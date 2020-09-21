Given the pipeline, existing and potential growth level as well as financial position, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is a buy with a 20% potential upside depending on clinical results but do expect some volatility along the way.

Financial position is strong with the recent acquisition constituting a potential for more growth.

There has been double-digit growth despite some price and volume led sales challenges in certain geographies.

The pharmaceutical company is mostly a generics play but also spends a large amount of revenues on R&D.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has reached an agreement with the Russian authorities to conduct clinical trials and distribution of the COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine in India.

According to the Economic Times (India), Russia's Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has tied up with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) to conduct clinical trials for COVID-19 and distribution of the Sputnik V vaccine in India.

In this context, RDY, with a market cap of $12 billion will be supplied with 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The stock has gained $9 over a five-day period but prior to this burst, benefited from a sustained upside since March lows.

Figure 1: Stock price evolution and comparison with the industry.

For investors wishing to invest in the stock, it is important to identify the real opportunities going forward together with the challenges.

I first start with covering the financials taking into consideration that the company reported the results for the three months ending June 2020 as Q1-2021.

Revenues and profitability

RDY derives more than 60% of revenues from generics drugs which are medications created to perform the same function as an existing approved brand-name drug both in dosage and safety.

The company's revenue has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 similarly to other pharmaceuticals with lockdown measures preventing patients from attending physician's practice for normal care and even hospitals having to disrupt normal operations amid an avalanche of coronavirus patients.

However, these revenue shortfalls have been more than offset by sales through the launch of new drugs and increase in prices of existing ones. All geographies have not been impacted in the same way.

Figure 2: Revenue from generics from various geographies in the second quarter.

In addition to generics, the company also derives about 33% of revenues from Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients ("PSAI") which consists of manufacturing and marketing active compounds used as ingredients for manufacturing finished pharmaceutical products.

Interestingly, PSAI segment's revenues for the three months ending June 30, 2020 were Rs.8,553 million ($116.2 million), an increase of 88% as compared to Rs.4,539 million ($61.6 million) for the three months ending June 30, 2019.

This segment was set up two years ago and the executives are confident of "a very healthy growth of the business".

Now, when considering total revenues for the three months ending June (reported as Q1-2021 by RDY), these were higher than the same quarter last year.

The income includes 20 days of sales and profits from Wockhardt, an international company with branded generics business in India and a few other peripheral countries has been acquired by RDY. That was on June 10.

Figure 3: Quarterly income statement from all segments.

Additionally, the company has been able to control costs at the factory level, resulting in higher gross margins. The company has got manufacturing plants in the US, Mexico, India, China and the UK.

Also, there has been higher operating profits compared to the same quarter last year implying a flexible operational structure in view of the COVID-19-led social distancing measures.

Exploring this further, it is important to check the financials too.

In this respect, free cash generated during Q1-2021 was $122 million. That was before making the acquisition-related payment of Rs. 1,499 crore ($200 million) for Wockhardt. Thus, the net free cash flow for the quarter stood at minus $76 million.

Moreover, net debt as at June 30, 2020, was $44 million while total debt was $418 million, an increase of $125 million from the $293 million in the first quarter. Nonetheless, total debt to equity ratio of 19.53 is still at a reasonably low level.

Also, the company obtained $144 million as cash from operations in the second quarter signifying that debt is well covered by operating cash flow (34%).

However, this is a very competitive market as generics compete both with the original drug and with subsequent generic versions manufactured by different companies as they hit the market.

Therefore, it becomes important to verify for potential risks which could lead to these cash flows get eaten away by competitors.

Competition and challenges

Another source of competition is "authorized generics", whereby some big pharmas produce the equivalent of their own branded drug under a different private label and at a slightly lower price. While this may appear counter-intuitive, it does help to effectively weaken the competition.

Figure 4: Revenue on a segment basis

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there are almost 1,200 authorized generics in the US, and they are currently being approved at a rate of one per week on average.

