Investment Thesis

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is now a shadow of its former self. This founder-lead automotive marketplace has a strong balance sheet with no debt and is free cash flow generative.

However, CarGurus' present environment is proving to be a strenuous headwind, with the company guiding for negative revenue growth rates until year-end 2020.

Investors are being asked to pay 35x best-case free cash flow, which is a heavy premium for this stock. Investors would do well to enter this stock at a lower price point. Here's why:

Near-Term Prospects Not Attractive Enough

CarGurus is an automotive marketplace, aggressively growing its global reach.

Source: Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

Back in 2018, CarGurus made its acquisition of PistonHeads which had a positive impact on its Q1 2019 results.

However, since Q1 2019, CarGurus' revenue growth rates have been steadily decelerating from the high 30s into high teens in early Q1 2020.

Source: author's calculations

Accordingly, with that background in mind, we can see that although Q2 2020 was particularly harsh for CarGurus, the point here is that its revenue growth rates have been consistently trending lower with each passing quarter.

If we look ahead to its Q3 2020 guidance, the company is pointing towards negative 10% y/y growth rates, which, despite being a dramatic improvement from its performance in Q2 2020, is clearly not in keeping with the high revenue growth rates investors would expect to see from a high-growth company.

Also, if we take the high end of its 2020 guidance of $524 million in revenues, this would put Q4 2020 growth rates at approximately negative 13% y/y. Again, negative revenue growth rates are not what investors would expect to see from a disruptive high-growth company.

Positive Aspects Bulls Can Look Towards: Huge Cash Chest

Arguably, the most reassuring aspect investors can look forward to is that despite CarGurus having fewer revenues with which to spread its costs, it is guiding for full-year non-GAAP operating income of just over $90 million.

This strong non-GAAP operating income guidance of $90 million compares very favorably with the $70 million of non-GAAP operating income CarGurus reported during 2019.

Furthermore, investors should also note that CarGurus carries no debt and more than $170 million of cash and equivalents.

Accordingly, let's take a step back and consider that during 2019, when the economy was at its strongest, CarGurus' full-year 2019 free cash flow reached $56 million.

In comparison, during H1 2020, CarGurus has had to manage a very challenging environment, yet its free cash flow has already reached $31 million.

What's led to such a strong improvement in bottom-line, from adjusted EBITDA margins of 10% in Q2 2019 to a formidable 30% of EBITDA margins in Q2 2020?

This has been driven by founder and CEO Langley Steinert's efforts to cut back advertising spend amidst the macro uncertainty, along with CarGurus' effort to maximize funnel conversion to maximize high-quality leads versus traffic.

And while this is very reassuring, I'm unsure that investors are getting a strong bargain opportunity here.

Valuation - Struggling To Find Value

It's no secret that I've been an outspoken bear on CarGurus, so the easy assessment here would be for me to continue to be bearish.

Source: Author's Rating on CARG

However, if you have followed my work on SA, you will hopefully have noticed that I'm not afraid to change my mind when the facts change. Further, I'm not afraid to revisit the same facts, and change my own mind if I deem my previous analysis to be at odds with what lies ahead.

But here, as much as I try, I am still struggling to find an attractive reason to become a shareholder.

Consider this, investors are being asked to pay a $2.5 billion market cap for a company with declining revenue growth rates. If in the past CarGurus used to lay claim to strong growth on a global scale, I believe that many reasonable investors would not find those claims to now hold much water.

Thus, in the best-case scenario, investors could expect to at some point in the not-too-distant future to see CarGurus generating approximately $70 million of free cash flow.

This leaves the stock already trading at more than 35x forward best-case scenario free cash flow.

The Bottom Line

It's very challenging to build a bullish argument that CarGurus presents investors with enticing and potentially rewarding investment potential.

In the best-case scenario, at some point in the future, CarGurus should be able to return to making $70 million of free cash flow, which leaves the stock trading at 35x this most optimistic scenario.

Given that CarGurus is unlikely to be reporting strong single-digit revenue growth rates for a while, investors are paying a large premium for what was once a high-growth company. There are more attractive investment opportunities elsewhere.