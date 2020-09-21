Because of EPD's size, the company has a proven track record in the sector, and this has led to increased pricing power relative to its peers.

With thousands of miles of pipelines, EPD has one of the largest networks of pipelines.

The COVID pandemic has crushed the energy sector, especially oil companies, and EPD is positioned well to rally and outperform.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) has roughly 90% upside potential from current trading levels, after being crushed by the COVID pandemic and oil selloff. During the selloff, EPD's stock suffered a catastrophic (roughly) 63% drop from $28.00 to $10.27. Trading around $17.00 now, the stock is positioned well to outperform the overall market and energy sector. I have priced in roughly 18% downside risk where shares would trade around $14.00 based off Fibonacci retracement levels (more on this later). With strong technical indicators and impressive fundamentals, EPD is poised for a major rally in the next 12-24 months, pricing shares around $32 at fair value.

Background

According to the company's annual 10-K:

"Our integrated midstream energy asset network links producers of natural gas, NGLs and crude oil from some of the largest supply basins in the United States ('U.S.'), Canada and the Gulf of Mexico with domestic consumers and international markets… Our assets currently include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 MMBbls [Million Barrels] of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products; and 14 Bcf [billion cubic feet] of natural gas storage capacity."

Company Overview

EPD reports revenue through four distinct business segments, which include "NGL Pipelines and Services, Crude Oil Pipelines and Services, Natural Gas Pipelines and Services, and Petrochemical and Refined Products Services". With the company's current 50,000 miles of pipelines, 260 MMbls of storage, and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage, EPD is a leader in its industry.

NGL Pipelines and Services

According to the company's 10-K:

"Our NGL Pipelines & Services business segment currently includes 22 natural gas processing facilities and related NGL marketing activities; approximately 19,900 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; and 16 NGL fractionators. This segment also includes our LPG and ethane export terminals and related operations".

NGLs refer to components of natural gas separated from the gas into liquid form (such as ethane or propane). The company has to break this down because natural gas containing high amounts of NGLs usually are not allowed to be transported via pipeline or to be used in commercial use. Its revenues are mainly derived from the difference between the cost of extracting NGLs and the costs associated with natural gas extraction.

Below is a table from the company's most recent 10-K statement showing the breakdown of natural gas processing facilities.

Table 1:

*Obtained from the company's annual 10-K statement.

To show this in a better way, I have created a chart that shows the percentage of where the facilities are located.

*Created by the author using data from Table 1.

As can be seen above, EPD is very exposed to Texas (this will be discussed later) which can create some issues moving forward. Out of the 22 natural gas processing facilities, there are 13 in Texas. The next two most exposed states are New Mexico and Louisiana, each with three facilities.

Crude Oil Pipelines and Services

The company has pipelines for Crude Oil in Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Texas. EPD also owns multiple crude oil terminals located in Texas and Oklahoma. With 29.8 MMBbls of storage and 5,326 miles of pipelines, EPD makes money in this segment by how much crude oil it holds in its barrels and also the fees charged for holding the oil. Below I have listed two tables showing a breakdown of each of the respected sub-segments and also included my own graph to better depict the information.

Table 2:

*Table obtained from the company's 10-K statement.

Table 3:

*Table obtained from the company's 10-K statement.

*Created by the author using data from Table 3.

Again, as seen above, EPD is extremely exposed to Texas. With a total of 124 above-ground tanks and 37.6 million barrels of capacity, its business in Texas is extremely larger than in Oklahoma (18 above-ground tanks with 3.2 million barrels of capacity).

Natural Gas Pipelines and Services

The company states in its 10-K:

"Our natural gas pipeline systems gather, treat and transport natural gas from producing regions including the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Haynesville Shale, and the Piceance, San Juan and Greater Green River supply basins. In addition, certain of these pipelines receive natural gas production from Gulf of Mexico developments".

These pipelines are then used to redeliver the natural gas to processing facilities and electric generation facilities. Below is a table of the natural gas pipelines EPD has. I have also included a clearer chart showing specific factors in the table.

Table 4:

*Table obtained from the company's 10-K statement.

*Created by the author using data from Table 4.

The above chart shows that EPD has natural gas pipelines spanning five states, with the majority of length covered in Texas. With a combined 19,386 miles covered, the company has an incredible capacity for natural gas.

Petrochemical and Refined Products

Finally, the company's petrochemical and refined products segment has a few main components to it, including propylene production, isomerization, and refined products pipelines. Propylene, which is a key feedstock used in the petrochemical industry, has many end uses, including packaging film, fiber for carpets, molded plastic parts for appliances, automotive products, medical products, and various plastics.

