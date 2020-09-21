After its 510(k) filing is approved, NNOX will be eligible to release thousands of its scanners into the market, allowing it to start penetrating the giant market ahead.

Citron wrote a short report on NNOX claiming its products are bogus when there are videos and photos of the product working and when credible investors have invested millions.

Nano-X is an innovative company that will provide low-cost medical screeners to the world, which could potentially be a market worth $50bil.

Nano-X (NNOX) has been on a wild ride since its IPO. After more than tripling from its IPO price of $20, it has collapsed over 50% after short-seller Citron Research published a short report on the company, condemning it as a "complete fraud." After doing my own research on the company, I have discovered that this company is not only legitimate, but rather one of the most innovative companies today, with the potential to give access to medical screening to billions of people around the world.

Investment case

The investment case for NNOX is simple - 2/3rds of the entire world are currently not scanned due to the high cost for x-ray devices and NNOX plans to scan this population by lowering the cost of x-ray devices. X-rays rely on heating a metal filament to high temperatures to produce electrons that are accelerated to an anode across of it. This process generates substantial heat at the anode, and the cooling system required to cool the anode costs a substantial amount of money and equipment to deploy. NNOX believes that by directing electrons to small holes on a semiconductor, this will reduce heat gain and lead to a cheaper and smaller device. A video on the company's website gives a good illustration of how this technology works and its potential.

With an estimated 3.6bil x-ray scans conducted per year, the TAM for the company would be around $50bil at an NNOX revenue share per scan of $14, which is the minimum amount in its MSaaS agreements. This is still substantially lower than the current average global price per scan of $300 (in IPO prospectus). The market is further broadened by NNOX's cloud platform, which could potentially analyze the scanned images for a fee.

There are firms that are attempting to compete with NNOX using a technology called a cold cathode, but NNOX believes this is not a commercially viable solution due to the high instability of these solutions.

The carbon edges of CNT are extremely small. If these carbon edges are not controlled precisely, so that the maximum current is below their burn temperature, they burn out. Further, the edges of CNT are randomly positioned and cannot position nano-tubes in precise locations. Therefore, the edges burn first under high electric field voltage and cause a chain reaction of all edges burning, which renders the CNT useless. Source: IPO prospectus

Besides these firms, NNOX's main competition is legacy device manufacturers like GE Healthcare (NYSE:GE) or Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). Since their solutions are so unattractive compared to NNOX, the only way they can slow NNOX down is through lobbying, which is a risk factor mentioned in the NNOX prospectus. Besides that, NNOX's solution is well-positioned to be the future of medical imaging.

Refuting the short report

The moment I read the short report, I could tell it had many either misleading or completely false claims. However, before refuting the points in the report, I would like to talk about what was not in the report, as that is really indicative of the report quality. Despite doing a short piece on a revolutionary medical imaging company, there was no discussion of the science behind the x-ray system and there were no interviews with radiologists. This alone should be enough to disregard the report (there were no discussions of these points either in the summary of part 2 of the report).

Now, on to refuting the short report.

Claim 1: No proof of the product

In the first paragraph of their bear case, Citron states that:

NNOX has never published any data showing their machine’s images compared to images from a standard CT scanner. There is not one scientific paper or submission that would back up any of these claims. As a matter of fact, we have not even seen proof of the product and have only seen a mockup drawing of what this machine is supposed to look like. Source: Short report

The first part is technically correct but misleading. There have been no CT images that I know of, but there have been x-ray images taken by the Nanox.ARC x-ray source which have been compared to images taken by competitors. Since CT scans utilize x-rays and some computer modelling, it's not a stretch to assume that the completed Nanox.ARC device will be able to conduct CT scans.

Source: IPO prospectus

Regarding the lack of scientific papers on NNOX's product, it is clearly because this product only has one prototype. When the product is widely rolled out, papers will start to be written and studies will start to be conducted. This isn't a drug trial, as the mechanisms behind the product, x-rays, are well understood and are being used worldwide.

