Economic Status Of The U.S. Consumer For September 2020

Consumers staples and discretionary sectors have rallied strongly from Spring lows, although both are in a correction.

The labor market is healing, although it still has a long way to go before re-attaining pre-pandemic levels.

This column links fundamental data detailing consumer behavior with the consumer discretionary and staples ETF performance.

Labor Market

Let's start with a broad perspective on the US labor market from the Bureau of Labor Statistic's Household survey:

The labor force participation rate (left) -- which measures the percentage of employed or unemployed as a percentage of the civilian non-institutional population -- continues to improve but is still about 1.25%-1.5% below pre-pandemic levels. The employment/population ratio -- which measures the percentage of the non-institutional population that holds a job - is also improving but is still about 3.5% below pre-pandemic levels. These two charts place the respective data into a historical perspective. Both data series are still weak. The broader U6 rate (in red) has declined from 22.8%-14.2% while the more widely reported U3 rate (in blue) has dropped from 14.7%-8.4%

Turning to the establishment report, there is also improvement:

The left chart shows total establishment jobs while the right shows the monthly establishment job gains and losses. According to data from the right chart, total pandemic job losses were 22,160,000 while total job gains are 10,611,000, meaning the US has recovered 48% of jobs lost to the pandemic.

While the above data shows an improving labor market, there is a huge problem: initial unemployment claims:

The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is 912,000, a still unprecedented level, indicating the economy is still hemorrhaging jobs.

The above situation has had an understandably negative impact on personal incomes:

The blue line (left scale) shows that incomes dropped about $1 trillion as a result of the lockdowns. The red line (right scale) shows that unemployment insurance filled the gap. Personal incomes have regained about 50% of its pre-pandemic level.

As a result of a weak jobs market, consumer confidence has taken a hit:

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment number is back to levels from the 2012-2013 period. But, sentiment is still higher than that experienced in the Great Recession.

Thanks to pent-up demand and income support, however, retail sales have returned to pre-pandemic levels:

In fact, total retail sales are above pre-pandemic levels.

The broader measures of the BEA's personal consumption expenditures data show a similar pattern:

With the exception of personal service spending (in green), personal consumption expenditures are higher than pre-pandemic levels.

As a result, both consumer-focused ETFs have performed well:

The consumer discretionary has gained 90% from its lock-down caused lows. Prices have moved through highs from mid-February and early July, although the index is now in a correction. The consumer staples' ETF has gained 43% from its Spring lows. However, like the broader indexes, this index is currently in a correction. On Friday, prices moved below February highs and are now targeting the 50-day EMA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.