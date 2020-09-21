The company's outlook for FY21, meanwhile, calls for only 15-17% y/y growth. This suggests ample opportunity to "beat and raise"

Supporting the company's thesis that the coronavirus is a long-term accelerant for its business, Palo Alto Networks drove a huge acceleration in billings in Q4 to 32% y/y growth.

Palo Alto Networks closed out its fiscal 2020 with one of the strongest quarters in recent memory.

Over the past year, there has been plenty of talk that more modern, cloud-ready security platforms like Zscaler (ZS) would eat Palo Alto Networks' (PANW) lunch. Palo Alto Networks, which has for years branded itself as the "next-gen firewall," has come under fire for no longer being the hottest thing in cybersecurity.

Yet in spite of this criticism and investors' favor for faster-growing, higher-profile stocks, Palo Alto Networks has driven very consistent execution throughout the pandemic. In late August, the company reported its fiscal fourth quarter results, showing a surprise acceleration in billings growth (amid a time when most other software companies are showing contractions in billings growth owing to pandemic-related difficulties).

The market has seemingly ignored Palo Alto Networks' brilliant performance this year. Shares are up only ~3% year-to-date, in-line with the broader S&P 500 and faltering far behind most other software stocks. Recently, a ~15% dip from peaks (Palo Alto Networks has been caught up in the same tech selloff that has punished the year's biggest winners) creates yet another opening for investors to buy into a fantastic cybersecurity stock:

Data by YCharts

Let's now discuss why Palo Alto Networks is a buy from both a value and fundamentals standpoint.

Valuation walk

We'll discuss Palo Alto's strong results shortly, but let's turn the lens first to the company's valuation and make the argument that for the quality Palo Alto Networks is providing, the stock hasn't yet matched its fundamental profile.

At Palo Alto Networks' current share prices near $242, the company trades at a market cap of $23.28 billion. After we net off Palo Alto Networks' sizable $4.30 billion of cash on its most recent balance sheet against $3.08 billion of debt, its resulting enterprise value is $22.06 billion.

While the company has offered up concrete guidance for Q1, its outlook for FY21 is only anecdotal, calling for "high teens" revenue growth and "mid teens" billings growth, as well as consistent FCF margins.

Figure 1. Palo Alto Networks guidance notes Source: Palo Alto Networks Q4 earnings deck

Wall Street, meanwhile, has called for 18% y/y revenue growth in FY21 to $4.02 billion, per Yahoo Finance (as a side note: I think both the Street and Palo Alto Networks may be undercalling FY21 given the strong 32% y/y billings performance in Q4, which may create room for the company to "beat and raise").

As a profitable company, the best way to view Palo Alto's valuation is from a free cash flow lens. In FY20, the company generated $967.6 million of adjusted free cash flow (adjustments to the standard calculation include litigation expenses and capex spend for a new HQ, both of which are non-recurring items and correct to exclude) at a 28.4% FCF margin:

Figure 2. Palo Alto Networks FCF history Source: Palo Alto Networks Q4 supplemental data sheet

Note that, in the past, Palo Alto Networks' FCF margins had been able to stretch as high as ~40%. Nevertheless, if we take management's guidance at face value and apply the 28.4% FY20 FCF margin to Wall Street's $4.02 billion FY21 revenue consensus, we arrive at a free cash flow estimate of $1.14 billion for the upcoming year.

This means that Palo Alto Networks is trading at a relatively modest 19.4x EV/FY21 FCF multiple. In itself, the fact that Palo Alto Networks can be valued on an FCF basis is a rarity among software stocks. We note as well that the company's 5.5x EV/FY21 revenue multiple sits well below the high single-digit revenue multiples of many other software stocks that are expected to grow in the high teens/low 20s next year (SurveyMonkey (SVMK), Medallia (MDLA), BlackLine (BL), and Appian (APPN) are all prime examples here).

In short: from a pure value perspective, there's plenty of room for Palo Alto Networks to zoom higher.

Blowout Q4 results

But value is hardly the whole appeal for Palo Alto Networks. The company has knocked fundamentals out of the park in FY20, even seeing results strengthen amid the coronavirus in a time when many other software stocks have seen revenue growth and billings growth weaken (again highlighting the disparity of Palo Alto Networks' discounted multiples).

Take a look at the company's fourth-quarter results in the table below:

Figure 2. Palo Alto Networks Q4 results Source: Palo Alto Networks Q4 earnings release

Palo Alto Networks' revenue grew 18% y/y to $950.4 million in the fourth quarter, smashing the Wall Street consensus of $924.3 million (+15% y/y). Revenue growth didn't decelerate from Q3's 18% y/y growth pace.

The big kicker in the quarter, however, was Billings. As I mentioned previously, Billings growth soared to 32% y/y in Q4 - accelerating eight points versus Q3. In fact, Q4 is the strongest billings quarter over the past year - despite the pandemic impact. As software investors are aware, accelerating billings growth is usually a precursor to accelerating revenue growth - which is why Palo Alto Networks' rather dour guidance for mid/high teens revenue/billings growth in FY21 may be too conservative.

Figure 3. Palo Alto Networks billings trends Source: Palo Alto Networks Q4 investor presentation

Nikesh Arora, Palo Alto Networks' CEO, continues to affirm his belief that the pandemic has actually been an accelerant for digital transformation, particularly as companies scrambled this year to make remote-work infrastructures more secure. Moreover, this quarter he noted that Palo Alto Networks is still sitting in the early stages of the accelerated transformation. The billings growth that Palo Alto Networks notched in Q4 is a justification of the company's decision to invest in growth at the beginning of the pandemic.

From Arora's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call (key points highlighted):

Turning to the topic of COVID-19 and its impact on both the global economy and our business. When we met with you to review our fiscal Q3 results in May, the pandemic was still in early stages. As we speak with our customers, we hear and see a range of impact and feedback. Many companies are becoming more cost and cash conscious. Companies are also adapting to the new environment by accelerating investment in technologies to ensure the more dispersed work is secured. I believe that we are in the very early stages of this acceleration and that the next several years present significant opportunities for cybersecurity as an industry and Palo Alto Networks in particular."

To me, I think the combination of strong Q4 billings plus a broad product portfolio spanning traditional firewalls, Prisma (Palo Alto Networks' cloud security solution and a competitor to Zscaler), and analytics capabilities sets the company up nicely to outmaneuver its own targets in the upcoming fiscal year.

Key takeaways

In Palo Alto Networks, investors are getting a rare combination of consistent ~20% y/y top-line growth, rich cash flow margins, and a compelling valuation. While Palo Alto Networks' stock has fallen ~15% from peaks in the current September tech rout, that is a milder decline than ~20-30% drops at several high-flying software companies - suggesting that value is becoming a more important part of the conversation in tech investments. Palo Alto Networks is well-positioned to thrive even if the tech correction continues because of its attractive free cash flow valuation profile. Stay long here.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PANW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.