The company "own[s] and operate[s] three isomerization units at our Mont Belvieu complex having an aggregate processing capacity of 116 MBPD that comprise the largest commercial isomerization facility in the U.S. These operations also include a 70-mile pipeline system used to transport high-purity isobutane from the Mont Belvieu hub to Port Neches, Texas" (10-K).

EPD "own[s] and operate[s] the TE Products Pipeline, which is a 3,252-mile pipeline system comprised of 2,927 miles of regulated interstate pipelines and 325 miles of unregulated intrastate Texas pipelines. The system primarily transports refined products from the upper Texas Gulf Coast to Seymour, Indiana. From Seymour, segments of the TE Products Pipeline extend to Chicago, Illinois; Lima, Ohio; Selkirk, New York; and a location near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (10-K).

Below is a table from the company's 10-K statement showing the propylene pipeline system.

Table 5:

*Table obtained from the company's 10-K statement.

*Created by the author using data from Table 5.

Between the states listed, there is a total of 794 miles of propylene pipelines, with 426 miles (53.6%) only in Texas.

Competition/Market Share

EPD competes in a highly competitive market, but it is one of the largest players in this space. Its major competitors include independent processors, large oil companies, and financial institutions with commodity trading platforms. It is always competing around the price, quality of customer service, and location of customers. With its extensive, roughly 50,000-mile pipeline system, EPD is able to generate consistent fee-based revenues. EPD currently has "$6.6 billion of major capital projects under construction that are likely to provide incremental fee-based revenues" 6 (Zack's Equity Research). The company also has a considerably less debt-to-capitalization ratio (0.53) compared to its peers in the industry (0.58 average). This signifies the company has a strong financial position with stronger-than-industry-average degree of leverage.

Valuation

I have created different models and examined different metrics to try to value EPD effectively. The models I have created are a comps analysis, ratio analysis, full-projection model, Simple-DCF model, Full-DCF model, beta calculation, and I built a sensitivity analysis based off my results of these models. I also analyzed metrics such as ROA, ROE, EV/EBITDA, EV/BOE (barrels of oil per day), P/E ratio, etc. to try to get a better understanding of the company's overall position in the market.

Comps Analysis

For my comps analysis, I compared EPD to respective competitors KMI and WMB. With relatively similar metrics, these companies are major competitors for EPD. As shown below in my model, EPD is trading at a discount relative to KMI and WMB. EPD is the largest company (by market capitalization) in this analysis which signifies it is a leader in the space.

* Created by the author using data obtained from respective companies 10-Q statements.

Based on the above comps analysis model, it can be determined that EPD is trading at a discount relative to two of its largest peers in the industry. The industry average for P/E multiple is roughly 11.29x, while I determined its P/E to be only 8.15x. However, I calculated the average P/E of the three companies used in the analysis to come to 17.26x. Using this multiple, shares of EPD could trade at $36.05. EPD also has the best FCF yield of the group, coming in at .06, showing it is in a stronger financial position to meet and pay off its financial obligations.

Using the EV/BOE multiple, a multiple unique to the energy sector, I calculated a multiple of 11.85x. This multiple represents the Enterprise Value of a firm divided by its daily production. Using this multiple, shares could be priced at $38.65.

Ratio Analysis

When building my ratio analysis, I am looking to determine a few specific metrics that a company has had over the last few years. Below is the model that I built:

* Created by the author using data obtained from 10-K statements.

This model is specifically built to analyze EPD from 2017 to 2019. In this model, I analyze the growth/decline of EPS, ROS, ROE, ROA, P/E ratio, payout ratio, and dividend yield. EPD has consistently grown its EPS YoY since 2017, signaling increased profitability. Something that should be discussed is its payout ratio in 2017.

As calculated, the company was paying out 125% of its net income to shareholders. This is clearly not a sustainable business practice. Over the past three years, however, it has effectively been able to get to a more sustainable metric (currently around 82%), while only dropping its dividend yield by 1.10%. While it isn't ideal to cut dividend yields, I believe it was a necessary move for the company so that it could continue growing and remain sustainable.

Simple DCF

My Simple-DCF model is much smaller and less complex than my Full-DCF model. I use this model to better understand the fair value of the company while measuring different metrics. Below is my model.

*Created by the author using data gathered from the company's 10-K statement.

Further analyzing this model, I determined the fair value of EPD's shares to be priced at $37.76. Using the previously estimated multiples, this estimated price target would price in a roughly 17.26x P/E and right around an 11.00x EV/BOE.

