Axsome reports positive data from Major Depressive Disorder study

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) announced encouraging results from its GEMINI Phase 3 trial. It was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center, U.S. trial, and involved 327 adult patients with confirmed moderate to severe MDD. The data showed that AXS-05 was showed rapid and significant improvement in patient reported outcomes.

The patients in GEMINI study were randomized and were administered either AXS-05 or placebo once daily for the first 3 days. Afterwards, the dosage was increased to twice daily and the treatment was continued for 6 weeks in total. Cedric O'Gorman, MD of Axsome said:

These patient-reported outcomes mirror the results previously reported with clinician-rated scales and confirm the rapid and substantial antidepressant effects of AXS-05." AXS-05 works through its novel oral glutamatergic mechanism.

The drug candidate met its primary endpoint in the trial as it demonstrated a highly statistically significant decline in the MADRS total score compared to placebo at Week 6. The mean reduction from baseline was 16.6 points while for placebo it was 11.9 points. AXS-05 also showed statistically significant progress at Week 6 on the CGI-I. It also resulted in quick progress in depressive symptoms.

AXS-05 was also found to be well tolerated in the trial. The most commonly reported adverse events for the treatment cohort included dizziness, headache, nausea, diarrhea, somnolence, and dry mouth. There were no reports pertaining psychotomimetic effects or weight gain.

AXS-05 is a novel, oral, non-competitive NMDA receptor antagonist. It is also known as a glutamate receptor modulator. It works by enhancing synaptic connection and improving the communication between brain cells of people suffering from major depressive order. The drug candidate is also a sigma-1 receptor agonist. It helps in boosting brain levels of serotonin, noradrenaline, and dopamine. These are the key neurotransmitters responsible for regulating mood.

The FDA granted AXS-05 a Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of MDD in March 2019. GEMINI (Glutamatergic and Monoaminergic Modulation in Depression) was a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, multicenter, placebo-controlled trial. The primary endpoint of the trial was the change form baseline in the total score of the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale. The trial also evaluated two patient-reported outcomes for depression namely the Quick Inventory of Depressive Symptomatology (Self-Report) (QIDS-SR-16), and the Patient Global Impression of Improvement (PGI-I) for depression.

AXS-05 is believed to work in a different way from currently approved therapies for major depressive disorder. Various components of AXS-05 such as the dextromethorphan and bupropion provide different outputs. Dextromethorphan is a sigma-1 receptor agonist and a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist. It is also an inhibitor or the serotonin and norepinephrine transporters. The bupropion is a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist and helps in increasing the bioavailability of dextromethorphan.

Investment Thesis: While Axsome stock has been on upward trajectory in the past one year, it has seen some pullback since its last earnings announcement. The latest positive news is expected to add some bounce to the stock. The company has also received positive backing from institutional investors including hedge funds.

Penumbra suffers setback as new catheter falters

Penumbra (PEN) stock dipped as the news related to malfunctioning of its Jet 7 Xtra Flex catheter. This latest iteration of aspiration catheter is designed to carry out suction thrombectomy or removal of blood clot. An article by The Foundation of Financial Journalism quoted some surgeons claiming that the catheter sometimes frayed or broke down during the procedures.

Penumbra has neither confirmed nor denied the responsibility. However, in July, it issued a "Notification to Healthcare Providers" stating the instructions for deploying the system. It also issued a warning against the user of catheter with non-Penumbra products. While the company seems to be sidestepping the issue, there have been several other sources reporting such malfunction incidents. As the FDA's Manufacturer and User Facility Device Experience (MAUDE) database, eleven deaths occurred from January through July after operations involving the device.

Jet 7 Xtra Flex is the Jet 7 Reperfusion Catheter with Xtra Flex Technology. The catheter was launched in July 2019. It is an aspiration catheter, which implies that it is a thin tube that may be inserted inside a person through an opening at the wrist or groin. The catheter is then guided to an arterial brain clot. The catheter is removed using suction, restoring the artery's blood flow. The company currently faces competition from the likes of Medtronic, Terumo, and Stryker in the aspiration catheter market.

Penumbra is a global healthcare company and is mainly engaged in designing, developing, and marketing novel products. The company has robust product portfolio. It has presence in the United States, Canada, Australia, and in most of Europe.

Investment Thesis: The current debacle may have some short-term impact on the stock, but the company is likely to maintain its position in its niche market. The long-term fundamentals remain intact for the company.

Enanta begins NASH clinical study for EDP-297

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) reported the dosing of the first subjects in its Phase 1 clinical trial of EDP-297 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). EDP-297 is a potent FXR agonist and belongs to the class of FXR agonists designed to take advantage of increased binding interactions with the receptor.

The Phase 1 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, first-in-human study. It aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of orally administered EDP-297. The trial is expected to enroll approximately 74 healthy adult subjects. Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and CEO of Enanta said:

Based on these data, we believe we may be able to effectively dose EDP-297 at lower doses and with reduced drug levels in non-targeted tissues, potentially improving tolerability by reducing pruritis. We look forward to reporting clinical data in the second quarter of 2021."

EDP-297 has shown a persuasive product profile in its preclinical studies. It has also demonstrated potency greater than that published on any FXR agonist in clinical development and high target-tissue distribution in the liver and intestine. Currently, the company has planned two phases for the drug candidate. One of the phases is a single ascending dose phase. This phase will enroll six cohorts including a two-part food effect cohort while another multiple ascending dose phase will enroll three cohorts.

EDP-297 has been reported to have potent anti-fibrotic, anti-inflammatory, and hepatoprotective impact. It has also shown the ability to target tissues namely intestine and liver for efficacy than skin and plasma.

Investment Thesis: Enanta stock has been on downward trajectory for quite some time. While the latest news will like add some zing, the impact is expected to be marginal at best. The company has shown remarkable improvement in its quarterly results.

