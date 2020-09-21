Saudi Oil Prince Issues Threat To Oil Short Sellers: 'Make My Day'

Newest headache: A statement that Libya will revamp production, but no schedule has yet been reported.

OPEC’s market monitoring committee met with its non-OPEC members on Sept. 17 under the Chairmanship of HRH Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, and Co-Chair HE Alexander Novak, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation.

The press release following the meeting stated:

The JMMC observed that the recovery has not been even across the world and an increase in COVID-19 cases has appeared in some countries. In the current environment, the JMMC emphasized the importance of being proactive and pre-emptive and recommended that participating countries should be willing to take further necessary measures when needed.”

No changes were made to the production cut agreement, which had previously stated:

Adjust downwards their overall crude oil production by 9.7 mb/d, starting on 1 May 2020, for an initial period of two months that concludes on 30 June 2020. For the subsequent period of six months, from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020, the total adjustment agreed will be 7.7 mb/d. It will be followed by a 5.8 mb/d adjustment for a period of 16 months, from 1 January 2021 to 30 April 2022. The baseline for the calculation of the adjustments is the oil production of October 2018, except for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and The Russian Federation, both with the same baseline level of 11.0 mb/d. The agreement will be valid until 30 April 2022, however, the extension of this agreement will be reviewed during December 2021.”

However, it was noted that all members to the agreement were not in full conformity with their promises and were pressed to compensate for overproduction from May through July. It was noted that the UAE was 182,000 b/d over its quota in August.

The International Energy Agency had reported that UAE production in July was 420,000 b/d higher than its 2.45m b/d quota. In August, the UAE’s production exceeded its target by 520,000 b/d.

The UAE has disputed the IEA’s figures. The country has explained that due to the pandemic more of its population has remained at home during the summer, and additional production was needed for air conditioning.

The group also noted that three non-OPEC members, including Russia, were overproducing in August. False promises discredit not only the ones who have made them, but also undermine the OPEC+ goal, the Saudi prince said, and noted “the market can’t be fooled continually.”

The Saudi Energy Minister had said in August that global oil demand should recover to pre-pandemic levels as soon as the fourth quarter of 2020. But the global oil demand recovery, which began in May and June, has stalled. It’s now around 92 million barrels a day, compared to about 100 million barrels a day before the pandemic, according to Trafigura, the world’s second-largest oil trading firm.

In the U.S., many Americans are either unemployed or working-from-home. OECD industry stocks rose by 13.5 million barrels to 3,225 million in July, according the IEA. For the year through July, they have increased by 334.5 million barrels.

Transportation fuels have been particularly hard hit as the virus leaves thousands of trucks idled and many flights canceled. The Transportation Security Administration data shows U.S. domestic air traffic was 67% below year-ago levels as of Sept. 12, and Eurocontrol data shows European air traffic 55% below year-ago levels on Sept. 8.

“We expect crude stocks to build into the year end,” said Ben Luckock, co-head of Trafigura said in an interview ahead of his online speech to APPEC last week. “Headline oil prices were a bit higher than they needed to be: $40 a barrel Brent is more sensible, and my gut feeling is that we will drift into the high $30s. This market looks worse in a couple of months than now. I think lower oil prices are warranted.”

The IEA cut its global 2020 crude oil demand forecast by 200,000 bpd to 91.7 million bpd and said the market outlook has grown "even more fragile" with a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, it forecasts that demand will grow by 5.5 mb/d. but that leaves it below the pre COVID-19 level. According to reporting by John Kemp, “Hedge funds sold crude oil and refined products at the fastest rate for more than two years in the first week of September, as the summer trading lull ended abruptly and bullishness towards oil evaporated.”

Copyright: Warner Brothers.

To those who would short the oil market, Prince Abdulaziz said, “Make my day,” in an apparent reference to Hollywood star Clint Eastwood’s expression from the Dirty Harry film, Sudden Impact. “I will make this market jumpy,” he said.

Prince Abdulaziz. Source: Reuters.

But the oil market is facing another issue. The Libyan National Army (LNA) General Haftar conveyed to the U.S. government the personal commitment to allow the full reopening of the energy sector no later than Sept. 12. The blockade cut Libyan production to about 100,000 barrels per day from around 1.2 million bpd previously. It's unclear how quickly the production could come online.

Conclusions

The Saudi prince’s threats to short sellers could add some risk premium to oil prices, which is why he made them. It's having a “free lunch” without having to actually cut production, but it probably won’t last long if he doesn’t follow up on the threat.

Perhaps next time, the prince will add to his bravado, "Do you feel lucky, punk?" in true Dirty Harry form.

On the contrary, the addition of Libyan barrels on top of the effect of the pandemic on oil demand could provide a catalyst for short sellers if they materialize and the demand recovery remains stalled.

