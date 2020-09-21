GE was highly indebted heading into Q2. Operating losses and cash burn likely did not help the situation.

The company likely used proceeds from the BioPharma sale to shore up liquidity. I expected GE to pare debt.

GE rose in the double-digit percentage range during last week. Management believes FCF could be positive in the second half of 2020.

General Electric CEO Larry Culp. Source: Barron's

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been constantly buying and selling assets over the past decade. This has made it difficult to predict forward revenue and earnings. The direction of its share price has also been difficult to predict. Over the past three trading days, the stock bounced in the double-digit percentage range on heavy volume. CEO Larry Culp recently announced he expects the company to generate positive free cash flow in the second half of the year:

General Electric (+9.2%) jumps as much as 11% after CEO Larry Culp said he expects free cash flow will turn positive during this year's H2, and set the stage for positive cash flow in 2021. Speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference, Culp said he sees "good progress" on GE's planned $2B in cost cuts and $3B in cash saving actions. Analysts' consensus sees Q3 cash outflow of $656M and cash inflow of $1.17B in Q4, according to Refinitiv data.

Some of that cash flow could be driven by planned cost take-outs. GE has been rightsizing the business over the past two years, particularly within its Power segment. Positive free cash flow ("FCF") in the second half could set the stage for more growth in 2020.

Over the past few years, the stock has been highly sensitive to the direction of FCF. GE has constantly hived off assets to pare debt; this has also made it operations rather opaque, in my opinion. FCF can be measured, which is likely why investors put a lot of emphasis on it.

GE's historical FCF has been solid. For full-year 2017, 2018, and 2019, the company generated FCF of $5.0 billion, $2.1 billion, and $6.4 billion, respectively.

During that time period, the U.S. economy was growing and GE's Aviation unit provided a moat for the company. Military spending on aircraft and commercial air travel was robust. GE bulls seemed to think there was no stopping growth in Aviation revenue and aircraft engine orders.

I was suspicious that a stagnant economy would eventually tamp down commercial air traffic and profit headwinds for Aviation. Even I could not have envisioned a pandemic practically halting business activity. The knock-on effects of COVID-19 caused GE to experience cash burn of $4.3 billion in the first half of 2020. In Q2 2020, Aviation revenue fell over 40% Y/Y, and it reported a segment loss of $680 million. Aviation's demise triggered a $365 million operating loss for GE's combined industrial operations.

Global passenger demand has free fallen since the pandemic, which has hurt commercial orders for GE's aircraft engines. Moody's believes it could take about three years for passenger demand to recover to pre-pandemic levels. Consumers are still traveling, yet they may prefer to stay local and travel shorter distances. RV shipments for the months of June and July rose 11% and 54%, respectively, implying consumers could be traveling by RVs in order to avoid trains and planes:

If commercial air travel remains depressed for the foreseeable future, then Aviation's revenue and segment profit could remain flat to declining. This could limit GE's ability to grow cash flow over the long term.

GE Remains Highly Indebted

I previously assumed GE's $21 billion sale of BioPharma to Danaher (NYSE:DHR) would be credit positive. I expected the company to use the windfall to pare debt. I estimated GE's Q1 pro forma debt of $59 billion would be about 6.3x last 12 months' ("LTM") EBITDA. This would be considered at junk levels, in my opinion. The rating agencies likely gave GE a grace period to consummate the BioPharma sale.

However, at Q2, GE's industrial operations had cash and securities of $31.4 billion, up from $27.6 billion at year-end 2019. It appears GE is using the proceeds from the BioPharma deal to shore up liquidity. This could be prudent on management's part. However, it does not improve the company's credit metrics. Ex-BioPharma, GE's remaining industrial assets may not be that attractive. The pandemic and a dismal U.S. economy could make it even more difficult for GE to service its debt load with its remaining industrial assets.

Conclusion

Despite the prospects for positive FCF in the second half of the year, GE's Aviation unit will likely face headwinds, and the company remains highly indebted. Until these two issues dissipate, GE remains a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.