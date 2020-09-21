Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Fractal Finances as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

Based upon an analysis performed as of September 16, 2020, we currently believe the common equity of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be overvalued. Although we believe Intuitive Surgical has a strong underlying business, our valuation analysis suggests the common equity is overvalued at this moment in time.

Our valuation approach consisted of an income approach and three market approaches. Specifically, we employed a discounted cash flow analysis, peer company analysis, precedent transaction analysis, and a historical valuation analysis in order to assess the current valuation of Intuitive Surgical. Please refer to the embedded presentation below as we discuss our valuation approaches in greater depth.

Overview of Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Intuitive Surgical seeks to create robotic-assisted surgical systems with the aim of making surgery less invasive. Specifically, the company markets its da Vinci surgical system, which was one of the first robot-assisted surgical systems approved by the U.S. FDA. In addition to this, the company markets a number of additional instruments and accessories in order to carry out surgical procedures. According to the company's website, there have been over 7.2 million procedures completed using the da Vinci system through 2019 with 5,582 da Vinci systems installed in 67 countries. Since its founding in 1995, Intuitive Surgical has grown into an industry heavyweight with a serious moat around its business. Through its large install base, investment in training surgeons on its systems, and its ongoing investment in R&D, Intuitive Surgical has been able to maintain high margins and strong growth in an important and growing industry.

Recent Performance

As many investors are aware, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on the operations of many businesses both in the U.S. and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, unfortunately, has not been immune to the effects of the pandemic. During the second quarter of FY2020, worldwide da Vinci procedures decreased approximately 19 percent compared with the second quarter of FY2019 while also suffering a 35 percent decrease in shipments of da Vinci Surgical Systems over the same comparison period. Revenue fell by 22 percent year-over-year to $852 million from $1,099 million in the previous second quarter. GAAP net income cratered, falling 78.6 percent from the previous second quarter.

Despite the declines in financial and operational performance, management is optimistic. Intuitive Surgical management notes that, although many of the procedures are labeled as elective, this does not mean these procedures are optional. Management expects that, as hospitals defer surgeries, a backlog of patients will grow, which will still require treatment with the company's systems.

In addition to its financial results in its second quarter earnings release, Intuitive Surgical management also announced it would be introducing its "Extended Use Program" in which the company plans to introduce select Xi/X instruments possessing 12 to 18 uses compared to the current 10-use instruments. Management expects the program will begin in the fourth quarter of 2020. Further, likely as a form of goodwill to its customers, the company also plans to lower the price of certain other instruments that are most commonly used in lower acuity procedures in the fourth quarter of FY2020.

Another recent development involves Intuitive Surgical's subsidiary, Orpheus Medical Ltd., which recently identified a series of polypeptides for the screening and detection of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. Orpheus' research, which has been developed alongside its co-development partner, Therma Bright Inc., has resulted in several polypeptides that recognize the COVID-19 virus from other variations of coronavirus and will form the basis of the CoviSafe that is being developed to screen and detect the proteins of the virus rather than its genetic material.

Valuation Approaches

In order to assess the current valuation of Intuitive Surgical, we employed four approaches, which included a discounted cash flow analysis, peer company analysis, precedent transaction analysis, and a historical valuation analysis.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

The first method we chose to employ in our analysis of Intuitive Surgical was the discounted cash flow analysis. The discounted cash flow analysis seeks to value an asset based on the present value of the forecasted net cash flows expected to be generated by the asset.

The discounted cash flow analysis is dependent on the quality of its inputs including the forecast, discount assumptions, and perpetuity assumptions. Given this, we have chosen to employ current analyst forecast estimates in order to try to isolate certain embedded assumptions such as the discount rate implied by the company's current valuation. Our assessment of value is thus largely focused on an assessment of the reasonableness of the implied discount rate assumptions embedded in the current valuation of Intuitive Surgical.

