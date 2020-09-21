Violation of key moving averages like the 20 and 50-day is bearish, and the SPY (SPY) has done just that, as the market focuses on the election. Our view is that the election is a big negative, no matter who wins. The market hates uncertainty. If the Democrats win, Wall St. expects the market to drop as increased taxation decreases corporate profits. If the Republicans win, it will be all-out war between the parties and the Democrats will probably increase their Congressional power. Such a political, civil war can only weaken action as the country faces a pandemic and a recession with high unemployment.

Add to this vitriolic brew, the seasonal weakness in September and October as portfolio managers dump this year's big winners and roll into next year's perceived leaders. The bottom fishing, value players will be looking at energy (XLE) and financials (XLF). The sector rotation folks are looking at the industrials (XLI). The growth portfolio managers will stick with healthcare (XLV), technology (XLK) and (XLC) as soon as prices drop to GARP levels (Growth At a Reasonable Price.)

We just started our 2021 model portfolio. We will add Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) as soon as our Supply signal tells us the sellers are done and price is at bargain levels. However we are jumping ahead of ourselves, so let's return to the SPY and see where it is going and when is it going to turn up?

First, we like to look at the daily chart and its bearish signals and here they are:

As you can see, we have described all of the signals as bearish and this is no surprise at this point. What has happened is obvious. However, we did know that as soon as Chaikin Money Flow, at the top of the chart, changed direction, that we were in for a pullback. You can see the gigantic peak in money flow compared to the last time the SPY made new highs (the vertical red lines spot these.) No surprise with money flow that high, compared to previous money flow peaks, that we would have a significant selloff, matching the significant blowoff, as the SPY prematurely reached for $360. All good, bull runs come to an end.

The other signals just confirm what we see with money flow dropping into the red. The SPY is making the inevitable trip from overbought to oversold. We did not know exactly when this would happen, but just had to wait for the signals to start dropping , like money flow and the rest, to confirm the long stay in overbought was over and it was time to test the downside.

There are good fundamental reasons for this as many stocks were overvalued when the SPY attempted to reach $360 and failed. The market eventually becomes efficient in valuation pricing and we just have to wait for the dropping signals to tell us exactly when that is happening.

If you don't like technical signals, then all you have to do is watch price dropping and breaking key moving averages like the 20-day and 50-day. Let's not talk about breaking the 200-day, which is a disaster. When the 50-day breaks below the 200-day it is called a "death cross." When the 20-day breaks below the 50-day, I call it a "sick cross." As you can see on the chart, the SPY is not sick yet and not even close to being dead. However, it is dropping before the election and we expect that to continue.

Next we want to look at the weekly SPY chart because the signals are slower and more reliable. The daily chart is disturbed by such things as the quadruple witching on Friday. The weekly chart cuts through that daily noise and gives us a delayed and calmer picture of what the SPY is doing and where the signals are going. Here is the weekly chart:

As you can see on the weekly chart, the signals are dropping, but not as dramatically as the daily chart. You can see price has pulled back to test the breakout above the old high. That was to be expected, because we were surprised it even broke out. Then the run for the roses at $360 was something that really shocked us. So this is just a return to normalcy so far. However, the problem is time. This sell cycle on the weekly chart has just started. It has many weeks to go and probably until the election. Odds are that this major support line will be broken and the SPY will go down to test the next price support level at $320-322.

What could change this picture for the better? A stimulus package from Congress would. However, Pelosi is not on speaking terms with Trump. The fight over a new Supreme Court appointment is taking center stage and the Democrats are really mad about this and not in any mood to work on a stimulus package. The Senate Republicans could not even agree on their own package proposal, so they are not in any rush to pass any stimulus. Trump wants to keep the market high before the election, but he has to convince the Republican Senators who are not interested in a fat stimulus package this time around.

The other good news that could lift the market is the possibility of an approved vaccine. The tests so far are very positive. Good news will lift the market, even though everyone knows it will take a long time to vaccinate everyone. We will be lucky to have it done by the 2021 flu season.

Conclusion

So far, it looks like a normal pullback to test the 50-day moving average. However, we have weeks to go on this selling cycle and price has already, bearishly dropped below the 50-day. This leads us to think the next stop is $322 on the SPY. If there is no stimulus package before the election, we think the SPY will test the 200-day currently at $307. Therefore, we are changing our rating for the SPY from neutral to bearish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

