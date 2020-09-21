Equity markets are broadly expensive compared to historical standards for two reasons. The first reason is that public companies have issued immense amounts of debt through term loans and bonds, which has meaningfully increased enterprise values of firms. From that standpoint, investors have been more cognizant of not just comparing earnings power and cash flow to company market capitalizations, but also look at valuation through the lens of enterprise value and making appropriate adjustments. The second reason is that operating performance for many industries, except a select few, has deteriorated quite significantly in the first half of 2020. Some industries and companies will recover in the second half of 2020 and enjoy easy comparisons come 2021, but others will participate less so and continue to struggle for at least the next year or longer. If you consider a top-down approach, you will see that the 9 broader sectors are selling at EV/EBITDA multiples well above their 7-year averages. Certainly, some of this is driven by business deterioration, increased reliance on debt, and/or investors piling into safer sectors (utilities, consumer staples, healthcare, technology, etc.). Yet, even when considering the abrupt, steep valuation/price recovery over the last six months for broader markets, pockets of value are still hiding in plain sight.

All that being said, the stock exchanges and transmitters of financial data remain well insulated, particularly industry leader Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE). There are several reasons to like CBOE here, which will be detailed further below, but overall, it's reasonable to expect that CBOE could deliver at least 30+% upside over the next 2 to 3 years.

Valid Short-Term Concerns

About two months ago, the company's last Wall Street bull finally threw in the towel as Q2 underdelivered the analyst's expectations:

"Cboe's proprietary products, index options and VIX futures, were down significantly quarter-over-quarter in Q2..."

As a general rule of thumb, CBOE's business performs quite well during times of relatively tame and somewhat volatile markets, but when conditions become extremely volatile, some of the company's customers, particularly investment firms that are using leveraged products go out of business or are substantially downsized, CBOE's product demand takes a hit. From a Q2 press release, CBOE's CEO stated that the quarter demonstrated a negative impact within its proprietary products class which is one of the firm's primary growth categories:

"I am bullish on our ability to continue to deliver increased value to our customers and our shareholders given the strength of our results even in an unprecedented market and uniquely challenging trading environment for our proprietary products... We achieved net revenue growth of 5 percent, despite muted volumes in our proprietary products, reflecting the diversification of our revenues and asset classes, as well as the incremental revenue from the acquisitions we completed in the first quarter that enhanced our information solutions offering (Source: Q2 2020 Financial Results Press Release).

These headwinds are valid concerns and may very well be lingering challenges over the course of 2020 and could even bleed into the first half of 2021, which would translate into a capped revenue growth rate and inhibit the company's ability to leverage SG&A and other opex.

CBOE did report adequate results for Q2 2020, in my view, but they were below what most analysts anticipated. Net sales grew 4.8% year over year, non-GAAP earnings beat expectations by $0.07, and then GAAP earnings came in at $1.09, which was shy by a penny but did expand by 20% year over year. That beat was mostly driven by one-time acquisition costs rolling off and lower D&A. However, there was some real improvement that stemmed from lower professional service fees. All in, revenue and earnings truly increased in the mid-single digit range year over year which, again, was beneath Wall Street's expectations, particularly as most analysts now carry CBOE at perform (neutral) or underperform (bearish), with not one analyst assigning an outperform (bullish) outlook for the next year:

Data by YCharts

With that being said, even though CBOE had a rough Q2, analysts might be falling into a herd mentality trap now. Despite the negative impact from COVID-19, we should take a step back by examining CBOE's current positioning and how it is set up to succeed for many years to come, rather than reviewing performance through a short-term lens.

High Margin, Growth Business

CBOE generates most of its revenue by taking transaction fees for providing the ability/access to trade options on its exchanges. Additionally, CBOE derives sales from allowing users to access fundamental trading information such as market data (e.g. historical and current options pricing). After making the acquisition of BATS Global Markets (years ago, it was the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S.) and growing organically, the company is grown significantly in size. By running multiple exchanges, including CBOE, BATS, C2, and EDGX, the company is positioned as the current market leader with more than 37% of options market share and generating approximately $3.1 billion in TTM revenue.

Organic growth has been quite strong, driven by underlying tailwinds and demand for its retail products. According to Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research, total options market trading volumes exceeded common stock for the first time ever in July, as posted by Charles Schwab's Chief Investment Strategist. CBOE will be among the primary beneficiaries from this market transition as it owns the largest share of the options market and has accelerated control through its CBOE Retail Priority. Based on its 2Q earnings presentation, trading volume growth reached 12% in both June and July.

The company isn't stopping there either. Management recently orchestrated the acquisition of EuroCCP, plans to launch Pan-European Derivatives, and also plans to purchase MATCHNow, which have meaningful inroads within the European and Canadian equity market landscapes. Finally, management summarized that they completed the acquisitions of Hanweck, FT Options, and Trade Alert in 2020 to enhance their analytics, portfolio management, and trading order platforms, all of which have cross synergies. When all is said and done, it appears that the company is not only reporting continued organic volumes growth but also executing a successful roll-up strategy to sustain its top-line growth. Management stated that net transition fees growth was 2%, and non-transaction fee revenue was up 7% (as shown below), resulting in a combined growth of ~5% for the quarter. While non-transaction fees are a much smaller part of the business, it's certainly positive that this portion of the business was completely unaffected by the coronavirus headwinds (reporting a sustained growth trend over the last two years).