In order to perform our discounted cash flow analysis, we relied on analyst forecasts for the remainder of FY2020 through FY2024. Analysts expect revenue to decline 6.3 percent to $4.2 billion in FY2020 from $4.5 billion in FY2019 (all analyst estimates compiled by S&P Capital IQ). Analysts then expect revenue to grow at a 14.1 percent CAGR through FY2024 to $7.1 billion. EBITDA in FY2020 is expected to decline by 4.7 percent to $1.5 billion from $1.6 billion in FY2019. Analysts then expect EBITDA to rebound quickly, growing at an 18.5 percent CAGR through FY2024 to $3.0 billion. EBITDA margins are expected to trend towards approximately 42 percent by FY2024 from approximately 36 percent in FY2020. Depreciation and amortization are based on analyst estimates and are expected to average approximately 3 percent during the discrete forecast period. We estimated Intuitive Surgical's future tax rate at 18.3 percent, based on an analysis of the company's historical tax rates since FY2016. From estimated net income, we then made certain cash flow adjustments for depreciation and amortization, forecasted capital expenditures, and investments in net working capital. Forecasted capital expenditures were based on analyst estimates. We estimated investments in net working capital as approximately 8.5 percent of net revenues based on an analysis of historical net working capital levels excluding cash. Based on these adjustments, we calculated unlevered free cash flow.

In order to calculate the terminal value, we then employed the Gordon Growth Model in order to estimate the undiscounted terminal value of the company. We employed an estimated long-term growth rate of 3.0 percent and the implied discount rate of 5.6 percent (discussed below). We then discounted the forecasted net cash flows and terminal value to the present using an estimated discount rate that would solve the value of the discounted cash flows to the company's current enterprise value. This resulted in an implied discount rate of approximately 5.6 percent. Adding cash, subtracting other capital, and subtracting debt resulted in an estimated equity value, which we then divided by the current shares outstanding in order to reconcile with the current share price of the firm.

Following this, we performed two additional analyses: a sensitivity analysis and a cost of capital analysis. For the sensitivity analysis, we estimated the share price impact of adjusting the discount rate and long-term growth rate. We estimated that an increase of 50 basis points in the discount rate would result in a 15.5 percent decrease in the current share price to $584.37 while a decrease of equal magnitude would result in a 22.7 percent increase in the current share price to $848.37. A 50 basis point increase in the long-term growth rate was estimated to result in a 21.1 percent increase to the current share price to $836.99 while a decrease of equal magnitude was estimated to result in a 14.4 percent decrease to $592.05.

For our cost of capital analysis, we employed the implied discount rate of 5.6 percent from our discounted cash flow analysis in order to estimate the implied company-specific risk premium the market was currently including its in evaluation of the company's current discount rate. We estimated our cost of equity using the following formula:

Cost of Equity = Risk-Free Rate + (Implied Equity Risk Premium * Historical Beta) + Company Risk Premium

As a proxy for the risk-free rate, we employed the 30-year U.S. Treasury yield observed as of the analysis date . We relied on Aswath Damodaran's estimate of the COVID-adjusted equity risk premium observed in the market as of September 1, 2020. For the historical beta, we employed the 5-year historical beta of ISRG. The company specific risk premium was solved in order to reconcile the discount rate to the discount rate estimated in the discounted cash flow analysis. Our calculations are presented below:

Cost of Equity = 1.45% + (4.62% * 0.97) + -0.29%

Cost of Equity = 5.65%

In order to calculate the cost of debt for Intuitive Surgical, we employed Intuitive Surgical's actual twelve-month trailing interest paid. Given that Intuitive Surgical has no debt, the company's after-tax cost of debt was estimated to be zero. Based on Intuitive Surgical's capitalization structure of 100.0 percent equity, we estimated Intuitive Surgical's weighted average cost of capital to be 5.65 percent.

As discussed above, we estimated the company specific risk premium such that the overall cost of capital reconciled with the discount rate implied by the discounted cash flow analysis. This company specific risk premium was estimated to be -0.29 percent. In our view, it does not appear that investors are giving Intuitive Surgical a significant discount beyond the estimated base cost of equity. At the same time, it does not appear that investors are incorporating any large company-specific discounts. We note that, while there is considerable forecast risk with high levels of forecasted revenue growth and strong EBITDA margins, the discount rate does not appear to be unreasonable given current low interest rates and Intuitive Surgical's considerable market strengths and advantages.

Based on these analyses and our subjective assessments, we do not believe the discounted cash flow analysis suggests strong under- or over-valuation as of the analysis date. Thus, we believe that the discounted cash flow analysis implies Intuitive Surgical is trading within a general range of fair value.

