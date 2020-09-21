While current investors are unlikely to see explosive gains, they are not that late for considerable, possibly market-beating gains in the medium term.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), the leading provider of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally, has been a long-term compounder of shareholder returns. If one were to invest $10,000 in its shares exactly 10 years ago, today they would be worth around $289,880, indicating CAGR (compound annual growth rate) returns of ~40%. The stock's performance has continued snowballing, with shares currently trading ~152% higher compared to last year. As a result, current investors looking into buying DexCom may feel like they are too late to the party and that most of the returns to be made have already materialized. In this article, we will examine exactly that.

Financials and prospects

The conventional glucose monitoring products are inconvenient, difficult to use, and often painful, as testing is done by obtaining a sample with a single-point finger stick devices. Diabetics get their blood sample by usually pricking one of their fingertips. Through its solutions, DexCom's products provide convenience and comfort, offering diabetics access to real-time values, trend information, and timely alerts, making finger stick tests obsolete.

Because of these benefits, DexCom has been able to grow its revenues continuously. Once a customer, the continuous need for sensors allows DexCom to enjoy a recurring stream of sales. Considering that sensors have a lifetime of 10 days, and also that diabetes is a chronic disease, the company is set to enjoy a long-term stream of predictable cash flows.

As a result of such an appealing business model, since DexCom's initial FDA approval in 2006, there has not been a single LMT (last-twelve-month) period in which the company has recorded fewer revenues than its previous one. Further, despite the product being around for quite some time, the company is still managing spectacular sales growth, currently at ~40% YoY.

When it comes to DexCom's profitability, over the past four quarters, the company has been able to deliver a robust bottom line, earning a total of $204 million. In its most recent Q2 results, around 80% of the company's revenues were attributed to its disposable 10-day-lasting sensors. Since DexCom can easily predict its demand based on its customers' renewal needs, it can produce optimal quantities that generate high margins. Gross margins have consistently stayed above 60%, while net income margins have undergone a prolonged expansion, recently breaching into positive levels. Because there is ample room for its net margins to grow further, we expect DexCom's profitability to start snowballing.

Additionally, we view DexCom's future being quite bright, as the company is tapping into the full potential of integrating healthcare products with technology. Despite the company's core product revolving around glucose measurement, DexCom's focus towards blending all the needed analytics and information on the patient's iPhone or Android mobile devices is a great way for patients to have all the data they need, at any time, in their fingertips. Glucose information is then transmitted to the cloud - and then to apps on the mobile devices of up to five designated recipients, including the doctor - which has allowed the company to build a complete ecosystem around diabetes.

With the patient's glucose data displayed on their own wearable devices, such as the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch, or the devices of their caretaker, DexCom ensures that patients are getting the most optimal outcome, with significant improvements in glucose control, in real-time. As a result of its well-rounded ecosystem, we believe that DexCom's revenues should continue growing at a rapid pace amid a long-term customer commitment, due to its frictionless solutions and utmost convenience.

Despite the underlying performance of the company, when it comes to its stock, the story is different. No matter how innovative and successful a company is, it has to be the case that investors are paying for a reasonable price against their potential future returns.

Valuation and investor returns

When it comes to DexCom's valuation, its current P/E ratio of around 180 is largely not meaningful since the company has just started reporting a positive bottom line. The market is pricing its shares based on DexCom's future potential earnings, which are set to grow primarily through two ways:

First, with every new device sold, the patient is then likely to commit to a recurring stream of cash flows, adding to the company's ARR. Secondly, profitability is set to grow through the company's net income margins improving, which have already been on a long-term expansion phase.

As you can see, in its earlier years, the company was allocating a massive proportion of its gross profits, sometimes even more than 100%, towards R&D expenditures. As the company's sales and hence gross profits have been growing faster than its required R&D amounts, the R&D to gross profits ratio has been consistently declining. The more the company matures, the lower this percentage is likely to go, boosting net income margins higher.

Further, analysts estimate that DexCom's revenue growth will grow by just over 20% annually in the medium term, which is quite reasonable and prudent at the same time since that implies a significant slowdown from the company's current growth rates.

In FY2025, analysts expect revenues of around $5.55B. Assuming reasonable net income margins of around 20% (currently 11%, with plenty of room to grow on DexCom's 60%+ gross margins), DexCom should earn around $1.11B. At the same time, we have to assume a fair amount of share issuances. While the company has turned profitable, which could result in organic funding, we have to be prudent and assume that the company's current shares outstanding grow from ~93M to ~100M over the next five years, to take into account some level of dilution. This amount of shares indicates a potential FY2025 EPS of around $11.1. Keep in mind that our revenue estimates, in line with analysts' ones, are quite prudent, as they assume that DexCom's revenue growth drops from 35% in Q2-2020 to just over 20% in the next couple of years.

In order to estimate future investor returns, let's consider the company's current price, an FY2025 EPS of $11.1, and different potential valuation scenarios.

Plugging everything together, we get the following investor returns:

As you can see, at a future valuation multiple of around 60 times earnings, current investors could still be looking at double-digit returns. Therefore, while they may be later to the party of explosive gains, they are not that late for considerable, possibly market-beating results. Further, a future P/E of around 60 is quite reasonable for a healthcare-tech company, still rapidly growing, having further room to expand its margins, while enjoying a recurring revenue stream of predictable cash flows, which adds an extra layer of security certainty for current investors.

Conclusion and risks

DexCom is a phenomenal company, offering a groundbreaking product that is both very profitable and very beneficial to society. The stock's prolonged rally may deter current investors from allocating capital at current prices. However, even amid a considerable slowdown in revenues, the stock seems to be offering quite strong future returns, while also assuming decent levels of additional dilution.

Still, some risks remain. The market for blood glucose monitoring devices is intensely competitive. The company competes directly with the Diabetes Care division of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Medtronic plc's (NYSE:MDT) Diabetes Group, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) Diabetes Care, and potentially more companies to enter the space over time. However, DexCom's ecosystem of utilizing tech to ensure its patients' best potential outcome and optimal insulin administration is bound to a strong patient commitment. Based on the company's revenue trajectory, and that more than 80% of its sales are derived from its sensors, which directly point towards recurring customer usage, it's quite safe to say that those using DexCom's products are happier vs. the older alternatives.

Since that the market had quite a few volatile days over the past week, we are going to wait on the sidelines over the next few days. It is very likely, however, that we will initiate a position over the next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.