Most people’s reaction to a company like Opendoor is, “Cool idea. Won’t actually work.”.

At least one person sees the vision. Last Tuesday, Chamath Palihapitiya announced that his SPAC, Social Capital Hedosophia II (IPOB) is merging with Opendoor to take it public at a $4.8 billion valuation.

The more I dig into Opendoor, the more bullish I get.