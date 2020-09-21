Too often in evaluating businesses, the focus is too heavily on assets and cash flows and too little on leadership and strategy. Few comparisons more explicitly highlight this than the variant performance of two natural resources-focused companies, Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF) and ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF). A "missed opportunity" by ARC is illuminating, and implications are discussed below.

But, first, a chart of their shares' relative performance since Tourmaline's inception, with performance of an oil and gas equity index (XOP) included for reference:

ARC has persistently underperformed Tourmaline and has performed roughly in line with the index. The underperformance was most extreme in the 2012-2014 periods, but also in the 2016-2017 period and in the past 12 months.

ARC and Tourmaline have similar asset bases and areas of focus: the deep basin of Alberta and the Montney shale in British Columbia, with production weighted to gas and margins driven by oil. Instead of detailed analysis of the companies' histories and comparative activities, this article will focus on one particular missed opportunity for ARC a missed acquisition in 2016, which I have particular knowledge of and which framed ARC's underperformance in the years since.

The missed opportunity was the sale of RMP Energy's Ante Creek infrastructure and oil and gas production for $114.3 million, on October 31, 2016. For those keeping track, I became chairman of RMP Energy shortly after the Ante Creek sale, replaced management and the board in short order, and sold the company in an up 78% outcome less than 2 years after the Ante Creek sale.

The remarkable things about the Ante Creek asset sale were 1) the price and 2) the buyer. Focusing on #2 first, ARC should have been the buyer. There were numerous sell side notes after, the assets were contiguous, and even with zero synergies, the transaction would have been highly accretive for ARC on production, reserves, and cash flow multiples.

But it gets worse for ARC. Included in the transaction was 20,000 bbls/d of oil processing infrastructure, with 40 mmcf/d of gas processing capacity and 7,600 bbls/d of water disposal, with zero production, reserves, or cash flow attributable to that infrastructure. ARC spent over $33 million on Ante Creek "plant and facilities" infrastructure in 2019 alone, with more budgeted for 2020 and spent prior to 2019, to add 15 mmcf/d of gas and 4,000 bbls/d of oil processing.

At the $114.3 million deal price, ARC could have gotten RMP's Ante Creek production, reserves, and cash flow "for free" if the value of the infrastructure was accounted for. This was confusing, and given my interest in RMP's governance and remaining asset value, after the announcement of the transaction, I spoke with relevant investment bankers, research analysts, and industry executives, including executives at ARC. Even ARC executives couldn't coherently explain their inaction on the RMP Ante Creek opportunity. In early 2017, one ARC executive even asked me "do you know of anything similar available? We couldn't get it together in time to get a bid in on RMP's asset, but we'd buy something like that."

In comparison, a few days before the Ante Creek sale announcement, Tourmaline announced the acquisition of Shell's (RDS.A) deep basin and Montney production and infrastructure assets for $740 million. This was a good deal for Tourmaline, and its stock rose on the announcement, but it was not nearly as good a deal as the Ante Creek assets would have been for ARC.

This is not to say that it is always the right answer for a company to acquire assets under every market circumstance. Tourmaline's management team, for example, sold their entire company to Shell in 2008 for $5.9 billion. They adeptly read the market environment in 2008 as a sellers market, and they correctly read 2016 as a buyers market. ARC's management and board did not. The huge variance in share performance is indicative of that - $100 invested in Tourmaline or ARC on October 31, 2016, would be worth $49 versus $29, respectively. Both not optimal, but obviously, the Tourmaline result is substantially better.

Governance matters. Everyone knows it is best to buy in a depressed market and sell in a lofty market: "buy low, sell high". Tourmaline management has acted on this repeatedly. ARC has not. Their relative share performance as well as the 2016 vintage transactions demonstrate this. This is relevant for potential continued outperformance by Tourmaline, potential underperformance by ARC, and in assessing appropriate governance and strategy in other companies.

