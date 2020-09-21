I'm less enthusiastic about all the market risk that's necessary to assume to profit from this situation.

With Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and Peugeot (OTCPK:PUGOY) recently recutting their merger, it is time to review it again. The changes consist of FCA reducing the special dividend to shareholders to €2.9 billion (previously €5.5 billion), while Groupe PSA's 46% stake in Faurecia (OTCPK:FURCF) is distributed post-close. That means, FCA and PSA shareholders both receive about a 23% shareholding in Faurecia. This is a vexingly complex deal that has given me a lot of trouble in the past.

The problem here is that, to understand what you end up with post-close, it is necessary to have an opinion on the valuation of the combined business. To make that extraordinarily difficult, there are two spin-offs as well as a major cash distribution and potential further distributions.

In this article, I'll look at the deal from Fiat's perspective. In a follow-up article, I'll explore the deal from Peugeot's perspective.

Fiat currently has a $24 billion market cap. Fiat will spin out Comau, which it fully owns, and shareholders end up with percentage ownership in Comau that's equal to their Fiat ownership.

The Comau spin-off is hard to value. In my previous write-up, I wrote Crunchbase put it at $1.6 billion in sales. Via Orbis, I get to around $1.4 billion in sales currently. May have been some impact from COVID-19. Competitors like ABB (ABB), Eaton (ETN), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF), KUKA (OTCPK:KUKAF), and Hirotec look like a relevant peer set. Some more so than others. In 2018, Fiat hoped to get $2.3 billion for the unit.

I expect the EV/sales multiple to fall in the 1-3x range, reviewing the fundamental valuation multiples of its competitors. I currently expect the sweet spot to sit around 2.5x. In addition, it could become an attractive target for a strategic or financial acquirer after the spin-off. At 1.5x EV/Sales, it is worth $1.5 billion. At 2.5x EV/Sales, it is worth $3.5 billion. My bet is that it could be $3.5 billion, but feel free to disagree.

Then, Fiat shareholders receive 23% worth of Faurecia shares distributed pro rata. Faurecia is a publicly-traded company, and this translates into $1.4 billion worth of Faurecia shares.

Shareholders also get a special dividend that's $3.44 billion in cash. I'm ignoring taxes because these can be different for investors in different circumstances. But keep in mind it's possible you get taxed.

Finally, they also get 50% in the combined company. That's where it gets really tricky. The combined companies bring in different levels of cash, debt, spin-out equity stakes, and spin-out entire segments.

There's the additional problem that Fiat and Peugeot are two companies that command rock-bottom multiples across the industry. The rationale behind this merger is to address that. To re-rate, some of the expected synergies will need to materialize, but both companies also have specific weak points that are mitigated somewhat by the merger. Both companies trade below 0.25x EV/Sales, while European and American competitors trade above 1x EV/Sales.

The combined enterprise values add up to around $43 billion. But the combination will shed an estimated $11 billion in assets through spin-offs and dividends. You would expect the remaining company to trade at an enterprise value of $32 billion. With a combined $13 billion in net debt, this suggests $19 billion in market cap. As both companies get a 50% share, that's $9.5 billion in value to Fiat shareholders.

If I add it all up, it comes to $16.64 billion worth of value going to Fiat shareholders. That's below the current market cap of $19.35 billion. Why are investors paying more for this company? Likely because it is fairly unrealistic to assume the combined company will command the same multiple as the independent companies. The multiple is so incredibly low compared to the industry that there's a lot of upside optionality. If the envisioned synergies of $5 billion can be achieved (usually, they aren't), watch out!

Let's say I'd value the combined company at 1x EV/Sales, which is still below major European and U.S. competitors that trade around 1.15-1.25x EV/Sales. Then, the combined company becomes a $167 billion enterprise value company. Suddenly, you are looking at $70 billion in market cap value for Fiat and Peugeot. Fiat shareholders would be looking at $76 billion in total value created versus a current market cap of $24 billion. That would be an increase of 216%. The latter is a bit of a blue sky scenario, that's most likely not going to play out, but it is food for thought. A re-rating would not be surprising at all and would create considerable value from here. At the low end of the possible trading ranges, Fiat shareholders come out with a small loss. Assuming everything remains constant. At the upper end of the range, it is possible to 3x an investment in Fiat.

The merger is expected to close in March 2021. It is not really an M&A situation because there is a lot of market risk in taking a position here. But clearly, that's reflected in the upside possibilities. I think I like Fiat here, but probably not enough to include it in my portfolio yet.