On the other hand, generic drugs are seen as key to reduce drug prices or even provide a lower cost alternative to the brand-name drug for consumers by the FDA.

Hence, generic drug companies submit an ANDA (Abbreviated New Drug Application) for review and potential approval by the FDA. Once approved, the applicant may manufacture and market the generic drug product.

The ANDA standard review time is ten months compared to 3-4 years previously, showing that more priority is being given to generics by the US health authorities.

As for RDY, it had 99 ANDA filings pending approval with the FDA as of June 30, 2020.

More importantly, it had 54 Paragraph IV filings which when approved confers the applicant with the exclusive right to market the corresponding generic drug for 180 days and this, even before the expiration of patents related to the brand-name (original) drug.

As a result of these filings, RDY continuously upgrades its pipeline and makes sure that it continuously has new drugs to propose to patients.

On the biologics front, the clinical phase III trial for rituximab is progressing well.

Scrutinizing research costs, with an R&D spend standing at 10% of revenue, the company stands mid-way between the big pharmaceuticals and the smaller ones specializing in generics.

Figure 5: Comparison with peers

Source: Table built using R&D expenses covering last four quarters obtained from Seeking Alpha.

This puts RDY in a separate league altogether as it develops its proprietary products business.

In this context, following the recent approval by the FDA (NCE under 505(b)) of oral liquid celecoxib formulation for NDA and ELYXYB, the company is actively working towards commercialization of both products through partners.

The company also conducts research in the areas of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and COVID-19.

On the other hand, one of the most important challenges facing RDY just like peers operating primarily in the generics business is drug pricing, especially in the U.S., where the big pharmas have considerable pricing power in absence of regulations.

In this respect, the company suffered from price erosion as seen in the revenue derived from the generics segment (figure 2). However, by making use of its strong pipeline, RDY managed to offset the decrease in price with newer product launches.

Additionally, the company has managed to increase the degree of geographical diversification by depending less on the U.S. market. In this context, 49% of revenues were from the US in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 68% for the same quarter last year.

Finally, RDY has seen a 48% growth in generics throughout Europe.

Valuations and key takeaways

RDY's stock price has already climbed by more than 20% since September 14, most probably as a result of the agreement it has reached for the Sputnik V vaccine.

This is an experimental vaccine developed by Gamaleya Research Center in Russia and the first COVID-19 vaccine to be cleared (by a government) anywhere in the world but has not yet completed large scale clinical trials.

Figure 6: Russian vaccine

According to The Lancet journal earlier this month, the vaccine did not initially show side effects but, most importantly had triggered an adequate immune response in 76 volunteers during phase II/III trials.

Moreover, additional trials including 300 out of the announced 40,000 volunteers did produce some side effects as reported by the Russian health minister and published in the Hindustan Times on September 18.

Still, the first two phases of clinical trials proved effective in causing participants to develop antibodies for COVID-19, as well as teaching T-cells, forming part of our immune system to recognize this coronavirus threat.

Now, for investors, as is often the case with biotech companies, high expectations often drive up the stock prices till a dose of realism sets in.

Hence, the stock price will fluctuate and RDY is a buy in the $65-70 range with a potential target of $78-82 provided clinical trials are completed. Also, since the upside in the stock price has already been higher than for the industry, it should not move beyond the $90 level.

This said, there will be some volatility all depending on the number of side effects.

Figure 7: Comparison with peers

This said, RDY remains a high growth company and deserves higher valuations based on both trailing Price to Earnings and EV/Sales metrics considering its existing pipeline and potential market for COVID-19 vaccine in India and other parts of the world.

Debt level also remains on the lower side.

Also, buying into RDY is an opportunity for those who want to diversify their medical stock portfolio to include not only an Indian-based company but also get exposure to cutting edge Russian research.

Finally, the settling down of a patent dispute with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) opens the way for future growth for RDY.