Interestingly, after the Citron report was published, Youzma Group immediately published a video showing the Nanox.ARC prototype in Hadassah Hospital, pretty much making the second part of the claim incorrect. If Citron had done more research beforehand, he would have known that Hadassah Hospital contained a Nanox.ARC prototype.

Source: Twitter

In addition, Twitter user John Nosta posted a picture of one of the key components in the Nanox.ARC on his Twitter page. Overall, all these pictures show that NNOX does indeed have a working prototype of the product.

Claim 2: Little to no R&D

Next, Citron claims that NNOX, despite being a revolutionary medical device company, is spending very little on R&D, with just $7mil spent in 2019 and H1 2020. He compared this with GE Healthcare's $1bil spent in R&D.

Being a follower of multiple medical device companies, I can say with certainty that it doesn't take an obscene amount of R&D to disrupt an industry. For example, Livongo only spent $12mil in R&D in 2017 in order to disrupt the billion-dollar market for chronic diseases, but this R&D has now helped to create a company worth $13bil. In another example, Exact Sciences, a disruptor in cancer testing, has spent only $30mil in R&D yearly before the commercialization of its main product. For cash strapped, tiny companies, low R&D spend is common to conserve cash, especially if they are not generating revenues.

Claim 3: 510(k) filing

Citron claims that by submitting a 510(k) filing, NNOX is claiming that its technology is nothing new and has already been tested.

Funnily enough, this statement doesn't even need to be refuted, because x-rays have already been tested in humans for decades. The value add that NNOX brings is that it makes x-rays cheaper and accessible to everyone, so yes, NNOX really isn't anything new. As NNOX says:

We believe that neither our novel digital X-ray source nor the Nanox.CLOUD will require regulatory approval or clearance Source: IPO prospectus

Citron follows up by saying that despite over 85% of 510(k) filings being approved, NNOX could not get FDA clearance.

This is incredibly misleading - Citron makes it sound like NNOX can no longer apply for FDA clearance for its Nano.ARC device when in reality, it just didn't fill in some needed info for its device. NNOX believes it can resubmit the required FDA filings by Q4 2020.

We will continue to optimize and develop further features of the Nanox.ARC, and plan to submit an additional 510(k) application under the Third Party Review Program with respect to the multiple-source Nanox.ARC during the fourth quarter of 2020, which, if approved, will be our commercial imaging system Source: IPO prospectus

After that, Citron uses this paragraph to support its claim that Nanox.ARC has no new technology:

The submission will be based on a predicate filing for an equivalence claim to an existing FDA-cleared X-ray imaging system by another market participant and we expect to make no new claims as to the operation, image quality or functionality of the Nanox.Arc versus the predicate device. Source: Citron report

If you look in the actual F1, though, you'll see that Citron actually omitted parts from the paragraph, which explain that the x-rays generated by the Nanox.ARC are the same x-rays generated by currently available machines. What a surprise!

The submission was based on a predicate filing for an equivalence claim to an existing FDAapproved X-ray imaging system by another market participant. Because our novel digital X-ray source incorporated into this system generates X-ray radiation that is measurably identical in all key characteristics to the X-ray radiation generated by the analog X-ray source incorporated into existing FDA-cleared X-ray imaging systems, we made no new claims as to the operation, image quality or functionality of this system versus the predicate device Source: IPO prospectus

Claim 4: Independent valuation report

One main claim Citron has put out is that NNOX technology has been valued at close to $0 by an independent valuation report in the IPO prospectus.

The Company (NANO-X IMAGING LTD), an Israeli limited liability company, was formed on December 20, 2018. Pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement, as amended on December 3, 2019 and December 31, 2019, substantially all of the assets of Nanox Gibraltar, including all patents, patent applications and all other intellectual property rights, but not including the shares of Nanox Japan, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanox Gibraltar (“Nanox Japan (predecessor)”), were sold to the Company for an aggregate consideration of $13.3 million, reflecting the fair market value of the transferred assets, which was estimated to be $6.1 million (excluding cash) based on an independent valuation report, plus the cash balance less $200,000, which cash amount totaled $7.2 million as of the date of the Asset Purchase Agreement. Source: IPO prospectus

Firstly, for transactions like these, it can be very hard to tell from an outsider's perspective what happened, and since Citron is an outsider, they have no insight into what valuation method was used for the agreement.

