The New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) preferred shares have an interesting market failure. (NYMTP) is the best deal among the NYMT preferred shares, (NYMTN) is the least attractive. The preferred shares from NYMT carry a risk rating of 4 which is quite high, but we own some of the common shares (which are riskier). The shares are ordered below from most attractive to least attractive at the latest price. Remember prices change, so check the preferred share spreadsheet for comparison and beware the bid-ask spread. Here is the current order of attractiveness:

Shares of NYMTP are the cheapest by about $.20. They carry a fixed-rate indefinitely, which is more valuable than the call protection. Currently, they have more upside than (NYMTO) and a higher yield.

The most expensive is NYMTN. This is pretty interesting because the market has often undervalued NYMTN. In fact, NYMTN was undervalued compared to the other shares for the majority of the last 2.5 years:

If investors really wanted the floating rate, we would pick (NYMTM) before NYMTN, based on these prices.

We used the mispricing to our advantage by trading in the preferred shares when volatility was high. We would sell the shares we had and buy cheaper alternatives when the market allowed it. Those trades were demonstrated using the following chart:

We recognized a “huge loss” on the first trade, but we were simply swapping NYMTP for NYMTO. We had a huge gain on the second trade when we swapped from NYMTO to NYMTM. Our reasoning for placing the trades was simple:

When we traded from NYMTP to NYMTO, we increased our share count by 7.77%.

When we traded from NYMTO to NYMTM, we increased our share count by 9.89%.

Thanks to compounding, our share count was up 18.43%.

Remember that these shares should trade at roughly similar prices, though NYMTO and NYMTP should have slightly higher prices compared to NYMTN and NYMTM.

We explained the trades at the time we placed them with the following charts:

Today, the winner is NYMTP. It has often traded at the highest price, or very close to the highest price. Today, it trades at the lowest price. It should outperform going forward. There is still a significant amount of risk, but if investors are comfortable with the NYMT preferred shares, NYMTP is the pick. We have some of the common shares also, which are even riskier. However, they also carry additional upside. Management's decisions since the pandemic began resulted in less risk in the remaining portfolio.

Common Shares

The common shares carry more risk and more upside:

The big appeal here is that the price-to-NAV remains very low. Consequently, the upside is substantial. Investors considered NYMT as a “best of breed” candidate for years and the shares often traded at one of the highest price-to-book ratios in the sector. It is unlikely that they would be relegated to an exceptionally low price-to-book ratio for years, especially as the market digests the new dividend rate.

Final thoughts

Most of the preferred shares throughout the sector have a larger discount to call value for shares which will begin floating in the future. In this case, NYMTP is offering a substantial discount to call value, yet it carries a fixed rate and a strong yield. For comparison, it carries more upside to call value and a higher stripped yield than the other fixed-rate preferred shares from NYMT. Investors may believe that the higher share price on the floating rate shares is because of the longer call protection. That is not the case for any of the other mortgage REIT preferred shares. If investors were truly valuing the length of call protection, we would expect the trend to be somewhat consistent throughout the sector. Instead, it only appears for the NYMT preferred shares. Further, this was not the case in prior months. The fixed-rate preferred shares from NYMT regularly traded at a premium to the shares which would switch to a floating rate.

The risk level is still high for the NYMT preferred shares, but we are comfortable with some exposure. We have even been comfortable with the common shares because the company reduced their risk profile significantly during the pandemic. The company sold off several positions that were complicated. These positions were consolidated on the financial statements and resulted in confusion for most investors and far too many analysts. We understood precisely what was happening in these positions because we have Scott Kennedy. If you’ve evaluated other mortgage REIT analysts, you’ll know that his accounting knowledge is significantly more thorough than other analysts. In the short term, some investors may still be concerned by the large changes in the income statement. A significant impact simply comes from removing those more complicated positions.

Despite the appearance of lower “revenues”, NYMT is in a fine position to continue paying their preferred shares. They even raised the common dividend during the last week. So despite a relatively high level of risk, NYMTP shares look significantly undervalued. For investors who want to kick up the potential at the cost of taking on additional risk, the common shares provide additional upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYMT, NYMTP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.