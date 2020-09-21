While not growing much, H&R Block still has many opportunities to improve profitability, including renegotiating rents lower.

H&R Block's stable, recession proof business is available at a Price/Sales of 0.87, Price/Earnings of 6.5, and Price/Free Cash Flow of 6, yielding 7.5%.

H&R Block is down 40% since the beginning of the year despite COVID barely having an impact on its business.

H&R Block (HRB) is down over 40% this year and there is absolutely no reason why it should be. Compared on a true apples to apples basis with the previous year, COVID had almost no impact on H&R Block's business. H&R Block's stable cash flows and 7.5% yield, coupled with the Fed's promise to keep interest rates near 0% through 2023, should have driven shares higher than last year.

Fiscal 2020 Performance Confusion

The primary reason I believe shares are still down stems from confusion around operating performance between this year and last. Since the deadline for filing taxes was extended by 3 months to July 15 and H&R Block's fiscal year ends April 30th, it made year over year comparisons difficult. Indeed, just looking at the year over year results in a vacuum paints an ugly picture

However, if we update the numbers to compare the trailing 12 months to the previous 12 months, or July-July instead of April-April, it shows a very different picture.

Increased expenses were the primary driver of a 10% EBITDA decline, but Revenue and EPS were on par with the previous year and free cash flow was up. Overall H&R Block prepared 3.3% more returns, with assisted filings of 11.5M (down 2.8%) and DIY online filings (excluding Free File returns) of 6.7M, up 11%.

This was great performance given the difficult circumstances.

Current Valuation

In two words: Silly Low

Using an average of the past 8 quarters, we have free cash flow of $450 million/year and EPS of $2.15/year. At a share price of $13.90 and a market cap of $2.7 billion, that gives us

Price / Sales: 0.87x

Price/Earnings: 6.5x

Price/Free Cash Flow: 6x

These are numbers I would expect from a economically sensitive, capital intensive business with no moat/brand advantage. H&R Block has significant brand strength, is not capital intensive, and is nearly recession proof (and pandemic resistant, apparently.)

Additional positive catalysts and reasons to be bullish

From the last earnings call, CFO Tony Bowen said the following

We're also focused on driving cost efficiencies in order to fund our growth imperatives. These reductions include a hiring freeze, the elimination of merit increases, examining vendor spend, renegotiating rent across our retail footprint and limiting capital expenditures.

Occupancy is a huge expense for H&R Block, totaling $410 million in the last year, equaling ~13% of revenues and almost equal to free cash flow. The retail rent outlook for 2021 is not good: one report shows retail rents in NYC dropping 12% to 2011 levels. JLL reports that retail vacancy might not return to pre-crisis levels until 2024. Many retail leasees did not pay their rent during the shutdown. H&R Block, with its stable and recession proof business should be able to leverage this and drive reductions in their occupancy expense. Most H&R Block offices are pretty basic. They should be able to be moved easily, giving them a lot of leverage over landlords. A 15% reduction would add another $60 million to the bottom line, and I wouldn't be surprised if they could do better than this.

Additional positives:

Reached an agreement with MetaBank as the provider of financial products including Refund Transfer, Refund Advance, Emerald Advance and Emerald Card. Savings of $15-20 million/year this fiscal year and $25 million to $30 million beyond that.

As a precautionary measure, HRB draw its entire $2 billion credit line during the COVID crisis. This has resulted in ~$15 million of additional interest expense since then. This is going to be paid back this month. They also refinanced $650 million in debt due in October and lowered the interest rate from 4.125% to 3.875%.

Recent insider buying: 12,000 shares from CEO Jeffrey Jones and 13,150 shares from Director Gerard Robert, at $15/share, on September 3rd.

Non-Concerns

Many of the concerns I've seen cited for H&R Block are non-concerns for me.

1. Limited/No Growth

At the current valuation, it doesn't matter. As long as the business is stable (and I believe it is very stable) buying at 6x free cash flow is enough to provide a great return, especially in this interest rate environment. Share repurchases are extremely accretive at this level, and management routinely purchased shares at prices in the low-mid $20's over the past year.

2. Dividend Safety

I'm not sure why there is concern about this. The dividend costs the company ~$200 million a year. They've averaged $450 million/year in free cash flow over the past 2 years and $437 million/year over the past 5 years. This is not a capital intensive business, nor are they highly leveraged.

Worth noting that another benefit of meaningful share repurchases (especially at 6x cash flow) is that it decreases dividend expense.

3. The shift to online/DIY tax filings

The shift is slow, gradual, and likely has a floor. The COVID pandemic only decreased assisted filings by 2.8%. I see that as an enormous positive and I'll bet it swings back the other way next year.

Actual Concerns

The concerns I do have are relatively manageable.

1. Expense Control

Considering revenue was down FY19 to FY20, it's hard for me to rationalize how non-payroll expenses were up 12% year over year, even considering that some of this is due to the inclusion of Wave. I would like to see this improved in 2021, and from the last conference call, I believe management is focused on it.

2. Acquisitions

HRB has a history of wasting capital and creating distractions buying unrelated businesses. It purchased Option One Mortgage Corp in 1997 before ceasing mortgage loan origination in December 2007 and selling its servicing business in April 2008. There is still lingering litigation related to it.

I worry that the $405 million cash acquisition of Wave financial is another example. A provider of "accounting, invoicing, payroll, and payments software solutions, as well as bookkeeping services, built into a comprehensive platform used by over 400,000 small businesses every month" has little to do with tax preparation.

I don't understand why it's so hard for some companies to just run their core business and not purchase unrelated businesses in search of growth. It rarely works out. I would rather have seen the $410 million used to retire debt or repurchase shares at this level. This acquisition is why I passed on the shares previously. I'll be cautiously optimistic that this turns into a great business for them, and hope this is the last big acquisition I see.

Another reason why you should buy this right now

If all the above isn't enough reason to be bullish, here's another: Shares have been artificially depressed by forced selling for weeks, culminating with an insane day on Friday, September 18th, where shares traded more than 15 times average volume.

Why? Because the shares have dropped so much this year, the S&P committee decided to move them out of the S&P500 index and into the MidCap 400 index.

Because the amount of money in S&P500 index funds is so much greater than the Midcap 400 index, this leads to a large amount of forced selling in a relatively short amount of time. This should be over as of now.

Conclusion

I believe the lingering concern that was holding back shares was resolved when H&R Block released their Q1 results on Tuesday, September 1st, and confirmed that the business in Q4 was just shifted into the next quarter and not lost. In fact, the shares outperformed the S&P500 by almost 11% in the week after earnings.

The S&P500 committee ruined the party a few days later. Next week, I think the outperformance resumes. This is just too good of a business trading at too low of a multiple to stay down here for long, and between the direct insider buying and underwater stock options, management should be very incentivized to get expenses under control and have shares rebound.

I think shares could easily rebound into the $16-18 level over the next month, and back to $25 by next June.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.