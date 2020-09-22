Image by David Mark from Pixabay

If the art of ship-building were in the wood, ships would exist by nature. – Aristotle

Introduction

After a brief hiatus, today’s research I share is a return to the US market, with the company – Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII). It is also a return to what I like to consider investments that are high-conviction with low downside risk, but fundamental upside – similar to those I wrote about in Capitalise on the Correction, back in March amid the COVID-19 sell-off.

Elevator Pitch:

HII is a company with over a hundred years of shipbuilding history and expertise. I believe the market has unfairly punished the business based upon COVID-19 workforce protocol and the recent costs associated in implementing these operational changes. With the upcoming election in November, I suspect many investors are waiting on the sidelines in case a Biden (Democratic) presidency transpires, resulting in a reduced Defence spending budget in coming years. But, with annual revenues of $8.9bn and a current backlog of $46bn, there is little uncertainty in the next 5 years regarding cash flows and HII’s business operations. This provides an opportunity for long-term investors who can wait out the near term political risk and COVID-19 uncertainty.

The Company

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder.

HII formed as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman (NOC) on 31st March 2011. The spin-off was most successful for investors until recently, as seen from the out-performance of the HII stock versus the parent NOC until the end of 2019.

Data by YCharts

Today, HII comprises three divisions:

1) Ingalls Shipbuilding:

Source

2) Newport Shipbuilding

Source

3) Technical Solutions

Source

Charlie Munger was once asked what Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) looked for when investing in a business. He replied in three words, “Durable competitive advantage”. My view is that HII has this property. We can see from above, HII has been building ships now for over a century and is a key facilitator in US naval strength. It is noteworthy that Ingalls Shipbuilding is the sole contractor for producing the Navy’s newest fleet of LPD 17 assault ships, and Newport Shipbuilding is the sole provider of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. HII is only one of two suppliers for ships to the US and therefore, their products and services are not susceptible to competition.

Defence Industry and Peer Group

As you can see from the company's business divisions, outside of their Technical Solutions services side, HII is a pure-play on shipbuilding. The majority of US Defence spending goes to the following companies: Lockheed Martin (LMT), Boeing (BA), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), Northrop Grumman (NOC), General Dynamics (GD), L3Harris Technologies (LHX), Honeywell International (HON), and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII).

Most institutional investors tend to trade defence stocks as a basket, especially when it comes to political risk or uncertainty. And this is where a fundamental bottom-up investor can pick out a company that has been unfairly sold.

In this group of companies, only GD and HII have ship building divisions. Therefore, the supply of naval ships is an oligopoly where the government is the customer. Because GD is much more diversified in its products and services (including aviation, tanks and submarines) direct comparisons between the two operationally isn't too useful and if you look at the long-term chart of the two, you can see HII is the better performer:

Data by YCharts

Zooming-in in the chart below, you can see that at the start of the year HII had a higher multiple, and in March HII and GD traded on the same multiple. It is only recently where the market sold HII heavily after the Q2 results (which I write about later).

Data by YCharts

A Victim of the Value v Growth trade

Since the start of the year, HII stock has fallen by nearly 50% from its high reached in January:

Data by YCharts

Most of this decline happened during the coronavirus sell-off, where the stock bottomed at $153.97 on the 23rd March 2020. Since then it rallied with other value stocks in June, which I’ve written about here. And in the last month, I showed an update on Twitter here:

Source: Author

*Note - in the tweet above 0% should read 10%.

From June 8th onward, the market is more disconcerting than before, and stocks that previously correlated are now not. We can see this by looking at HII relative to its Defence peer group:

Data by YCharts

All the Defence stocks rallied into June and haven’t hit their June 8th high yet. They are also still down year-to-date.

This is because of the upcoming presidential election where market fears of a Biden presidency may cause a reduced Defence budget, in order to allocate funds to increase social benefits, COVID-19 recovery spending, and climate change.

