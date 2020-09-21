I am in doubt, and while I think valuations are quite modest, the reservations prevent me from initiating a position.

This performance is disappointing as governance and competitive concerns outweigh the low valuation and the earnings boom currently seen from COVID-19.

Albertsons Companies (ACI) is a company which went public (again) in June. Its private equity owners took the opportunity to bring the grocery retail chain public with supermarkets enjoying a boom from COVID-19 induced hoarding and stronger structural demand with restaurants, hotels, bars and offices (partially) closed.

Following the IPO, I concluded that I was not shopping yet after the company went public, as the IPO proceeds benefited selling shareholders at the time (including Cerberus). This skepticism was in part based on motivated sellers, with the offer price having fallen from the initial range, and shares actually falling from the first day of trading.

The Thesis

When looking at the public offering, I noted that Albertsons is the product of a turbulent corporate past which includes restructuring, acquisitions, divestments. The company has been in private hands for quite a while, after an attempt to bring the company public in 2015 failed.

I believed Albertsons was not very strong as an inherent business given this corporate past. It has many chains and competition is fierce, with some chains much more focused on online sales and a single formula. Following a merger with Safeway in 2015, it seems that the company has gained a lot of operational strength and competitiveness with identical sales between flat and +3% in each of the quarters in the year 2018 and 2019.

In terms of the valuation, the company and underwriters attempted to take the company public in a price range between $18 and $20 per share, yet the size and price was reduced with just 50 million shares offered at $16.

The 479 million shares outstanding valued equity at $7.7 billion at the offer price, while net debt stood at $8.2 billion by the end of 2019. Some retained earnings will bring this level down, yet note that all shares offered in the public offering benefit selling shareholders, not the company. So, what does the business look like supporting this $16 billion operating asset valuation?

Sales have steadily risen from $59 billion to $62.5 billion in the four-year period between 2015 and 2019, yet this growth is essentially just compensation for inflation seen over this period of time (in fact, it even fails to do that). Margins are very thin, but adjusted for special items, operating profits have risen from about half a billion to a billion for operating margins less than 2%, below the margins reported by many peers. These lower margins, a steep debt load and lagging growth provides challenges as the debt load was equivalent to about 3 times leverage with EBITDA seen at $2.8 billion. Not being a fan of EBITDA, I have to stress that the "D & A" parts represent the majority of the EBITDA number.

Assuming a billion in EBIT and working with the assumption of a 6% borrow rate at $8 billion in net debt, while working with a 20% tax rate, I pegged net earnings potential at around $400 million. With a share count of 479 million shares, that works down to $0.80-$0.85 per share in earnings power, leading to shares trading at a market multiple, not very compelling given the challenges of debt, slower growth and slim margins.

The upside in my eyes had to come from COVID-19 and the opportunities which this provides to the company. First-quarter growth rates were already reported ahead of the IPO, but the final books still had to close. Identical sales rose 47% in March, 21% in April and by a similar percentage in May.

This meant that net debt ahead of the offering had fallen already to $6.7 billion, resulting in lower debt and lower interest expenses, thereby providing a boom to structural earnings power. In fact, earnings could improve to about a dollar per share in normal circumstances, merely as a result of lower debt, not accounting for the near-term earnings boom. In that case, the 16 times multiple started to look more compelling with leverage ratios dropping substantially, but I still had reservations given the opportunities and structural challenges of the business.

The Numbers

While the general equity market kept rising and grocery market stocks have been holding up well, Albertsons has been a noticeable loser, as shares have gradually fallen from $16 to $13 over the past three months. Late July, the first-quarter results were reported. Identical sales rose 26.5% with digital sales up 276%. On the revenue number of $22.8 billion, the company reported net earnings of $1.00 per share and adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarterly period alone, above the run rate seen for the year. Another positive sign is that net debt had fallen to just $6.5 billion, although in a sneaky way previous owners issued convertible preferred stock to the tune of $1.7 billion just days ahead of the offering. If that is included, net debt increases to $8.2 billion again.

Assuming a billion in normalized operating earnings per share, the pro-forma P&L looks a lot more compelling. Assuming 5% cost of debt on the net debt load, interest expenses are seen around $410 million, as a 20% tax rate leaves net earnings of $470 million, just a few pennies short of a dollar.

While these numbers were very strong and the operating conditions for grocery chains remain very good (even as results will undoubtedly come down in the quarters to come), I have been somewhat surprised that the shares have fallen so much, essentially resulting in valuations coming down by about one and a half billion. Amidst all of this, it is comforting to see the company actually buying back 6.8 million shares recently at just $12 per share.

While shares have fallen 20% since the public offering and the first quarter of the fiscal year has indeed by very strong (also on the margin front), I still have quite some concerns. While there is the concern which I have about the competitiveness of the actual stores and chains, the real concern is that of corporate governance, with Cerberus and affiliates still having a large stake in the business and having issued convertible preferred stock at its own benefit just ahead of the offering. In fact, this can hardly be called an offering as the company did not receive any cash from the IPO, with preferred only adding to the debt load.

Hence, I remain in doubt. With selling shareholders apparently eager to cash out on their investment, I am cautious despite the current earnings boom. This boom will need to be prolonged for a while before making a further big dent in the current debt load (certainly if preferred stock is included).

Therefore, I remain a bit cautious here and now, as while the shares optically look cheap, I am still concerned about a potentially dangerous cocktail of still quite some debt, poor governance, and not being the superior business in the operating field.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.