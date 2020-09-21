Overall, investors likely came away from Kraft Heinz's (KHC) investor day event with little that changed the overarching view of the company's forward trajectory. The key selling point remains the well-supported dividend, which at current levels, equates to a c. 5% yield. Looking through the cash infusion from the asset disposal this year, there is still much execution needed from management to achieve the latest set of long-term targets, while also navigating divestment dilution risk and increased capex needs. As such, I am neutral on KHC shares.

Taking a New Approach to Portfolio Management

One of the key aspects of KHC's updated strategy is its planned pivot from prioritizing against 55 individual categories to a new focus on six consumer platforms. These include taste elevation (Heinz ketchup), easy meals made better (Kraft Mac and Cheese), real food snacking (Lunchables), fast fresh meals (Oscar Mayer), easy indulgent desserts (Jell-O), and flavorful hydration (Capri Sun).

Source: 2020 Investor Day Presentation Slides

Of its pro-forma revenue, c. 50% will come in the form of "grow" platforms - Taste Elevation, Easy Meals Made Better in North America, and Real Food Snacking. These platforms are the growth drivers of KHC and are capable of growing at a steady 3-5% annually. Meanwhile, c. 30% will be from "energize" platforms like Fast Fresh Meals and Easy Meals Made Better overseas, which aim to hold revenue flat. The remaining c. 20% fall into "stabilize" platforms like Easy Indulgent Desserts, Flavorful Hydration, which are expected to decline at a low-single-digit pace annually (after performance improvements).

Source: 2020 Investor Day Presentation Slides

Reinvesting for Growth

The other key lever management intends to pull is accelerated reinvestments. This includes a c. 30% increase to its $1.1 billion marketing budget over the next five years through 2024. The plan is to prioritize high-performing brands, reposition renovated brands in the US, and support distribution expansion in emerging markets.

Source: 2020 Investor Day Presentation Slides

The reinvestments seem to be a step in the right direction, but I am concerned that the company is focused primarily on marketing in this regard. More fundamentally, the investment dollars might have been better served addressing competitiveness on the pricing front. While KHC's gross margins have improved this year, a large part of this is down to organic sales leverage as a result of the COVID-19 demand tailwind. As trends normalize, however, KHC's market share and long-term margin goals could falter if pricing-related share losses to private label brands continue.

A Substantial $2 Billion Productivity Goal

To fund reinvestments, management plans to deliver $2 billion in gross savings by 2024, of which $1.2 billion will come from procurement functions. The remaining $800 million will come from manufacturing and logistics efficiencies. The pace of savings realization will be evenly weighted, with $350-$400 million in gross savings expected in 2020 and c. $1.6 billion from 2021-2024.

Source: 2020 Investor Day Presentation Slides

Admittedly, the headline savings figure is substantial, but specifics on the cost savings program remain sparse. Additionally, the room for incremental savings seems limited, considering both Kraft and Heinz have already deployed their supply chain savings programs prior to the merger and even more aggressively after (under 3G leadership).

As such, I am cautious about the ambitiousness of the savings target, which equates to an additional c. 11-12% of COGS. Adding to my skepticism is the fact that capex will also rise 20% over the next three years off of the 2019 base to support expansion initiatives in emerging markets, packaging renovations, and "Op Center" efficiencies.

Source: 2020 Investor Day Presentation Slides

Rather Unambitious Long-Term Targets in Context

At the event, the company also disclosed its latest long-term financial targets (pro forma for announced and anticipated divestments). This includes a) +1-2% organic growth (North America closer to +0-1% and International markets growing mid-single-digits, b) +2-3% adjusted EBITDA growth, c) +4-6% adjusted EPS growth, and d) 100%+ FCF conversion.

Source: 2020 Investor Day Presentation Slides

Considering similar larger-cap food producers (Campbell's Soup (CPB), General Mills (GIS), and Kellogg's (K)) have guided to mid-single-digit EBITDA growth long-term, however, the c. 200-300bps gap makes the latest numbers seem conservative.

While this gives management a lower bar, it's hard to buy into an investment outlook that includes EBITDA declines over the next two years. Inversely, the company's conservatism gives more credence to the bear case on the food sector, in general, is in the midst of a long-term decline, which will become increasingly apparent when the COVID-19 overhang fully clears.

c. 5% Dilution from the Natural Cheese Sale

KHC's divestment of its natural, grated, cultured, and specialty cheese businesses to Groupe Lactalis comes with a $3.2 billion price tag and implies a c. 12x EBITDA multiple, with the transaction expected to close in the first half of 2021. KHC will still retain ownership of the Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Kraft Singles, Velveeta Processed Cheese, and Cheez Whiz Processed Cheese businesses in the US and Canada, along with the global Kraft, Velveeta, Cracker Barrel Mac & Cheese, and Kraft Sauces businesses.

Source: 2020 Investor Day Presentation Slides

Management's expectation for a "roughly 5 percent dilution on Adjusted EPS" (from the investor day transcript) seems to tally with the disclosed numbers. Considering the $3.2bn purchase price and a 12x EV/EBITDA multiple, the implied EBITDA for the business comes up to c. $270 million. Assuming a proportional overhead allocation (c. 4-5%) and a 20% tax rate, this would imply a c. 100-150m impact on net earnings. Proceeds from the divestiture will be allocated toward debt paydown, with the company targeting leverage to be at 4.0x by year-end.

I see the move as a positive overall, despite the dilution, as it reduces the company's exposure to categories (such as natural products) where it continues to struggle with private label competition.

Capital Return Remains the Only Selling Point

Dividend-oriented staples have underperformed year-to-date, and rightly so, considering most of them are facing fundamental, longer-term challenges. But the gap between the dividend yield and the risk-free rate is widening, and this can't be ignored either.

Data by YCharts

The potential for additional repurchases is also worth considering, As KHC's net leverage looks set to move toward 4.0x following the divestment, it leaves room for management to initiate share repurchases. I would be conservative about this, however, as management also indicated an interest in deploying excess cash strategically at the investor day.

"And, as we get consistently below four times net debt to Adjusted EBITDA, we will gain increased optionality to allocate capital to the highest return opportunities we see. This may include increasing our exposure to higher growth platforms and geographies through either accelerated organic investments or strategic acquisitions. And we also may deploy excess cash to share repurchases."

Moving in the Right Direction but Not Quite There Yet

Overall, the investor day event was positive, and the new management team appears to be taking steps in the right direction. But the latest reorganization effort comes on the heels of multiple unsuccessful efforts before, and it's hard to see this time being any different. As such, KHC remains a show-me story, with any payoff from its proposed strategy changes far from certain. KHC shares currently trade at c. 10x 2021 EV/EBITDA, which is below peers such as K and GIS. I see the discount as justified, however, considering the fundamental challenges threatening the longer-term KHC story. Pending signs of an underlying turnaround outside of the COVID-19-related demand benefit, I am sidelined on KHC.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.