Introduction

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has been part of my portfolio for years. Valero is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States with 3.2 million barrels per day capacity and 15 refineries. Majority of Valero refineries are located in the advantageous Gulf Coast region. My investment strategy with Valero has always been to add to my position and cyclical swings in the industry. Right now is a perfect example of such a swing, with low demand for petroleum products and a strong hurricane season limiting output. These factors have led to a net loss over the past six months and a stock price down year to date by 48%. This has led Valero to be priced under book value. I believe that the company offers good value for a long-term hold right now and have added to my position.

2020 Financials So Far

First Quarter

In Q1, Valero posted revenue of $22.102 billion, which was down 8.91% from Q1 2019. Cost of sales for the quarter was up by 3.19%. This increase was due to lower of cost or market (LCM) inventory costs of $2.542 billion triggered by a decline in oil prices. Operating income was -$2.277 billion, down 839%! The end result was a net loss of -$1.754 billion or -$4.54 per share. These results were all attributable to reduced global economic activity, which reduced flights and auto travel during the start of what would be a peak season.

Q1 Refining Segment

The refining segment in the first quarter posted revenue of $20.987 billion. The cost of sales was $23.072 billion, but excluding the LCM loss was $20.658 billion. Therefore, the adjusted operating income was $329 million or a 1.57% operating margin. The refining margin - calculated by reducing operating income by LCM, operating expenses, depreciation/amortization, and other operating expenses - was $1.860 billion for the quarter or 8.86%. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, these margins were 2.07% and 8.87%, respectively.

Second Quarter

Revenue in the second quarter came in at just $10.397 billion, down 64.07%! Cost of sales was $8.424 billion, with a gain from LCM of $2.248 billion. Operating income was posted at $1.789 billion, which was actually up 97%. This resulted in net income of $1.335 billion or $3.07 per share. During Q2, there was an increase in individual movement throughout the United States due to the end of lockdowns. Therefore, demand for gasoline and distillates has increased, and so have market prices.

For the total six-month period, revenues were $32.499 billion, down 38.91% from $53.196 billion in 2019. The total cost of sales was $32.611 billion with a total impact from LCM of plus $294 million. Operating income for the half year totaled -$488 million, and there was a net loss of $419 million, each down 140% and 151%, respectively. EPS for the six months was -$1.48. Overall, the very weak results from Q1 outweighed the positive in Q2. But what could you expect from the whole world closing down for a 2+ month period?

Q2 Refining Segment

The refining segment in the second quarter saw revenue of $9.617 billion. Cost of sales, excluding LCM, was $10 billion. Thus, operating income was -$383 million, resulting in a -3.98% margin. Refining margin for the quarter was $1.078 billion or 11.21%. Compared to Q2 2019, these margins were 3.74% and 9.32%, respectively.

For the half year, refining revenue was $30.604 billion, with cost from sales of $30.658 billion. Obviously, there was an operating loss of $54 million resulting in a margin of -0.18%. Refining margin for the six months was $2.938 billion or 9.6%. In the same period for 2019, these margins were 2.97% and 9.11%. Overall, what can be seen is that lower demand has caused a huge decrease in throughput and prices for the half year period, resulting in poor operating results. What can also be seen though is underlying operational efficiency is still present by looking at an increased refining margin. What is holding back the company is the volumes and price volatility of oil and gasoline.

Trends

Source: EIA

As the world economy stumbled due to COVID-19, oil production remained the same. This steady oil supply, paired with decreased oil demand, resulted in lower gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and ethanol prices. According to Valero, the price of U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline went from $68.82 a barrel in the beginning of 2020 to $17.65 a barrel by the end of March. This was a 74% decline! U.S. Gulf Coast diesel saw the same trend with prices at $81.71 a barrel in the beginning of 2020 to $39.18 a barrel by end of March, resulting in a 52% decline. But there is good news. By April 28th, the price per barrel of U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline and diesel was up to $22.74 and $23.21 each. In Q2, the price per barrel of U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline at the end of June was $46.58, while diesel was $47.58. On top of that, by July 29th, the gasoline price has stayed flat at $46.44 a barrel, and diesel has increased to $50.76. Therefore, for the full year, gasoline saw a 32% decline in market price, while diesel saw a 42% price decline. Looking at the above charts shows this same trend. The forecast is that market prices will increase as the demand for product does over the next year.

Source: EIA

As for feedstock, the trend has been quite the opposite. For 2019, Brent, LLS, and WTI prices averaged per barrel $64.18, $62.71, and $57.03, respectively. In Q1 of 2020, these prices were $50.90, $48.14, and $45.98. In Q2, these prices decline even further to $33.22, $30.27, and 27.80. This resulted in six-month averages of $42.06, $39.21, and $36.89. On the surface, this looks great, but the oversupply of oil in a market with little demand for distillate products actually isn't good at all. As can be seen above, the oversupply has reduced crack spreads drastically, almost reaching $0 in April. But the trend has been upward as the world economy recovers and moves back into equilibrium.

Hurricane Season

This past year, Valero has had to cut throughput capacity to meet demand for gasoline and distillates. In April, the company stated it was aiming for capacity of ~70%. The company announced that it was planning on increasing throughput capacity to ~79% in Q3. But the busy hurricane season will probably affect this. Hurricane Laura causes Valero to shut major refineries in the Gulf Coast, and Hurricane Sally affected some Louisiana refineries. Now with tropical storm Beta on the Texas shore, there could be more capacity disruptions. It seems that these hurricanes have triggered a downward trend in the stock price in September. With that being said, it is great to see the intent to increase throughput capacity as it signals a return to a normal.

Balance Sheet

As of the most recent quarter, the current ratio is 1.75x. Taking out any inventory, the quick ratio is 1.01x. The inventory turnover ratio for the TTM is 14.46x. Therefore, the overall liquidity of the company is very solid. The debt to equity ratio is also very good at 1.38x. The company has solid liquidity with working capital of $5.462 billion and good leverage sporting a times interest earned of 8.68x in 2019.

Valuation

As of writing, Valero has a market price of around $49 per share. Because I am a long-term holder of this company and trying to buy on cyclical dips, I'm going to use the average 10-year EPS of $5.89. This means the company is trading at 8.32x. Maybe you are thinking that because of the poor results this year, the 10-year average EPS isn't a fair valuation metric. That may be the case, but Valero is also trading at just 0.97x book value per share of $50.70 and 0.65x of plant, property, and equipment per share of $75.31. To me, this is a great bargain as the long-term future is almost guaranteed to be better than the past year.

Conclusion

In the end, I am buying more of Valero Energy as it is trading below book value. I believe that most of the negative effects from the pandemic have been realized. The trends for gasoline and distillate prices, crack spreads, consumer demand, and throughput capacity are upward. Also, the company still has really good financial standing to withstand any more market disruption. Although it will be tough for Valero to end the year with net income, I do not think it is impossible. On top of that, Valero offers a dividend yield of over 8%, which is great for long-term reinvestment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.