In accounting, there are multiple ways of valuing an asset, each of which could lead to a substantial disparity in fair value. I believe NNOX chose a relatively conservative accounting method as the shareholders for both companies in the asset purchase transaction were largely the same.

As of September 3, 2019, we and Nanox Gibraltar had the same shareholders and therefore the transaction was treated as a transaction under common control for accounting purposes Source: IPO prospectus

In a recent investor call, NNOX founder Ran Poliakane mentioned that Sony (NYSE:SNE) had invested over $1bil to develop NNOX's technology, which is another indication that NNOX's technology is incredibly valuable. The funding rounds from SK Telecom, Foxconn, and other sophisticated investors all point to similar conclusions.

As you will see below in Claim 5, NNOX has a diverse and very reputable pool of supporters, including a teleradiologist corporation (USARAD) that have signed agreements with NNOX to either deploy NNOX systems or invest in NNOX. Considering these teleradiologists actually understand the science behind NNOX's technology, this gives a lot of validity for NNOX.

Claim 5: Fake customers

Citron claims that NNOX has "fake" customers, picking out 3 customers as examples to prove its point.

I just want to say that it is incredibly lazy of Citron to do due diligence on just 3 customers despite the fact there are just 8 customers on the list. How hard would it be to do due diligence on just 8 businesses over the internet? Any of the more reputable short-sellers like Muddy Waters would conduct this DD without any complaints. This really makes me think Citron is cherry-picking these 3 businesses to prove its point. Here are some businesses that Citron does not mention but seem really legitimate:

Promedica Bioelectronics:

Source: Promedica Solutions

Clarity Medical solutions:

Source: Clarity Website

For the businesses they claim are "fake," investors need to realize that their "evidence" only consists of a couple of pictures taken from Google Maps, LinkedIn, and perhaps a visit to the website. This really is too little information to claim that these businesses are fake with any certainty, especially since some of these businesses, like Golden Vine, seem to be subsidiaries with little to no web presence. If you look more into Golden Vine, you'll find that its CEO is also the founder of CB Carbide, supplying carbide to names like Samsung, Fujifilm, and more, and employing over 1700 people.

On the other hand, NNOX has many reputable partners that Citron again doesn't mention. A subsidiary of Foxconn has partnered up with NNOX to manufacture the Nanox.ARC, and SK Telecom, South Korea's largest wireless carrier, has signed a deal with NNOX to deploy up to 2500 Nanox.ARCs in South Korea, which represents over 50% of the order book that Citron showed. The company is also planning to collaborate with Fujifilm.

The board of directors and management team also have numerous talented individuals who have worked at companies like GE Healthcare or even the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Source: investor presentation

Bonus: Andrew Left's track record

While there is no reason to question the track record of NNOX's management, the low quality of the report is clearly a reason to question Andrew Left's track record.

Andrew Left has famously shorted Shopify at just over $100, bought Pyxus for $40, at the peak at that times (it's now bankrupt), long Luckin Coffee before it turned out to be fraudulent, and made a number of other terrible calls. We believe this NNOX call will turn out to be another terrible call.

Recently, Whitney Tilson, another short-seller, said that Andrew Left was right about NNOX. There were no additional arguments given, so the endorsement really has no substance. Whitney himself doesn't have a great track record, closing his hedge fund in 2017 after years of poor performance.

Valuation

Thanks to Citron's short report, NNOX's valuation has come down to a quite reasonable level of just $1.26bil. This may seem high for a company with no revenues and no FDA-approved product, but do realize that this company could potentially make medical imaging accessible to billions of people every year, with an estimated TAM of over $50bil even after charging a far cheaper price compared to current alternatives. When you view it with this lens, this company actually seems incredibly cheap at current prices.

Conclusion

Overall, I'm don't see any reason not to load up on this incredible company while prices are still cheap. The company is still relatively undiscovered yet its technology could be world-changing. While there are obstacles currently like FDA approval and rollout, I believe this is only a speedbump for NNOX and will not impact its long-term potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNOX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.