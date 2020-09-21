Recently, I sold my largest position. Facing a decent chunk of my portfolio in cash I was eager to redeploy. Especially, because it is not clear to me that inflation will remain subdued for the foreseeable time. I added some to existing positions. Luckily, deal activity picked up (which has been a great source of returns in recent years). One other thing I like to do is to go over closed-end funds special situations. I usually like to look for closed-end funds that trade at an unusually large discount to the net asset value.

Most of them trade at a discount, but sometimes they trade at the far, far end of the historical range. If I don't see a good reason for the magnitude of the discount (i.e. Pershing Square (OTCPK:PSHZF)), don't hate the portfolio, don't hate the fees, think the firm that manages it is decent, then I like to buy these. I especially like fixed income because the bet is about the discount narrowing, and I prefer to have lower volatility from the underlying, while capturing that reversion to the mean. Alternatively, you can short a similar ETF if it exists. The drawback of that approach is that it is more expensive to implement. I usually diversify between several closed-end funds.

One interesting opportunity I've come across is the Legg Mason Brandywine Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG).

I'll immediately do the opposite of what I just told you I look for; closed-end funds trading at a large discount and instead present you one that is trading at a historically narrow discount to net asset value at around 10%. Historically, it has traded at up to a 15% discount, and it rarely comes back in so much.

The reason the discount has narrowed, and I really like this one, is that it has a tender offer outstanding. The fund will purchase up to 20% of all shares at a price per share equal to 99.5% of net asset value on September 23, 2020. Here's the exact text from the filing:

This Issuer Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO relates to an offer by BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc., a Maryland corporation (the "Fund"), to purchase for cash up to 20% of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, for cash at a price per share equal to 99.5% of the Fund's net asset value per share as of the close of regular trading session on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on September 23, 2020 (or if the Offer is extended, on the next trading day after the day to which the Offer is extended), upon the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase dated August 25, 2020 and the related Letter of Transmittal, which are filed as exhibits to this Schedule TO. The information set forth in the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal is incorporated herein by reference with respect to Items 1 through 9 and Item 11 of this Schedule TO.

Basically, if you tender all your shares in about a week, the company will buy 20% of them at a 9% premium. That's nearly a 2% return on the entire position within a week. This assumes the discount won't widen after the event. It's quite possible the discount will widen after the event.

It also assumes that you'll only get 20% of your shares taken off your hand. In reality, there are probably people who like the fund or don't bother to tender or forget about it. Possibly, they take 25% of your shares.

In addition, there is a distribution this month that you will catch, and that's another 0.5% of the capital you are getting back within a short period of time. Careful, it goes ex-dividend on 9/22/2020 though, which will be real soon by the time this will be published.

This tender offer is the result of a settlement reached after a proxy contest between the funds and the activist investor Bulldog. You can find the settlement here. The institutional ownership list is very interesting because it is crowded with firms that specialize in closed-end funds or known to be able to take an activist approach like Saba and Bulldog.

Source: Bamsec

The fund trades at a discount to its net asset value of about 9.5%. The fund has a total expense ratio of 3.26%, but that includes 1.10% of interest expenses. The interest expenses pay for a 33% leverage ratio. That means, for every dollar invested, about 33% is covered by some form of leverage. It's not cheap, and I wouldn't want to be paying fees like that for years. But through a period of activism, it is fine. The leverage also means the fund is vulnerable to drawdowns. The year-to-date graph illustrates this quite well as the fund dropped from $13.5 to $9.0 in the March sell-off.

Data by YCharts

Saba capital management has been increasing its stake in its latest 13F filing. It is possible another closed-end fund activist will continue to exert pressure after Bulldog quiets down. There are so many CEF specialists on the shareholder roster, there's probably a lot of pressure on the manager. These funds are all aware of each other's presence and how to leverage voting power into corporate governance improvements or returns of capital.

The fund yields about 6.72% per annum in monthly distributions. About 50% of the fund is in government bonds, but that's not just U.S. treasuries (largest holding) but also Indian, Brazilian, and Mexican bonds, for example. The fund also holds a sizable number of corporate bonds. Finally, it holds quite a bit of cash probably because of the upcoming tender. In terms of risk, the fund has about 18% of its portfolio in AAA bonds and 9% in AA bonds. The rest is all BBB or below. About 50% of the portfolio is in BBB and BB. Here's a list of its top 25 holdings:

Source: Morningstar

A risk I'd like to highlight is that the fund's discount could go back out after the tender. The average 6-month discount is about 12.88%, and the 3-year average discount is nearly 14%. But the major activists can't easily trade in and out, and that would give them an incentive to continue pressuring the fund into closing the discount. This isn't a fantastic situation, but I still wanted to highlight it as I think with the tender coming up and the discount still 9%+, it is one of the small special situations that over time add up.