Full-Projection Model

For the projection model I built out, I project the company's three financial statements for the next five years. This model allows me to have a better understanding of growth trends and margins moving forward. Below is my model:

* Created by the author using data obtained from the company's 10-K statements.

My projection model allows me to build out my DCF model. I use the projections in this model to build out the DCF model which leads me to an intrinsic value for the company. Below is the model I created:

* Created by the author using data gathered from Full-Projection Model.

Based on this model, the intrinsic value for EPD is $28.76. This price target was obtained using a WACC of 10% and a terminal growth rate of 2%. Below, I have created two sensitivity analyses derived from my Simple-DCF and Full-DCF. These models show price movements in the stock given an increase or decrease in WACC and terminal growth rate.

* Created by the author analyzing different growth rates and WACC's from DCF models.

In green highlighted boxes, I have determined these numbers to fall into a normal trading range for EPD. The average for the Simple-DCF is $35.68, while the average for the Full-DCF is $27.93. I then averaged these two numbers together, which I used in determining a final price target recommendation for the stock.

Technical Indicators

Using a few technical indicators, I have been able to better interpret my extensive fundamental analysis. Looking at the below chart, I have put Fibonacci retracement levels on the graph, along with analyzing the RSI.

Fibonacci retracement levels typically act as support and/or resistance for a stock. As shown below, the horizontal lines (which are the retracement lines) show when possible trends could be setting up. For example, during the height of the COVID pandemic and oil selloff, we see the stock price hit the 0.00% level ($10.27 per share) and bounce to a strong upward trend. Similarly, toward the beginning of June 2020, we see strong resistance at the 61.8% level (pricing shares at $22.19). Based on these Fibonacci levels for the past year, EPD is trading just below the 38.2% level. If this level is able to hold for the next few days, the stock could run up to test the 50% level again (pricing shares at just under $20.00).

Next, analyzing the RSI (Relative Strength Index), there has been a lot of selling of EPD in the past couple of months. Traditionally, an RSI of above 70 indicates an overbought market and an RSI of under 30 indicates an oversold market. With a current RSI of roughly 34, the stock is close to oversold territory. If the indicator drops to 30 or below, it will create an incredible buying opportunity.

*Chart obtained from TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim Platform with Technical Indicators put on by the author.

Final Price Target Recommendation

Using all of the data I have obtained and analyzed, below is my model for determining an intrinsic value for EPD:

* Created by author showing how final price recommendation was achieved.

The chart above pulls all of my intrinsic value calculations and is given a percentage weight, based on how much I deem that model to be respective of the overall stock value. I then multiply each intrinsic value by its respective weight and sum the numbers together to get the final price recommendation of $32.21, which I have simply rounded up to $32 for my price target.

Risks to Consider

When considering investments in a portfolio, it is always smart to analyze the risks associated with the investment. The first risk I'd like to address is the company's overexposure to Texas. With so much of its business being in Texas, it is possible that a couple of bad natural disasters could cripple the business. I'd like to see the company diversify its exposure to states by trying to fund new pipelines in different states, to not have so much of its portfolio in Texas.

The next major risk to the company is economic conditions. Considering the current COVID pandemic and the fact that people are not driving as much as usual, the demand for oil and gas has been crushed. This also caused oil prices to actually trade negative back in April 2020. With the major volatility in crude and natural gas prices historically, the company's revenue stream can be crushed.

Another possible risk to consider would be significant expenditures for maintenance or repair projects. Because of the company's immense size, it is exposed to costly maintenance or repair projects. For example, its long-lived assets, such as pipelines, terminals, and storage, have been in use for many years. As these assets age, it could become very costly to repair and/or maintain the assets.

Beta Calculation

* Both of the above charts were created by the author analyzing monthly returns for EPD and GSPC.

The beta of the overall market is considered to be 1.00, so with EPD having a beta of 1.34, it is seen to be more volatile, or risky, than the overall market. I believe this is strongly due in part to the market appropriately pricing in the previously mentioned risks associated with the company. Specifically, I believe the market has priced in the worry of economic conditions and the overall exposure to Texas.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I'd like to emphasize my bullish sentiment on EPD. I believe the company will continue being a leader in the energy space, which in turn will continue to drive its stock price higher. My price target is strong at $32, and I will put a downside risk at $14. I am projecting 90% to the upside and 18% to the downside. Based on the company's competitive advantages and the stock price being severely hit by the COVID pandemic and oil selloff.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EPD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.