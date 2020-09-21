It would be hard for investors to care less about H&R Block (HRB) these days. A misunderstood shift to digital tax preparation has spread concern to anybody lacking the time to understand the strength of the company’s competitive product offering, effectively relegating the company from portfolios. It doesn’t help that the company has struggled to grow in recent years, failing to garner any attention from investors that favor high flying technology stocks. Add on COVID-19 complications that closed many of the company’s locations, and it’s no surprise that the market has pushed the stock price well below the company’s intrinsic value.

But there are still some of those archaic investigators known as value investors sifting through the fundamentals, shunned as they may be, that can identify a misunderstood company when they see one. Contrary to what many believe, H&R Block will benefit from the shift to digital tax preparation as the industry transforms into an oligopoly. Assisted tax preparation is not disappearing but rather blending with digital tools to offer tax payers more options and convenience. H&R Block now has a leading product offering and is the driver of that transformation, improving growth prospects. Value investors digging for mispriced assets will discover a dividend yield of 7% and potentially 100% upside for a high-quality company. It seems a lucrative time to consider H&R Block while others are not.

What’s really going on in tax preparation?

We hear endless stories about how H&R Block is doomed because the world is shifting rapidly to Do-It-Yourself (DIY) digital tax preparation, eliminating the need for the company’s tax expertise. But the reality is quite the opposite. First of all, there isn’t a rapid decline in what has historically been referred to as assisted tax preparation like the kind you can get by visiting an H&R Block location. We challenge anybody to find a rapid decline in the chart below. There just isn’t one. It’s a trickle at worst. Assisted actually grew in 2 of the past 5 tax seasons. Even with COVID-19 rampant in the US, people scared to leave their homes and physical locations closed across the country, volumes in assisted tax preparation hardly moved. H&R Block CEO Jeff Jones summarized the situation nicely on their recent Q1 2021 earnings call,

"Given the various stay at home orders, mandates for business to close and the general fear of physical interaction caused by the virus, many expected a dramatic decline in Assisted filings. Instead, we saw just a 40 basis point decline in Assisted e-files and a moderate change in mix between Assisted in DIY when excluding the estimated number of one-time stimulus filings. In fact, during the pandemic, from mid-March through mid-July, Assisted filings actually increased 50 basis points which is telling considering the circumstances.”

So assisted tax preparation is rather stable, contrary to popular belief.

Source: H&R Block Investor Presentation, July 2020

Second of all, there aren’t separate assisted and DIY categories anymore. The reality is that these two areas are blending together with both areas leveraging digital tools. The future of tax preparation is omnichannel. H&R Block leads the way in omnichannel tax preparation with features such as:

Approve Online : Mobile service that allows filers to review their completed return, approve it, and pay fees

: Mobile service that allows filers to review their completed return, approve it, and pay fees Tax Pro Go : Mobile-first, fully assisted service that provides the easiest way for consumers to have an expert prepare their taxes without stepping foot into an office

: Mobile-first, fully assisted service that provides the easiest way for consumers to have an expert prepare their taxes without stepping foot into an office Tax Pro Review : Expert review of online tax return to check for errors and unclaimed credits and deductions

: Expert review of online tax return to check for errors and unclaimed credits and deductions myBlock: Digital hub of our clients’ experience where they can upload and store their tax documents, access prior year returns, set appointments, manage their Emerald Card, and use our tax estimator for help with planning

So now assisted is often digital, and DIY blends into assisted should largely-independent filers find any of the company’s digital services helpful. It might not seem important that tax preparation now covers the whole spectrum from completely DIY to completely assisted as well as various ways to get help entirely in-person or entirely digital (or a combination of both), but it is critical to understand the implications of this new reality.

H&R Block is the only major company offering a complete set of competitive solutions across the whole spectrum. So while many view the shift to digital as a death knell for the company, we see it as an incredible opportunity. Perhaps doubters aren’t aware that H&R Block has leading solutions in the digital space or that H&R Block actually has a higher market share in DIY than it does in assisted. Third-party accolades for the DIY product include a #1 rating in TheStreet.com’s rankings of the best online software and NerdWallet’s designation as the best software for simple returns. As the only complete service provider with a leading set of solutions, the outcome may very well be market share gains. That means growth, not decline. We don’t want to get investors too excited however. As we have seen, shifts in tax preparation tend to happen slowly. So we don’t see rapid growth coming from market share gains in the next couple years, but rather steady growth over the long term as smaller tax preparers unable to provide a competitive omnichannel solution will gradually be driven out of the market, in favor of H&R Block.

