equivalents position at the end of Q2 2020 (based on data sourced from page 7 of PMI's Q2 2020 10-Q), which leaves the company with plenty of liquidity to address whatever circumstances may arise in the months ahead.

Additionally, PMI's interest coverage ratio has notably improved from 16.2 in H1 2019 to 17.8 in H1 2020 (per data sourced from page 4 of PMI's Q2 2020 10-Q).

When I take into consideration PMI's operating results through the first half of 2020, PMI's guidance for 2020, and its strong balance sheet, I believe PMI is capable of being a great long-term investment if shares are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider:

While PMI is a high-quality business, it is important for investors to occasionally monitor the risks facing the company to ensure that the investment thesis remains intact, which is why I'll be reiterating a few key risks from PMI's most recent 10-K.

The first key risk facing PMI is the secular trend of declining tax-paid cigarettes consumption, which could adversely harm PMI's financial results if the company is unable to offset volume declines with price increases and growth in its reduced risk products segment (page 6 of PMI's most recent 10-K).

While PMI is likely to continue experiencing volume declines in its core cigarette business, I am confident that PMI's RRP segment is positioned to more than offset such revenue declines (as evidenced by the growth of PMI's RRP net revenue from 18.7% of total net revenues in H1 2019 to 22.9% of PMI's net revenues in H1 2020 per data sourced from page 23 of PMI's most recent 10-Q).

As PMI's RRP segment continues to benefit from significant growth with each passing year, I also believe that PMI will continue to partially offset volume declines in its core cigarette business through price increases on its traditional cigarettes.

As I indicated in my previous article on PMI, the FDA's approval of IQOS and the marketing of IQOS in the United States as a less harmful alternative to cigarettes will help to accelerate PMI's RRP net revenues as the company has a partnership with Altria Group in which Altria Group pays licensing fees to PMI on sales of IQOS in the United States.

Although I do believe that PMI's RRP net revenues will continue to surge just as they have since their introduction, it is worth noting that PMI faces regulatory risks pertaining to RRPs (pages 8-9 of PMI's most recent 10-K).

The key risk pertaining to RRPs that could hamper growth, is that key markets could restrict the marketing of RRPs as less harmful alternatives to traditional cigarettes or ban the marketing of RRPs altogether if the scientific evidence doesn't continue to support such marketing claims.

This risk could result in adverse developments to PMI's operating and financial results should it manifest itself.

Yet another risk that PMI faces, is that the company operates in a highly competitive industry, which requires the company to continue innovating to maintain its market share as the preeminent company in its industry (page 7 of PMI's most recent 10-K).

While PMI continues to foster a culture of product innovation to meet the adapting preferences of its consumers, there is no guarantee that this will enable to company to continue to maintain or build upon its market share in its industry.

If PMI isn't able to continue to meet the preferences of its consumers, PMI's market share and financial results could be adversely affected, which would also impact PMI's long-term dividend growth potential.

Although I have outlined several key risks facing an investment in PMI, I haven't discussed all of the risks associated with an investment in PMI. For a more complete discussion of the risks facing PMI, I would refer interested readers to pages 5-10 of PMI's most recent 10-K, pages 90-96 of PMI's most recent 10-Q, and my previous articles on the stock.

PMI Is A Wonderful Company Trading At A Slight Discount

Although PMI is a Dividend Contender that has raised its dividend each year since its spin-off from Altria Group (MO) in 2008, it remains important for investors to avoid overpaying for shares of the stock to minimize the risks of a lower starting yield, valuation multiple contraction, and lower total return potential, which is why I'll be utilizing a couple valuation metrics and a valuation model to estimate the fair value of PMI's shares.

The first valuation metric that I will use to determine the fair value of shares of PMI is the dividend yield to the 13 year median TTM dividend yield.

According to Gurufocus, PMI's current yield of 6.15% is significantly higher than its 13 year median TTM dividend yield of 4.34%.

Factoring in a reversion to a yield of 5.75% and a fair value of $83.48 a share (which is what I believe appropriately prices in the risks facing an investment in PMI), PMI is trading at a 6.4% discount to fair value and offers 6.9% upside from the current price of $78.10 a share (as of September 20, 2020).

The next valuation metric that I'll be using to approximate the fair value of PMI's shares is the current price to sales ratio to the 13 year median TTM price to sales ratio.

As indicated by Gurufocus, PMI's current price to sales ratio of 4.17 is slightly below its 13 year median TTM price to sales ratio of 4.47.

Assuming a reversion to its median TTM price to sales ratio of 4.47 and a fair value of $83.72 a share, PMI is priced at a 6.7% discount to fair value and offers 7.2% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I will utilize to assign a fair value to shares of PMI is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend/share, which is another term for the annualized dividend/share. Following PMI's dividend increase a couple weeks ago, PMI's annualized dividend/share is currently $4.80.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return required by an investor from their investments. Although this varies from one investor to another, I require 10% annual total returns from my investments because I hold the opinion that such returns offer adequate reward for the time and effort that I spend researching investment opportunities and periodically monitoring my investments.

While the first two inputs into the DDM require little more than data retrieval to find the annualized dividend/share and subjectivity to set a required annual total return rate, accurately forecasting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider numerous variables, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long-term), future annual earnings growth, the strength of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

Factoring in that PMI's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio is positioned to contract slightly over the long-term and that PMI is positioned to deliver 4-5% annual earnings growth in the years ahead, I am comfortable in reiterating my long-term DGR of 4.25% annually.

When I plug the above inputs into the DDM, I am again left with a fair value of $83.48 a share, which implies that PMI's shares are trading at a 6.4% discount to fair value and offer 6.9% upside from the current share price.

Upon averaging the three fair values above, I compute a fair value of $83.56 a share, which indicates that shares of PMI are priced at a 6.5% discount to fair value and offer 7.0% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Summary: PMI Offers A Market-Crushing Yield With Inflation Beating Dividend Increases

Like clockwork since its spin-off from Altria Group in 2008, PMI announced a 2.6% increase to its quarterly dividend from $1.17/share to $1.20/share, which is encouraging given the onslaught of dividend cuts and suspensions throughout the financial markets this year.

PMI managed to deliver fair results through the first half of this year when considering the operating challenges of COVID-19, posting 0.5% YoY revenue decline and 8.0% YoY growth in adjusted diluted EPS, which is a testament to PMI's great brands.

On top of PMI's operating results year to date, PMI maintains a balance sheet with $4.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2 2020 while the company also boasted a healthy interest coverage ratio of just under 18 through the first half of 2020.

Adding to the case for an investment in PMI, is the fact that I estimate shares of the stock are trading at a 7% discount to fair value.

Between its 6.2% yield, 4.0-5.0% annual earnings growth potential, and 0.7% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Philip Morris International are positioned to exceed my 10% annual total return requirement over the next decade.

The foregoing points serve as the rationale for my decision to maintain my buy rating on shares of PMI.