Source: Q2 2020 Earnings Call Presentation, Page 16

Ultimately, these trends are likely to remain the same for the foreseeable future, given CBOE's record trading volumes, growing market share, data platform advantages, all of which point to a very sticky customer base. While competition should not be understated (other exchanges are threats), the business is doing quite well from a top-line perspective.

Pertaining to its margin profile, management tends to make use of "adjusted" operating performance metrics to demonstrate the strong profitability embedded in the business model, often touting adjusted EBITDA margins in the range of 60-70+%. But be wary that this description ignores interest expenses, taxes, D&A, acquisition-related expenses, impairments, and some non-recurring items. While CBOE is far from being a serial offender of one-time charges, it does make sense from an investor perspective to acknowledge that true operating margins are much, much lower in the range of 21-24%, albeit very consistent and healthy relative to most other industries and companies (for comparison, its operating margins are even as strong as some technology firms, including Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)).

Data by YCharts

Why does this matter? From a strategic viewpoint, it's advantageous to have a high operating profit to free cash flow conversion rate. Essentially, for every dollar of EBIT that CBOE generates, most of it, after consideration of its minor net interest expenses and tax expenses, turns into free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

With very high cash flow generation and limited financial debt, the company has the capacity to make acquisitions at its discretion and that significantly benefits valuation over time. For example, the acquisition of BATS in late 2016 was no-doubt a stellar acquisition that allowed CBOE to become the options market leader, and following the major market selloff caused by COVID-19, CBOE was able to make the more recent smaller acquisitions that will likely also be highly accretive, given its longstanding successful track record. Most importantly, these transactions have either been financed with inexpensive debt (senior notes at 3.65%, or about ~3.3% after-tax) whereas the most recent acquisitions have all been internally funded. We can also see that management is disciplined with maintaining a strong balance sheet, as net financial debt as declined over the last few years from $1.2+ billion to only $482 million:

Data by YCharts

Circling back to the sell-side analyst viewpoint, earnings estimates are beginning to pick up after what was a relatively weak quarter:

Data by YCharts

Year-over-year earnings growth coming out to 4.4% doesn't look like much, but earnings were reduced by more than $50 million because of the COVID-19-related impact. As market conditions return to normal and their latest acquisitions begin bearing fruit, it's not unreasonable to expect EPS heading back up over the next year.

Appealing Valuation

Given things are set to improve from here, in my view, it's quite odd that the current multiple of approximately 12.6x EV/EBITDA runs at its cheapest valuation since 2014, or the lowest in over 6 years!

That figure alone may not be that exciting to investors, but when considering the cash flow conversion rate, CBOE sells for a price-to-free cash flow of 13x:

Data by YCharts

When adding back to net debt, levered free cash flow only trends slightly higher towards a similarly cheap figure of 13.5x. Keep in mind that if/when management retires more of their outstanding debt, interest expenses will decrease proportionally and, thus, boost FCF, in which case EV/FCF multiples will also fall even faster. So, market capitalization versus enterprise value doesn't make much of a difference here. And then, leaving the most powerful chart for last is the trend in TTM free cash flow, which continues to grow at an astonishing rate:

Data by YCharts

Assuming the company can grow net sales at mid-single digits annually and fully maintain its cash conversion, the company might just sell for ~11x FCF within the next few years. I'm not sure about you, but that sounds like an incredibly good valuation for a business with an excellent moat and solid growth profile. When comparing the current business price tag on that future cash flow, there really isn't much downside risk from here, in my view. In fact, it's even possible that the multiple could inflate back towards 14x, which would produce ~30% upside from its current $90 price tag, which would equate to a fair value of $118/share.

Key Risks

Despite what appears to be a compelling buy, it's important to be cognizant of the business risks. Some potential threats that I think are most critical to be mindful of include but are not limited to the following:

The COVID-19 pandemic causing a resurgence of excessive market volatility, and thereby bankrupting key customers, and/or causing risk-off sentiment that results in avoidance of leveraged market products (i.e. options, futures, and derivatives in general).

Stock exchange competitors and financial data providers create better products/services that erode CBOE's organic growth and/or current market share or result in unfavorable competitive dynamics that reduce pricing power and result in lower transaction fees.

Regulatory risks that could cause a meaningful disruption to the company's business model and overall profitability.

Bottom Line

CBOE has been expensive for so many years, but with the COVID-19 discount, investors finally have an opportunity to buy this excellent business at a reasonable price. To be sure, investing in CBOE comes with certain risks, particularly with the potential for continued adverse macro market conditions and the current growth slowdown. That said, these risks appear to be fully baked into the market price. In my view, this talented management team and unique roll-up strategy are enough to deal with these transitory concerns and intense competition. If you have any questions, comments, or think there's meaningful downside risk that hasn't been discussed within this article, please make mention of it in the comments section below. I truly appreciate the opinions of my readers and followers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CBOE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.