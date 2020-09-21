In trading and investing, you are up against the best in the world.

Even if you had a clear vision that you wanted to acquire a physical position in silver (XAGUSD:CUR), you might still be empty-handed. You are up against the best in the world and up against supercomputers. And everybody was challenged this year. First, we get a failed multi-year range break in silver to the downside. Then a successful break of that zone to the upside. This move is extremely steep with no reentries ending in a total move from US$11.64 to US$29.86. A 156 percentage move. On top of this, prices for physical sliver ran away from the traded spot price. All you wanted is to preserve your wealth and couldn't get in? You need to embrace the pressure.

This might sound harsh but it doesn't have to be. Like most everything, it is all a matter of attitude and beliefs.

You might blame COVID, but have to accept that there will never be a restful time. You will be constantly challenged and it is this pressure that shows what you are made of. There is an endless canvas of obstacles providing creative freedom to expand and become a bigger, better version of yourself. You can with such great obstacle opportunities truly say each day that you are a better person than you are used to be. Isn't that great?

Silver, Monthly Chart, Taking a breather:

Silver in US-Dollar, monthly chart as of September 17th, 2020.

The monthly chart above shows silver prices trading in support zone 1. After a steep advance, it is to be expected that the market for silver (XAGUSD:CUR) and therefore the prices of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) and the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) need to take a breather. The highest likelihood for prices is to be trading sideways at the price level they find themselves in right now. With US elections in six weeks, a time of uncertainty (sideways range trading) is what's to be expected. A price decline to support zone 2 and even zone 3 is of course possible. With volatility likely to be picking up right at and after the elections these larger declines are much more likely to occur a few weeks out.

Silver, Weekly Chart, Embrace the pressure:

Silver in US-Dollar, weekly chart as of September 17th, 2020.

On the weekly chart, it becomes evident how bullish the price behavior of Silver is. After such an extended move of price bulls not being able to penetrate the US$26 fractal support zone for weeks is more than impressive. What is not to be seen in this chart is how strongly this US$26 price fractal is from the support of price behavior in 2011 and 2012. The bullish triangle formation kept prices so far in check for further declines.

Silver, Daily Chart, A win-win scenario:

Silver in US-Dollar, daily chart as of September 17th, 2020.

While the top-down approach from a time frame perspective is keeping an even keel on the necessary grand picture of things, it is sometimes the smaller time frames that reveal some necessary truths to get an edge. For us, the daily chart is at this point nothing but a vast opportunity field of low-risk entries (green lines). Prices right now are trading at a massive directional triangle support line for extremely low-risk entry points of an anticipated triangle break to the upside.

For falling prices, such opportunities find themselves right below plentiful. A rare incident. Where we see the true win-win situation is that stronger declines might force amateurs out of physical silver holdings. Consequently, a huge opportunity to reload our physical inventory. In our opinion, the most important wealth preservation tool.

While we are excited about the opportunities, we are at the same time clear-minded that each entry in its variability and complexity is just such a pressure point we are talking about. There is no such thing as an easy trade. Definitely no sure winners. What confronts us is a constant opportunity and the need to be focused and weed out with a well-defined approach where one is willing to put one's money on the line.

Embrace the pressure

What points out the difference between a losing trader and a consistently great trader is how they deal with the big pressure moments. Only if you full-heartedly embrace the pressure and push on through self-reflection and digging deep within you will make it in this profession.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYSICAL PRECIOUS METALS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.