Investment Thesis

Ulta (ULTA) has all the momentum and just needs to set itself up for the future. They have the right assortment of products, but they need to be in the right locations. With restructuring going on at Ulta to maximize current locations and expand into better areas, they need to be where the people are, which I believe will be malls. Ulta needs to be in more malls and shopping complexes as standalone stores are no longer attracting the same amount of consumers. People are going where they feel they will be entertained, and as malls become huge centers of activity and recreation, it will be the place to go. Standalone stores can exist but they truly need to be destinations like 5th avenue flagship stores. Additionally, Ulta's seemingly lackluster gross margin compared to competitors is concerning especially considering competitor's ability to sell lower-priced products but still maintain high margins. Ulta's stock price has nearly doubled since April of this year to $231, and their P/E ratio of 45 has nearly tripled since April. With this in mind, Ulta is a great company, but with turmoil expected within the end of the year, it could be best to hold off on the stock until a lower price is achieved.

Future Mall Locations

The debate over whether malls will be irrelevant in the future has reached a fever pitch as people hazard over the dangers of reliance on malls and their capability of attracting consumers. However, the mall is still a critical part of the lives of shoppers. More likely than not, rather than malls becoming obsolete, the idea of standalone stores is becoming endangered. No one wants to drive 15 miles to go shop at one store. This is not to suggest that malls will not go through a major reorganization but rather the inherent concept of malls or shopping complexes is very much pertinent in this era.

Ulta is also going through a severe consolidation of locations, and I believe the places they can succeed in the most will be malls. Not only do malls attract a variety of people from low to high-paying customers, but they also attract a steady stream of visitors, and more often than not a catchy window display can drag them into the store. With malls gaining even more features such as apartments, spas, restaurants, movie theatres, etc., they are becoming more of a lifestyle element that is key to Ulta's brand. Malls such as Santana Row in San Jose, California have pioneered this concept of a mall being more than just a stop for consumers but instead a destination with amenities available at all hours. Ulta is allocating $65 million to new stores and renovations and is expected to open 30 new stores in 2020, and even more in 2021. This is the time to set up the blueprint for the future. Ulta prides itself on being a one-stop-shop for skincare, haircare, makeup, etc. at all price points, and malls check every box on this list.

Product Assortment

Ulta saw a great increase in skin-care, hair-care, and, generally, self-care products. Notable brands on the affordable side being the Ordinary, Urban Skin Rx, and ElsSkin care, and on the higher-end side, Beekman 1802, L'Occitane, and Glamglow. Previously, in my Estée Lauder article, I mentioned how consumer attitudes toward self-care are changing. The increase in international beauty specifically with Korean Beauty, which Ulta has taken a stake in, with brands like Peach and Lily, CosRx, belif, etc. are all changing consumer mindsets. This trend has brought new ideas such as more importance on self-care and skincare instead of super harsh makeup. Consumers still want full-coverage products, yet they want them to look more natural. In terms of this trend, Ulta is well-situated to gain notoriety, as they are some of the few American retailers besides Sephora that have more in-store access to international beauty products. With new haircare brands being introduced such as Arctic Fox, Kreyól Essence, and the further expansion of brands such as Pattern and Curlsmith in the hair care section, Ulta has built a diverse set of brands. In general, the products they are currently offering are exactly what the consumer is looking for in today's market.

Numbers

Ulta's online sales comp for the quarter rose by 200%, but the gross margin declined by 9.6% to 26.8%. Makeup was down 400 basis points from last year to 43% of the business, while skincare, bath, and fragrance increased 600 basis points to 28% of sales as all three categories rose year-over-year. Haircare products and styling tools were flat at 21% of sales and the services category was down 300 basis points to 3% of sales. Ulta's gross margin is troubling as companies like e.l.f Beauty (NYSE: ELF) and Revlon (NYSE: REV) have gross margins at 65 and 55 respectively and their products are incredibly low-priced and have reputations of good value.

Ulta also has the Estée Lauder advantage of selling incredibly high-priced products at huge markups; therefore, Ulta's margin only being at 36.4% pre-pandemic indicates that they aren't nearly making the gains that they could be. Although e.l.f, Revlon, and Estée Lauder all have the advantage of selling their name brand products, Ulta still could see some margin improvement. On a good note, buy online curbside pickup totaled 20% of e-commerce orders indicating consumers still enjoy the convenience and readiness of stores.

Conclusion

Overall, in this era, Ulta is thriving off little competition in the space. There are Sephora and drugstores and other online players, however, in terms of physical store locations and consumers specifically going to look for makeup, skincare, hair products, etc., they are going to pick Ulta. Therefore, the Ulta proposition is very viable but they need to be in the right areas otherwise they will lose out. Margin improvement could be there as well, but overall the future is looking bright. Although they are facing troubling competition from online retailers, very few can scale to the level of Ulta. At the current price, the stock is looking expensive, as it has nearly doubled, but in the future, if the stock falls near it's April 2020 levels or lower it could be a good buy.