As you can observe from the chart above, HII stock broke away from the pack following their Q2 results, falling -9.3% on their release on 6th August 2020. They missed on both revenue and earnings. Investors continued to sell into the last month, where I think a bottom is forming around the same stock price at November 2016 (the last presidential election).

Q2 2020 Earnings Report

Q2 earnings missed because of a large contraction in operating margin from 8.0% to 2.8%. Management ascribes this is because of:

...Unfavorable cumulative catch-up adjustments totaling $167 million resulting from updated cost and schedule assumptions across all programs. This includes $61 million resulting from discrete COVID-19 related delay and disruption estimates across all programs, including impacts from lower employee attendance, availability of critical skills, and out-of-sequence work, attributable to, among other things, orders of civil authorities associated with COVID-19 and steps taken to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

We can assume a third of this margin should come back in the next quarter, as the COVID-19 protocols are now in place. Workforce at the Company's shipyards was at 65% in Q2 and that will slowly increase back to normal over the next 6 months.

As usual beneath the ugly surface of quarterly GAAP financial statements, there are bright spots:

Second quarter cash from operations was $201 million and free cash flow1 was $126 million, compared to negative $44 million and negative $135 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019. New contract awards in the quarter were approximately $2.9 billion, bringing total backlog to approximately $46.1 billion as of June 30, 2020.

Free cash flow is what counts as a shareholder, and HII has no liquidity issues in this COVID-19 led recession. The backlog also gives much certainty to revenues over the next 5 years, given 2019 revenue was $8.9Bn. The market has completely overlooked this.

Unlike most companies in 2020, which avoided giving guidance for the year. HII, because of their strong backlog, long-life contracts and the US government as their customer, can still paint a picture for shareholders:

Source: Huntington Ingalls Industries Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results, Provides COVID-19 Update and Updates 2020 Outlook

Notice that the combined operating margin of the shipbuilding and Technical Solutions divisions will be around 5-6%, approximately double the Q2 2020 level, showing that there were several one-off costs that the market has extrapolated wrongfully. In the earnings presentation they highlight the COVID-19 associated changes:

Source: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. 2020 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:HII)

Further, free cash flow for 2020 is $500M, which is an increase over the 2019 level. FCF is slightly variable year to year because of the contractual payments. But you can see from the chart below FCF is going to be around 2015 or 2017 levels.

Data by YCharts

To summarise, HII has therefore three factors weighing on its stock price which has given rise to the opportunity I see:

The market's current preference for secular Growth stocks over Value stocks. An earnings report that failed to meet expectations on an earnings basis due to COVID-19 related costs and delays. The upcoming presidential election which is weighing on the entire Defence sector.

An astute investor today with a contrarian edge could fade each of these factors, which are transitory. But for long-term investors, HII has an added fuel that can ignite returns, and that's because of how management allocate capital.

Capital Allocation

When purchasing a company such as HII where growth is modest and slow – think decades not quarters – what management does with the cash generated is paramount. Since 2016 and up to Q2 2020, they have returned 103% of free cash flow to shareholders (see link).

Looking at their 2019 presentation, you can see how they deploy cash after capex on a full year basis:

Source

In Q2 there were no share repurchases. But I expect share buybacks to continue later in 2020 with the cash generated from the business, as their operations have stabilized by new procedures and visibility improved. Share buybacks are regular in the past 5 years and one can see the falling share count each year:

Data by YCharts

In Q1 they bought stock at higher levels (average cost $214):

Source: Inline XBRL Viewer

But, at current stock prices, share repurchases will be highly accretive to long-term shareholders. And fortunately, there is $3.2bn remaining in their stock buyback! With a current market capitalisation of $5.6Bn, 57% of the company can be bought back within 5 years.

You shall also notice that because of the sell-off, the stock gives a dividend yield of 2.79% – its highest ever. Naturally, even if the business is flat over the next 10 years, future dividend increases are inevitable if they reduce shares outstanding through repurchases.