Source: H&R Block Investor Presentation, July 2020

Third of all, there seems to be a misconception about industry structure and H&R Block’s position in the industry. The assisted category is highly fragmented with most peers being unsophisticated and having limited resources. H&R Block is one of the only competitors large enough and with a big enough budget to offer the digital offering that is more and more desired in tax preparation, even for the assisted category. As such, H&R Block should have an easy time taking share from smaller competitors that simply can’t keep up, as we have seen with much of retail as it moves to omnichannel solutions and high technology requirements.

The DIY category has low fragmentation with well-resourced peers. Using an oversimplified view, the DIY category is essentially just H&R Block and Intuit (INTU) with their TurboTax offering. Intuit is a disciplined competitor used to high levels of profitability and value creation. So the more that tax preparation moves to digital or DIY solutions, the more of an oligopoly the industry becomes and the more both Intuit and H&R Block will benefit. Intuit may also start gaining share in the assisted category as digital solutions invade the area (Intuit does not have physical locations like H&R Block), but that market share gain will be at the expense of smaller, ineffective competitors, not H&R Block. Essentially, the industry will continue to consolidate and “oligopolize” with H&R Block and Intuit being the big winners. We should note that H&R Block is currently smaller than Intuit in DIY, but gaining share in the space.

The bottom line is that changes in the tax preparation industry are beneficial to H&R Block over the long term, contrary to popular belief.

Growth might surprise to the upside

In a market dominated by momentum and growth, few are interested in low-growth value stocks like H&R Block. Most take the anemic growth of the last several years and project it into the future, as evidenced by consensus revenue estimates for fiscal year 2022 essentially at the 2018 level. But it’s important to review why growth has been limited in recent years to understand how it might look going forward. A closer analysis reveals that growth may surprise to the upside, albeit from low expectations, as past headwinds turn into tailwinds.

One element of industry growth is increases in the total number of tax filings. The industry benefits from impressive stability in this area, but the long term CAGR close to 1% won’t raise too many eyebrows and should keep growth expectations reasonable.

Source: H&R Block Investor Presentation, July 2020

Ultimately, growth will be reliant on market share gains and price increases, as well as growth in adjacent businesses. If we look to the recent past, we can identify a number of headwinds that kept growth at H&R Block to a minimum.

One such headwind is related to the growth in DIY and digitally assisted tax preparation. Intuit, with its TurboTax offering, got a head start in the DIY space as H&R Block was too complacent in developing and marketing a leading DIY product. The result has relegated H&R Block to a distant second place behind Intuit in DIY. And revenue growth was hampered by Intuit taking tax preparation market share as filers switched to their digital offering. But what was once a headwind is now a tailwind. H&R Block may have dropped the ball in the early phases of the conversion to DIY, but the company realized its mistake and pushed to make up for lost time. H&R Block now has a leading DIY offering as evidenced by third party accolades and also by market share gains and improved retention rates at the company. An internet search for tax preparation software makes it clear that H&R Block and Intuit provide the leading solutions for DIY tax preparation with reviewers such as NerdWallet, Cnet and TheStreet rating them highly. In the past, filers switching from assisted to digital, or simply new filers wanting to take the DIY path, ended up at Intuit and growth at H&R Block suffered. Going forward, it’s more likely that a larger and larger share of DIY filers end up at H&R Block, turning a headwind into a tailwind, especially since H&R Block has the advantage of offering physical locations in combination with its digital tools, something Intuit can’t match.

Another recent headwind for growth at H&R Block has been pricing. In the DIY business, the company has been transparent about pricing competitively in the past to compensate for their offering being less developed compared to TurboTax. Now, H&R Block offers a leading DIY product, and thus their pricing policy may very well change going forward. Management doesn’t want to give away too much competitively sensitive information, but recent comments from CEO Jeff Jones on DIY pricing make things rather obvious from our perspective.

“Moving forward, and again, I don't want to get too far ahead of myself. But I believe we're at a place now where our product is very competitive. And so we have to be looking for ways that we continue to grow and pricing could be one of those levers.” “Absolute product pricing, we've maintained a price advantage for a number of years. And in part that was because of a belief that our product needed to significantly improve. So the customer didn't feel like they were making a downgrade or a bad choice, and we're there. So with a great product, we feel like we can start thinking about price as a lever more than maybe we have in the recent past.”