Peer Company Analysis

The next method we employed in our assessment of Intuitive Surgical was the peer company analysis. The peer company analysis observes how the market prices companies that operate in similar markets in order to draw conclusions about what valuations a comparable company might trade at with adjustments made for relative growth and profitability differences.

The peer company analysis is dependent on constructing a high-quality comparable peer set. Given this, we analyzed the public markets for companies that operated in similar or overlapping markets to Intuitive Surgical. Further, we assessed potential comparable companies for similarities in terms of size, geographic locations targeted, and stage of development. Although we recognize that no peer company will be perfectly identical to the subject company, we believe that the insights we can draw from these comparisons will be useful in assessing the relative valuation of Intuitive Surgical against peers in its industry. Based on these parameters, we identified fourteen companies which we believe are relatively comparable to Intuitive Surgical.

For each company, we calculated their current enterprise value as of the analysis date as well as their enterprise value to TTM revenue, TTM EBITDA, FY+1 revenue, FY+1 EBITDA, FY+2 revenue, and FY+2 EBITDA. We also calculated these multiples for Intuitive Surgical based on its current market values. We also calculated a series of profitability and growth calculations for each of the peer companies as well as Intuitive Surgical.

As of the analysis date, we note that Intuitive Surgical trades at a relatively large premium to the majority of its peers with multiples near the maximum of the observed range. We note that Intuitive Surgical has a superior level of profitability on both a TTM EBITDA and forecasted EBITDA basis relative to its peers. On the other hand, we note that, for FY2020E and FY2021E, Intuitive Surgical's expected revenue growth rate is relatively in-line with the median of the peer group. Based on these assessments alone, it does appear that the market prices Intuitive Surgical at a relatively large premium to its peers.

In order to get a better sense of how the market has historically priced Intuitive Surgical relative to its peers, we also employed a historical analysis in which we considered Intuitive Surgical's relative valuation to its peers at the end of each of the previous five fiscal years. Based on our analysis, we noted that Intuitive Surgical has routinely traded at a premium to its peers over the previous five fiscal years. At the same time, we also noted that it appears that this premium has grown with Intuitive Surgical's current premium to the observed median and average of its peer set expanding relative to its five-year average by a considerable margin. Specifically, we noted that on a blended basis, Intuitive Surgical currently trades at a 149 percent premium to the median of its peers and a 115 percent premium to the average of its peers. Historically, Intuitive Surgical has only traded at a 110 percent premium to the median and 78 percent premium to the average over the previous five fiscal years.

Based on these analyses and our subjective assessments, we believe the peer company analysis suggests potential over-valuation as of the analysis date. Thus, we believe that the peer company analysis implies Intuitive Surgical is currently overvalued.

Precedent Transaction Analysis

The third method we employed in our assessment of Intuitive Surgical was the precedent transaction analysis. The precedent transaction analysis observes the premiums and implied valuations at which buyers have acquired certain target companies, which operate in similar markets. This allows the analyst to draw conclusions about what valuations a comparable company might trade at with adjustments made for relative riskiness, size, and profitability differences.

The peer company analysis is dependent on constructing a high-quality comparable transaction set. Given this, we searched for transactions in which the target company operated in similar or overlapping markets to Intuitive Surgical. Further, we assessed potential comparable target companies for similarities in terms of size, geographic locations targeted, and stage of development. Although we recognize that the precedent transaction approach is strongly limited by the number of comparable transactions as well as the level of data available, we believe that the insights we can draw from these comparisons will be useful in assessing the relative valuation of Intuitive Surgical given M&A activity in its industry. Based on these parameters, we identified sixteen transactions which we believe are useful for comparison purposes to Intuitive Surgical.

For each transaction, we calculated multiples of their implied enterprise value to their TTM revenue and TTM EBITDA as of the transaction close date. As these multiples are assumed to be on a controlling basis, we then estimated a controlling value for Intuitive Surgical in order to make more effective comparisons. In order to do this, we applied a 30.0 percent control premium to the equity value less cash of Intuitive Surgical, which was based on the control premiums observed in the comparable transaction set. Based on this controlling equity value, we then estimated the enterprise value of Intuitive Surgical on a controlling basis. From this, we then calculated Intuitive Surgical's implied controlling enterprise value to TTM revenue and TTM EBITDA multiples.

