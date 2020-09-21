Compounds that both slow down oxidative stress and reverse part of the damage done by this stress have the best chance of effectively treating Alzheimer's disease.

Amyloid beta, hyperphosphorylated tau, and inflammation all increase oxidative stress in the brain but addressing each one of them only slows down the damage caused by oxidative stress.

After muddled phase 2b trial results announced in May, Cassava's (SAVA) lead drug candidate sumifilam has been resurrected due to a recent analysis which clearly showed reduced levels of amyloid beta and hyperphosphorlated tau in the brain. And yet, while the drug produced significant changes in these biomarkers, it did not appear to significantly reduce the decline in cognition (results, cognitive effects). This raises the question as to how important either amyloid or tau is to the etiology of Alzheimer's disease

Reinforcing previous studies, the trial results indicated that reducing levels of hyperphosphorylated tau had a greater impact on cognition than lowering levels of amyloid oligomers. One possible reason for this is that amyloid oligomers likely produce no direct damage to the brain whereas hyperphosphorylated (and nitrated) tau directly interfere with neurortransmissions. In fact, one attempt to salvage the amyloid hypothesis is to suggest that amyloid leads to misfolded tau proteins which is itself the primary driver of the disease.

Researchers at Cassava Sciences postulate that sumifilam impedes the hyperphosphorylation of tau and neuroinflammation by binding to filamin A. Amyloid can then no longer recruit filamin A to activate receptors such as nicotinic acetylcholine receptors and toll-like receptors which, in turn, limits tau damage and short-circuits the inflammatory cascade in Alzheimer's disease.

And yet, at best, reducing levels of amyloid oligomers, hyperphosphorylated tau proteins, and inflammation only seems to moderately slow down cognitive decline during the earlier stages of Alzheimer's disease. If true, this is a confounding finding, as one, two, or all three of these factors are postulated to be the cause of Alzheimer's disease.

The conventional wisdom is that Alzheimer's disease has to be treated early before too much damage is done to the brain, but more accurately certain interventions to have even a modicum of success have to be given early, whereas other treatments can likely have at least some effect even late into the disease.

In the case of sumifilam, toll-like receptors most likely play an intermediate role in the disease. They appear to be the link (or a link) between protein kinase C activation and NMDA receptor activation. While the former decreases as Alzheimer's disease progresses, the latter seems not to. Inhibiting toll-like receptors may be less effective in the more advanced stages of Alzheimer's disease.

If not amyloid, tau, or neuroinflammation, then what is the primary cause of Alzheimer's disease and how can the disease best be treated?

The following is likely the key to the understanding and treatment of the disease:

We suggest that oxidative stress mediated through NMDAR and their interaction with other molecules might be a driving force for tau hyperphosphorylation and synapse dysfunction. Thus, understanding the oxidative stress mechanism and degenerating synapses is crucial for the development of therapeutics strategies designed to prevent AD pathogenesis (source of quote).

Oxidative stress leads to the formation of amyloid oligomers (oxidative stress and amyloid), hyperphosphorylated tau (peroxynitrite and tau), and inflammation (peroxynitrite and inflammation) and each of these simply produces more oxidative stress. Or put another way, the damage done to critical receptors, enzymes, and transport systems in the "Alzheimer's brain" is caused directly by oxidation and nitration not directly by anything else.

Two lessons from Cassava's recent trial, then: improvements in biomarker measures cannot be used as a substitute for actual changes in cognition and function. In other words, trials showing a significant decline in levels of amyloid oligomers and hyperphosphorylated tau cannot be used to declare success in these trials since these biomarkers are only partially responsible for changes in cognition and function. Second, if you only inhibit the pathways that lead to oxidative stress in Alzheimer's disease, you can only slow down the progression of the disease.

Based on this analysis, I would not recommend investing in Cassava Sciences. The company's stock did go up from around 3 to 7 points on announcement of the results on September 14th (the stock has now gone up to 10 points primarily due to a large insider share purchase). Investors, though, may have been moved more by a broad sweep of affirmations rather than by the underlying data. Since no more news is expected to be available for quite some time, it is likely that the stock will lose at least some of its gains.

Somewhat slowing the decline in cognitive function and activities of daily living should not be the gold standard in Alzheimer's disease. At worse, one should be able to largely stablize the disease with compounds that both slowdown nitro-oxidative stress and partially reverse the damage caused by this stress and at best, these compounds should improve some forms of memory and quality of life in people with Alzheimer's disease.