Perhaps more importantly, the company has also cleared a pricing hurdle in the assisted business. Specifically, a pricing reset a couple years ago. A pricing reset hinders revenue and profit growth, but it is also a one-off event. After a period of stable pricing in the assisted business, it seems the company is ready to start using pricing as a growth lever again. CFO Tony Bowen lays out the situation quite clearly.

“Going forward, now that we've kind of stabilized in where we are from a price perspective, we've had really good feedback from customers on the price or value questions specifically been ask in our survey, we feel really good about the price that we're charging for the value we're delivering. And as we've shared in the past, we do expect to return to modest price increases in the future. We're not saying today necessarily next tax season, but over the next several years, we do believe that we can take modest price increases as inflation continues to come into the P&L and we can offset that.”

Pricing going forward will likely cease to be a headwind, and perhaps even provide a powerful lever for growth.

We should also mention that H&R Block has scope to accelerate growth through its recent purchase of Wave, a provider of accounting, finance and tax solutions for small businesses. Wave might represent a small portion of the overall business currently, but it offers opportunities for cross-selling and was growing revenue at over 40% prior to the pandemic.

H&R Block has essentially turned its two major growth headwinds of market share losses and pricing pressure into tailwinds, and with the addition of Wave, growth may very well surprise to the upside.

Dividends, valuation and the balance sheet

The steady nature of the tax preparation industry allows companies to carry a reasonable amount of debt, that is, unless a pandemic hits and cancels the tax season. Fortunately, H&R Block was able to navigate the challenges presented by a COVID-19 delayed tax season and has since strengthened its balance sheet. The company refinanced through a $650 million issuance of 10-year notes at a coupon of 3.875%. The company also signaled confidence in its financial position through the planned pay down of the entire amount of its line of credit and the restart of some share repurchases.

And that leads us to the dividend. Investors currently get a safe yield of approximately 7%, which is not easy to find these days. The company’s most recent quarterly reporting provided some comfort for investors looking for reliable income. The company confirmed there is no plan to change the dividend payout level this fiscal year, and reconfirmed the goal to increase the dividend over the long term, having increased it 30% over the past five years.

With a solid balance sheet and commitment to returning cash to shareholders, the 7% yield should be enough to spark interest. But the sales pitch gets more interesting when we look at valuation. We might be reaching for attention a bit with the 100% upside tagline in the title of this article, but we have little doubt that H&R Block is materially undervalued currently. To be clear, the company is undervalued even if the company fails to grow. Let’s assume H&R Block is a zero growth company. Benjamin Graham would assign an 8.5x PE multiple to such a company. History and consensus would agree that the company can reliably produce earnings per share of $2.5. So a share price of $21.25 and upside of over 50% from the current share price near $14 seems perfectly reasonable. But let’s assume H&R Block fulfills our predictions of low single digit growth through market share gains and price increases, and the market assigns it a deserved earnings multiple closer to 12x. We quickly get to a fair value of $30 indicating more than 100% upside from the current share price. In summary, investors can get a 7% yield with 100% upside, and still almost nobody seems interested.

There are risks of course, including potential black swan events that dramatically change the industry. Just imagine if the US government decides to pursue Modern Monetary Theory aggressively and simply prints money instead of collecting taxes. We control for such risks by keeping position sizing below average, but recently increased our holding near current share price levels. We are long term investors happy to accept a 7% return while we optimistically wait for the 100% upside to materialize.

Source: H&R Block Investor Presentation, July 2020

H&R Block is an unloved value stock, but what’s not to like about getting paid 7% for your money to double?

The conclusion is short and sweet. H&R Block offers a 7% yield with 100% upside which is an attractive proposition compared to low-yielding bonds or overvalued growth stocks. Growth is likely to surprise on the upside as H&R Block levers its leading product offering to gain market share and increase prices while benefiting from its recent Wave acquisition. Longer term, the increasingly oligopolistic nature of the industry will be supportive. Barring a black swan event, the risks are manageable and value investors should considered a measured position in H&R Block.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article should not be considered as investment advice. While we hope you find this article informative, please do your own research - or speak to a financial adviser - before making any investment decisions.