Valuation

The company has provided the following 2020 guidance:

Source: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. 2020 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:HII)

With revenue of around $7.6Bn, FCF margins are 6.5% approximately this year. Revenue is down, but I also expect given the backlog of $46bn they will return to their previous run rates and growth rates within the next couple of years. See historic financials below:

Source: Export Fundamental Data for U.S. and International Stocks - QuickFS.net

So let’s consider the valuation:

Source: Author

You will notice I have been prudent in my assumptions:

Between 2020-2024 I incorporate revenues simply as the backlog in place and only return to 2019 revenue in 2022. FCF margin I mark down to 6% as a normalised rate. The Terminal value uses a 5% discount rate but assumes 0% growth. A range of costs of capital between 7-12%

Intrinsic value is between $200 and $255, a share resulting in upside of 38-76% from today's stock price of $145.

But there’s more. As I detailed earlier, the company’s capital return policy is over $3Bn in buybacks over the next 5 years. A diligent reader will notice that this is greater than the cumulative FCF than I have used above. So either there is larger growth in revenues anticipated (above the current backlog), and/or higher FCF margins, and/or they will use debt to repurchase shares. Since this requires even more assumptions than is reasonable, I’m modelling share repurchases based on precedent.

Given the 2019 dividend of $4.12 per share, we can approximate share repurchases as $350M per annum between 2020-2024. Assuming the stock repurchases average $200 per share over the period, the company can retire 8.75M shares. This results in even greater upside for shareholders and what makes this investment interesting today.

Source: Author

Should the stock languish around today’s price for 1-2 years, an even greater number of shares could be repurchased. Again, I’ve been prudent in assuming an average stock price of $200 (+37% higher than today’s price).

Risks for the Company

There are three major risks that the company bears that could impinge on the returns I layout:

1) A Biden presidency transpires and Defence budgets are cut.

Though this is a possibility, I don’t see this as likely. Tensions between China and US have escalated in the last year and worsened because of the actions and choices made during the COVID-19 crisis. Even with a Democratic win in the election, I think they will maintain the current level of Defence spending. Also, a Trump re-election could cause increased Defence spending. Based on this, in my valuation above I have not increased revenues past the backlog to remain prudent.

I would also point out that HII is a key employer in Ingalls (11,500 workers) and in Newport (26,000 workers) where it is the largest industrial employer. Given the recession and the government policies of getting employment back to 2019 levels as quickly as possible, cutting Defence spending and shipbuilding contracts for the Navy would go against these goals as it would force HII to reduce their workforce. This again points to a likely decent Defence budget in coming years.

2) COVID-19 prevails longer than what the world knows.

While we are 6 months into the crisis and recession, there are still various points of uncertainty about the virus and how long it will linger for. As we saw in the Q2 results, cash flows and margins were impacted by the procedures and regulations imposed by the virus on worker health and safety. Should a vaccine not transpire in 2021, then operating margins may be soft again next year. Realistically, I think the company has adjusted well to this new normal, and while a concern, they already guided to higher margins in the second half of the year, so I’d view this as a low risk event. In taking this into consideration in my valuation, I reduced FCF margins for the next few years. In reality, they could be higher and similar to 2020.

3) Management changes the capital allocation policy.

One can see the upside when share buybacks are performed at low stock price levels and the Return on capital exceeds the cost of capital. If, however, management does not use the buyback authority or makes acquisitions, merges or even sells the business, they won’t be optimising returns for shareholders. While there is risk here, still I think the upside range of 38% - 76% (without share repurchases) still makes the stock attractive at current prices.

Conclusion

HII has over a hundred years of business history in shipbuilding. It is one of the major suppliers for the US navy and provides carriers no one else can produce. The market is pessimistic on the company because of the election in November and the Q2 2020 results which missed expectations.

Long-term investors stand to benefit by purchasing shares at today’s price as the company has clarity on revenues for the coming years with a backlog of $46Bn. Further, I think operating margins have hit a trough in the last quarter and expect margin expansion to return to increase in the second half of the year.

Finally, the capital return policy of the company is to via substantial stock buybacks which will provide significant upside over coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may hedge or exit the investment without notice.