There is a risk of further impairment losses for BOC Aviation in 2H 2020 and beyond, on top of the $47 million impairment loss on financial assets in 1H 2020.

BOC Aviation's FY 2020 guidance for capital expenditure and aircraft deliveries is better than expected because of its shift in focus to purchase and leaseback transactions backed by strong liquidity.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed BOC Aviation Limited (OTC:BCVVF) (OTC:BCCVY) [2588:HK], Asia's largest aircraft leasing company headquartered in Singapore.

This is an update of my prior article on BOC Aviation published on March 27, 2020. BOC Aviation's share price has increased by +17.5% from HK$50.00 as of March 26, 2020 to HK$58.75 as of September 18, 2020, since my last update. BOC Aviation trades at 6.4 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 1.13 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 5.4%.

BOC Aviation's FY 2020 guidance for capital expenditure and aircraft deliveries is better than expected because of its shift in focus to purchase and leaseback transactions backed by strong liquidity. On the flip side, there is a risk of further impairment losses for BOC Aviation in 2H 2020 and beyond, on top of the $47 million impairment loss on financial assets in 1H 2020, which could pose downside risks to the company's future earnings.

Also, short-term positives for BOC Aviation (e.g. stable dividends, decent 1H 2020 results, better-than-expected guidance for capital expenditure and aircraft deliveries in 2H 2020) have been partially priced in, with the stock's strong share price performance in the past few months. Taking into consideration the above-mentioned factors, I retain my Neutral rating for BOC Aviation.

Readers have the option of trading in BOC Aviation shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers BCVVF and BCCVY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2588:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that are internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $10 million, and market capitalization is above $5.2 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors that own BOC Aviation shares listed in Hong Kong include Capital Research Global Investors, Matthews International Capital Management, The Vanguard Group, and BlackRock, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage, like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Decent Financial Results For 1H 2020

BOC Aviation reported the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 20, 2020, and the company's financial performance was decent and in line with market expectations. The company's total revenues and other income grew +11% YoY from $930 million in 1H 2019 to $1,035 million in 1H 2020, while its net profit after tax increased marginally by +1% YoY from $321 million to $323 million over the same period.

BOC Aviation's strong +11% YoY top line growth in the first half of the year was mainly driven by a +6.7% YoY increase in lease rental income from $832 million in 1H 2019 to $888 million in 1H 2020. The company took delivery of 23 aircraft in 1H 2020, which resulted in its aircraft net book value increasing by +9% from $16.8 billion as of January 1, 2020 to $17.3 billion as of June 30, 2020.

The company also benefited from a +106.3% YoY increase in incidental income to $39 million (majority of which relates to wage subsidies provided by government agencies) in 1H 2020, and a +32.0% YoY increase in interest & fee income to $75 million in the first half of the year. Notably, BOC Aviation also recognized a $7.2 million fair value gain on investment in equity instruments; BOC Aviation noted this was with respect to shares received as a result of "the financial restructuring of an airline under which certain present and future receivables under aircraft leases were converted into equity" as per the company's 1H 2020 results announcement.

However, BOC Aviation's bottom line growth of +1% YoY was significantly below that of the company's top line growth of +11% YoY in 1H 2020. This was largely attributable to impairment losses on financial assets and aircraft amounting to $47 million and $12 million, respectively. It is noteworthy that BOC Aviation's impairment losses on financial assets jumped from $4 million in 1H 2019 to $47 million in 1H 2020, as the company's receivables exceeded the amount of security deposits it had for certain airline clients. Separately, BOC Aviation also recognized a $12 million impairment loss on aircraft, in relation to five 737-8 MAX aircraft that have been grounded since March 2019.

2H 2020 Earnings Recovery To Be Driven By Purchase And Leaseback Transactions

Sell-side analysts see BOC Aviation's top line expanding by +11% YoY from $1,976 million in FY 2019 to $2,195 million in FY 2020, and its bottom line declining marginally by -0.3% YoY to $700 million this year. This implies that the market expects BOC Aviation's total revenue & other income and net profit after tax to grow by +12% HoH (Half-on-Half) and +17% HoH, respectively, in 2H 2020.