As of the analysis date, we note that Intuitive Surgical trades at a relatively large premium to the majority of the acquired companies with multiples significantly above the third quartile of the observed range and near the maximum. We note that Intuitive Surgical has a superior level of profitability on a TTM EBITDA basis relative to the target companies. At the same time, we note that Intuitive Surgical is a much larger company and likely much less risky than many of the target companies. Based on these assessments alone, it appears that Intuitive Surgical would likely be valued at a very large relative premium to the target companies if it were to be acquired.

Based on these analyses and our subjective assessments, we believe the precedent transaction analysis suggests potential over-valuation as of the analysis date. Thus, we believe that the precedent transaction analysis implies Intuitive Surgical is currently overvalued.

Historical Valuation Analysis

For our final analysis, we employed the historical valuation analysis in which we considered how the market has valued Intuitive Surgical in the past compared to the present. We believe this analysis is helpful in assessing if the company appears to be trading at a discount or premium to its longer term averages with the former implying undervaluation and the latter implying overvaluation.

In order to perform this analysis, we first calculated historical multiples of TTM revenue, TTM EBITDA, and TTM EPS back to 2010. We also considered the average earnings yield for the company compared to the average yield on 30-year U.S. Treasuries. Next, we assessed the company's current valuation relative to these historical averages. Since 2010, the company has traded in an EV/ TTM revenue band of 5.3x to 19.5x with an average of 10.4x, an EV/ TTM EBITDA band of 12.8x to 62.3x with an average of 27.7x, and a P/E band of 21.0x to 84.8x with an average of 43.3x. We noted that, relative to its 10-year average EV/ TTM Revenue, EV/ TTM EBITDA, and P/E multiples, the company currently trades at a 68.2 percent, 102.0 percent, and 68.3 percent premium. Based on our analysis, it appears the company has traded above its 10-year average across each of the three reference metrics since 2017.

Based on these analyses and our subjective assessments, we believe the historical valuation analysis suggests potential over-valuation as of the analysis date. Thus, we believe that the historical valuation analysis implies Intuitive Surgical is currently overvalued.

Valuation Conclusion

In order to reach a final conclusion on the relative valuation of Intuitive Surgical, we considered the results of our analyses performed and chose to give equal consideration to each method. Although we recognize that each analysis has its respective weaknesses and strengths, we do not believe any one analysis has a particular level of reliability or efficacy over another one. Based on the methods employed, we believe Intuitive Surgical is potentially overvalued as of the analysis date.

Future Share Prices and Returns

As a final analysis, we constructed a set of potential future price scenarios based on the information gathered in the historical valuation analysis in order to gain a better understanding of the potential returns an investor may expect to generate on an investment made in Intuitive Surgical at the share price as of the analysis date. Although the nine scenarios employed are by no means exhaustive, we believe that they can help gain a better understanding of what returns may be achievable while also grounding ourselves with certain known reference points.

The scenarios employed consider reversions to the five-year and ten-year mean multiple levels as well as the maintenance of the current multiple as of the analysis date for the EV/ TTM revenue, EV/ TTM EBITDA, and P/E ratios. We then applied these multiples to forecasted revenue, EBITDA, and EPS based on analyst estimates. Finally, for the EV/ TTM revenue and EV/ TTM EBITDA scenarios, we assumed a 0.5 percent reduction in the outstanding share count per year, which takes into consideration Intuitive Surgical's ongoing, funded share repurchase program (Source: Note 9 of June 30, 2020 10-Q). We assumed analyst EPS estimates would take any expected share count changes into consideration and thus did not make any further adjustments for those scenarios. Our reduction in the outstanding share count per year was based on Intuitive Surgical's historical share repurchase patterns as well as consideration of the company's current share repurchase program size.

Based on the nine scenarios discussed above, we forecasted potential share prices for Intuitive Surgical through FY2024. The median and average of the nine scenarios implied a potential share price of $924.76 and $971.86, respectively, by FY2024. Based on the closing price of $691.39 as of the analysis date, investors could potentially realize compound annual returns ranging from 7.0 percent to 8.3 percent if Intuitive Surgical's stock reaches these levels by FY2024.

We recognize that share price forecasting is an extremely speculative exercise subject to many external factors and unforeseen events, but we believe it can be instructive in gaining a better understanding of potential shareholder returns when evaluating a prospective investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ISRG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have no plans to alter our current holdings in the next 48 hours.