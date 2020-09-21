Gas fundamentals are very bullish in that we are entering into a rising demand environment on the back of very weak production.

Natural gas is in a technical pullback and recent market action suggests that we’re going to see further upside in the trend.

As you can see in the following chart, the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) has taken a bit of a clobbering as natural gas has reversed much of its gains seen over the past few weeks.

It is my belief that this decline in price represents a strong buying opportunity. I believe that natural gas is pulling back and is fundamentally supported at this point.

Natural Gas Market

To start this piece off, let’s look into the technical landscape of the second month natural gas futures contract (which is the contract UNG is holding at this point in its cycle).

At present, natural gas is in the midst of a fairly strong pullback with price reversing the gains seen since the middle of August. Not only is this the case, but bearish momentum (as measured by the histogram portion of the MACD indicator) has reached the lowest levels seen this year.

This very strong bearish momentum is certainly a challenge to the bulls, however, with price recently holding and testing the support level of a little over $2.400/MMBtu, I believe the trend is still intact. Also, while momentum has been very bearish lately, the trend of momentum is weakening which suggests that for this specific selloff, we’ve likely seen the worst. This said, I believe the technical picture is cautiously bullish at this point with the numbers suggesting that now would be a good time to start buying UNG.

While the technical picture is starting to look bullish, I believe that we should primarily base our trades on fundamental analysis. Fundamentals allow us to understand the underlying drivers of a move to see if the move is supported and likely to continue.

I believe the fundamental picture is very bullish at this point. I base this on a few key things. First off, natural gas production is in strong decline.

Seen from another angle, natural gas production is declining in every single major production region.

What is noteworthy here is that from an outright change perspective, we are in the midst of the largest year-over-year change in gas production seen in many years. In fact, if we measure the swing of production, this is the largest and fastest switch in outright natural gas production ever seen.

It is instructive to go back in time and study what happens when we see production decline so strongly. The most relevant similar case would be 2015-2016. As you can see in the following chart, this prior case of strongly declining production actually signaled a long-term bottom in the market.

Put simply, the economics of production of a commodity shows that when supply collapses, in general it leads to situations in which prices much rise to incentivize production once again. I believe we are seeing this yet again. Gas prices have been too low for too long which has pulled down production and led to outright declines for the first time in 3-4 years. History shows that when production declines, it requires a rise in price to incentivize production once again.

This said, there is one key difference between 2020 and prior years and that is the spreading coronavirus and subsequent recession. As you can see in the following chart, these variables have impacted demand as well.

It is noteworthy that outright gas demand is not setting new 5-year highs as has been the state in almost every month for the past few years. The key reason for this growing gas demand has been the coal-to-gas switching seen in the power production sector.

Normally, gas demand hits new highs on a seasonal basis in most recent years due to this key relationship of power plants switching to gas generation. However, the demand loss from industrial users and global exports has pulled down the total gas demand figure.

This collapse of both supply and demand requires us to look closely at the numbers to determine if we actually are in a bullish or bearish situation. I believe the data clearly shows that we’re in the bullish territory because we are seeing inventories growing at the pace of the 5-year average rather than above it.

This chart shows that even though demand has been poor, we are seeing inventories growing either at or below the 5-year average in most weeks since May. This means that even with very poor demand, inventories are moving at a generally normal pace. In other words, production has declined so strongly that even strongly suppressed demand is resulting in a normal pace of inventory changes.

The key takeaway here is this: if we see even a mild uptick in demand from a recovering economy, then natural gas inventories could start weakening substantially. The key reason here is that we are seeing underlying low levels of gas production which means that inventories are going to be very responsive to changes in demand. I believe this is very bullish because, frankly, it’s very hard to make an even more bearish demand case in that we are currently in recovery mode from the virus and the general trajectory will be towards more demand from here. Not only is this the case, but we are moving towards winter which means that we will see outright draws in inventories which will be pulling on already weak production. I believe these variables add up to a strongly bullish recommendation on UNG.

About UNG

When we trade natural gas ETPs, we aren’t actually trading natural gas itself – we are trading a methodology that is tracking natural gas. And these methodologies can vary wildly leading to dramatic differences in performance through time.

UNG is the most popular gas ETF for a reason: it is very simple and tracks the front month natural gas contract. UNG is an ETF which is holding and rolling exposure in the front month natural gas contract and then about two weeks before expiry it will roll exposure into the second month contract. The key problem with this methodology is something called roll yield.

Roll yield is the return that investors make or lose which is attributed to futures converges to the spot price of natural gas. The key concept here is contained in the following chart.

This chart shows the average difference between the first and second month natural gas futures contract and the spot price of gas. It shows a very clear relationship: on average, gas futures are priced above spot and during a typical month they converge towards the spot price with the front contract reaching parity around expiry.

This chart has massive ramifications for UNG holders. Since UNG is holding the front month contract, it is experiencing around 1.3% of convergence losses per month – on average. In other words, in a typical month, UNG starts a month with its exposure in a contract that declines 1.3% in relation to the spot natural gas market during the month. This means that on average, UNG is underperforming changes in natural gas by about 16% per year – if gas were to go nowhere, UNG holders would lose about 16% every single year.

This point cannot be overstated – UNG’s methodology is heavily exposed to roll yield which means that investors need to be strategic in their holdings. The key takeaway number here is this: on average, you will underperform gas movements by 1.3% per month due to futures converging to spot which means that as you trade UNG, it makes sense to only be holding when the market is likely going to go in your favor. I believe that technical and fundamental analysis each suggest that now is one of those times – however, investors need to be aware that UNG’s methodology is liable to serious long-term roll losses, so manage risk accordingly.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.