The positive outlook for 2H 2020 is backed by BOC Aviation's guidance for capital expenditure and aircraft deliveries. The company has guided for another $3 billion in capital expenditures in 2H 2020, on top of 1H 2020 capital expenditures amounting to $3 billion. BOC Aviation also expects to deliver 70 aircraft for full FY 2020, which represents an increase from the company's earlier guidance of 58 aircraft deliveries this year.

More importantly, BOC Aviation emphasized at the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 20, 2020 that earnings from purchase and leaseback transactions "will grow in the second half as these deals contribute for the full period and as we take more deliveries." I discuss about purchase and leaseback transactions in greater detail in the next section of this article.

Focus On Purchase And Leaseback Transactions Backed By Strong Liquidity

With the current downturn in the aviation industry, an increasing number of airlines are either deferring or cancelling new aircraft deliveries, and BOC Aviation's strategy is to focus on purchase and leaseback transactions with airlines to make up the difference. This is a strategy that has served BOC Aviation well in the past during the Global Financial Crisis, when the company had 45 net aircraft deliveries in 2009, of which 31 of them were purchase and leaseback transactions.

In 1H 2020, BOC Aviation took delivery of 23 aircraft, of which 20 of them were attributed to purchase and leaseback transactions, and the remaining three aircraft were delivered by aircraft manufacturers. The company has committed to purchase and leaseback transactions for 66 aircraft in 1H 2020, of which 34 of them are expected to be delivered in 2H 2020. Profit before tax from purchase and leaseback transactions for BOC Aviation was only approximately $20 million in 1H 2020, and should grow significantly in 2H 2020.

It is important to note that not all aircraft lessors can adopt a similar strategy to focus on opportunistic purchase and leaseback transactions during this challenging period in the aviation industry. At its 1H 2020 earnings call on August 20, 2020, BOC Aviation stressed that the company's strategy is only possible with its "ability to access capital at all times during the cycle" and highlighted that it "already prepared for an expected downturn in 2020 and had put additional liquidity in place during 2019." As of June 30, 2020, BOC Aviation has a strong liquidity position of approximately $4 billion, which includes $3.6 billion in undrawn committed revolving credit facilities and $398 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Potential Risk Of Further Impairment Losses

As highlighted above, BOC Aviation suffered from a $47 million impairment loss on financial assets in 1H 2020. There is a possibility of further impairment losses in 2H 2020 and beyond, which poses downside risks to BOC Aviation's future earnings. This in turn will be dependent on how the coronavirus situation evolves in various parts of the world, the easing of international travel restrictions, and the pace of recovery of the aviation industry.

At the company's recent 1H 2020 results briefing, BOC Aviation acknowledged that airline clients in "emerging markets where governments haven't stepped up to support airlines are probably the weakest" and they run a higher risk of default or even bankruptcy. On the positive side of things, the company also disclosed at the recent results briefing that there are "not a lot of second wave requests (for deferrals) at this point" and it referred to its airline clients in North Asia and North America as being "in good shape now."

Valuation And Dividends

BOC Aviation trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 7.3 times and 6.4 times based on its share price of HK$58.75 as of September 18, 2020. In comparison, the stock's mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E since its IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in June 2016 was 7.6 times. The stock is also valued by the market at 1.13 times P/B, versus its four-year average P/B multiple of approximately 1.20 times.

BOC Aviation offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 4.6% and 5.4%, respectively. The company declared an interim dividend of $0.1398 per share for 1H 2020, which represented a +1% YoY increase (as compared to 1H 2019 interim dividend of US$0.1388 per share) and a dividend payout ratio of 30% (same as that for 1H 2019). Market consensus expects BOC Aviation's dividends per share to decline marginally from $0.3541 in FY 2019 to $0.3511 in FY 2020, before increasing to $0.4115 in FY 2021.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for BOC Aviation are lower-than-expected aircraft deliveries in the future, larger-than-expected impairment losses going forward, and an unexpected cut in the company's future dividends.

Note that readers who choose to trade in BOC Aviation shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOC AVIATION LIMITED [2588:HK]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.