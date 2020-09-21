Image source

The COVID crisis has hit different businesses in different ways. Certain businesses, like recreation and experience-based landlords, have had their worlds turned upside down. EPR Properties (EPR) is perhaps the poster child for COVID impacts, having been rocked from the beginning of this crisis with struggling tenants.

To be clear, I liked EPR very much before the crisis. The trust has built a huge portfolio of high-quality experiential tenants that – prior to March 2020 – provided strong and growing income to shareholders. The problem is that of course, the situation has changed materially. I’m no longer convinced that EPR’s business will recover anytime soon, and while I think it will survive, what is left is still in considerable doubt.

In the bottom two panels of the chart, we can see perhaps what you’d expect to see; an absurd amount of underperformance for both EPR and its peer group. REITs have been about the last place you’d want to have your money this year as so many different classes of REITs – including office buildings, shopping centers, and experience-based landlords – have suffered due to working from home and/or widespread shutdowns.

The interesting thing is that EPR has vastly underperformed its very weak peer group, meaning that EPR is one of the worst performers in this market among $1B+ names. Normally, I would have seen weakness like this in EPR as a generational buying opportunity. However, since we’ve learned more about the post-COVID situation, I see it as entirely justified.

The situation has changed

EPR has seen its business model completely disrupted by the virus. Tenants have been largely unable to meet rent obligations as they were themselves shut down or operating at extremely low capacity.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust has taken drastic action, including suspending dividends and share repurchases, both of which were featured heavily prior to the crisis. Indeed, EPR has stood apart in the past from other REITs in its heavy share repurchases and strong yield. It may be a very long time before we see the dividend return to anything close to pre-crisis levels, and it will almost certainly be even longer until we see share repurchase activity again. The lack of capital returns, which previously made the stock quite attractive, is now a sizable negative when evaluating owning the stock moving forward.

The trust has plenty of liquidity and a clean balance sheet, so I think the risk of a bankruptcy is de minimis. I fully believe EPR will survive, but the list of tenants that remain, and their collective capacity to pay rent is where I get nervous.

Indeed, the company’s July and August update wasn’t pretty.

Source: Investor presentation

July and August showed just 30% and 35%, respectively, of contractual cash revenue, which is clearly unsustainable. EPR is also deferring a huge amount of revenue with essentially no end date, as the trust is simply trying to make it such that its tenants can survive, thereby ensuring its own survival. I get that, but it doesn’t mean it is a good situation for the stock.

It won’t be this bad forever, but EPR’s reliance upon movie theatres is an issue.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust’s portfolio gets nearly half of its revenue from movie theatres, a business model that I personally think is dead. It is as far from social distancing as you can get, and it is very easily replaced by streaming options. We’ve seen this play out since the pandemic started, with blockbuster titles flopping at the box office as theatres operate at reduced capacity, or because people simply don’t want to go.

With movie releases now going to streaming platforms, what place does the movie theatre have? I don’t think it does, or at least not in the same way it did in the past. This spells big trouble for EPR down the road for whichever of its theatre tenants even survive this crisis.

A murky outlook

All of this adds up to a fairly unpleasant outlook for EPR’s revenue and earnings, as you can see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue is slated to plunge this year, surprising no one, but what is interesting is that the rebound in 2021 looks to be quite small. This makes sense to me given that so many of the trust’s tenants will either struggle to recover, or perhaps never will. I won’t rehash my points from above, but the overarching theme is that EPR is heavily exposed to sectors that are going to struggle, potentially for years to come.

The same goes for FFO, which is depicted below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

FFO grew nicely in the years before 2019, with normalized FFO per share at $5+. This year is going to see about half that level, with a rebound closer to $4 slated for next year. I actually think that sort of rebound is a bit ambitious, given the trust’s exposure to movie theatres in particular. When flu season hits this fall/winter, and if we get another spike in COVID cases, that situation will be worsened. Even without a terrible second wave scenario, I just think a lot of EPR’s revenue is contingent upon recovery in business models that may no longer work.

Shares trade at less than 8 times FFO estimates for 2021 and 2022, but to my eye, that is indicative of the market pricing in a very uncertain future. I think FFO estimates are too high, as I mentioned above, so in reality, EPR is probably more expensive than 8 times FFO.

With the valuation at a fair – but certainly not cheap – level, in addition to no dividend and no share repurchases, there is simply nothing to like here. EPR either needs to get a lot cheaper, or its tenants need to improve materially, and quickly. I don’t see that happening, so I’m bearish on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.